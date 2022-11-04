Fans Believe Nick Cannon & Alyssa Scott Are Having Twins After Confirming They're Expecting Another Child Together
After Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott confirmed they're expecting another child together , fans now believe they hinted at something bigger on social media, a.k.a. they might be having twins.
"This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING 🤍," Scott captioned the shots , which pictured the duo naked in a bathtub.
This will be Cannon's 11th child and his second with the model, but their first, son Zen , died in December 2021 at just 5 months old from brain cancer. Scott also has a 4-year-old daughter, Zeela , from a previous relationship.
ANOTHER NICK CANNON BABY? ALYSSA SCOTT ANNOUNCES PREGNANCY NEARLY ONE YEAR AFTER DEATH OF NEWBORN SON ZEN
Of course, people immediately went to the comments section to share their thoughts. One person wrote, "Miracle and Blessing....twins?" while another said, "Does it mean… twins? 🤭."
Meanwhile, a third person chimed in, writing, "Twins 🔥🔥🔥❤️."
The TV personality has caught flak for fathering so many children — he shares three children with Brittany Bell , a set of twins with Abby De La Rosa — who's also pregnant with their third baby — and another pair of twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey . In addition, he welcomed a daughter with LaNisha Cole last month and a son with Bre Tiesi over the summer.
NICK CANNON 'WAS INTERVIEWING FOR POTENTIAL FUTURE BABY MAMAS' WHILE AT STRIP CLUB WITH EX-GIRLFRIEND JESSICA WHITE: SOURCE
Despite taking care of so many children, Cannon is happy with where he's at .
"The beauty of fatherhood, man," he previously stated. "When you really talk about the essence of living in...as a father, too. I've learned so much just from my children and it's so amazing. And I really just love being around my kids and just that youthful energy. Like you get to relive every time."
"And I think because I've been through so much in my life : physically, mentally and spiritually. The best place that I find is the time that I spend with my kids, and the energy and to get as much as that as possible. To pass on all that I've lived into something else. That's why I do it, man," he continued.
Comments / 8