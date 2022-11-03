Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Boos for Cruz at Houston Astros victory paradeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
After The World Series Wins Check Out Some Books About The Houston AstrosAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Houston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Related
NOLA.com
Mattress Mack makes history with biggest sports betting payout of $75 million
Houston furniture magnate Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale made history Saturday night with the largest legal sports betting payout in history — $75 million thanks to the Houston Astros' triumph in the World Series. The biggest single payout came from Caesars Sportsbook, a $30 million profit on a $3 million...
NOLA.com
Sunday Night Football, Tennessee at Kansas City prop bet: Patrick Mahomes to carve up Titans secondary
Sunday Night Football features a few of the AFC’s best with the Tennessee Titans traveling to Kansas City to face the Chiefs. It may be early in the season still, but the two division leaders are playing for potential playoff seeding later in the year. While the Titans and...
NOLA.com
Another teaser for NFL Week 9 and a rare team total: Best Bets for Nov. 6
Each day, one of our experts at bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
NOLA.com
Saints and Ravens to put up points, plus an Alvin Kamara touchdown: Best bets for Nov. 7
Each day, one of our experts at Bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
NOLA.com
Saints defensive stars Pete Werner and Marcus Davenport left the Ravens game with injuries
Little went right for the New Orleans Saints in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens, and then the injuries started to mount in the second half. Linebacker Pete Werner entered the injury tent in the third quarter, and was soon after carted back to the locker room with an ankle injury.
NOLA.com
Four downs: The Ravens are bringing an electric QB and a vulnerable secondary to New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints are coming off their best performance of the season, and now they must prove whether they can do it again. The challenge is a bit different this week: The 5-3 Baltimore Ravens are coming to town, and while they might be without a bunch of their top offensive playmakers, their offense is still led by dynamite quarterback Lamar Jackson.
NOLA.com
RB Jordan Howard hopes to 'knock some of the rust off' and be an asset to Saints backfield
Jordan Howard was about to leave his home to go bowling when the phone rang. It was his agent. The running back earned a tryout with the New Orleans Saints. He left the next morning for Louisiana. Howard began the 2022 season a free agent. "I'd been working with my...
NOLA.com
CJ McCollum says NBA players must 'vet everything' after Kyrie shares antisemitic film
ATLANTA — More than a week after Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving posted a link on Twitter directing his more than four million followers toward a film that promotes antisemetic themes, CJ McCollum, the New Orleans Pelicans guard who is president of the NBA Player’s Association, implored NBA players to be more mindful of the content they share on social media.
NOLA.com
Saints rule out 3 players for Monday night game against Baltimore; Ravens top TE doubtful
Once again, the New Orleans Saints will go into a game without their top cornerback, but this time the opponent might be without several of its best offensive playmakers. The Saints officially ruled out defensive back Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) Saturday, meaning they won't have one of the NFL's premier cover corners for the fourth consecutive game.
Comments / 0