Fans Believe Nick Cannon & Alyssa Scott Are Having Twins After Confirming They're Expecting Another Child Together

By Jaclyn Roth
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xwSE7_0iyFSn3P00
mega;@itsalyssaemm/instagram

After Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott confirmed they're expecting another child together , fans now believe they hinted at something bigger on social media, a.k.a. they might be having twins.

"This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING 🤍," Scott captioned the shots , which pictured the duo naked in a bathtub.

This will be Cannon's 11th child and his second with the model, but their first, son Zen , died in December 2021 at just 5 months old from brain cancer. Scott also has a 4-year-old daughter, Zeela , from a previous relationship.

ANOTHER NICK CANNON BABY? ALYSSA SCOTT ANNOUNCES PREGNANCY NEARLY ONE YEAR AFTER DEATH OF NEWBORN SON ZEN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uckys_0iyFSn3P00
@itsalyssaemm/instagram

Of course, people immediately went to the comments section to share their thoughts. One person wrote, "Miracle and Blessing....twins?" while another said, "Does it mean… twins? 🤭."

Meanwhile, a third person chimed in, writing, "Twins 🔥🔥🔥❤️."

The TV personality has caught flak for fathering so many children — he shares three children with Brittany Bell , a set of twins with Abby De La Rosa — who's also pregnant with their third baby — and another pair of twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey . In addition, he welcomed a daughter with LaNisha Cole last month and a son with Bre Tiesi over the summer.

NICK CANNON 'WAS INTERVIEWING FOR POTENTIAL FUTURE BABY MAMAS' WHILE AT STRIP CLUB WITH EX-GIRLFRIEND JESSICA WHITE: SOURCE

Despite taking care of so many children, Cannon is happy with where he's at .

"The beauty of fatherhood, man," he previously stated. "When you really talk about the essence of living in...as a father, too. I've learned so much just from my children and it's so amazing. And I really just love being around my kids and just that youthful energy. Like you get to relive every time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjFPv_0iyFSn3P00
mega

"And I think because I've been through so much in my life : physically, mentally and spiritually. The best place that I find is the time that I spend with my kids, and the energy and to get as much as that as possible. To pass on all that I've lived into something else. That's why I do it, man," he continued.

Comments / 8

RedCloud
18h ago

It would be cheaper and less taxing on him if he just bought a big compound and all his kids and women lived together.

Reply
6
