AP PHOTOS: In India, river erosion engulfs villages
GAUHATI, India (AP) — In the 12 years that he has been the priest of a small temple by the mighty Brahmaputra, Ranajit Mandal had never witnessed the river’s fury like this. Not only the temple, but the 50 homes in his native Murkata village were washed away in a matter of days.
Mikhail Baryshnikov: ‘The thought of going back to that Brezhnev swamp was impossible’
Mikhail Baryshnikov, 74, is the finest ballet dancer of his generation. Born in Riga, Latvia, to Russian parents, he danced with the Kirov Ballet before defecting to Canada in 1974. A dancer of short stature but huge hunger, versatility, technical mastery and personality, Baryshnikov made his career in the US, performing with New York City Ballet and American Ballet Theatre, where he later became artistic director. He moved into contemporary dance, founding the White Oak Dance Project with Mark Morris, and now runs the Baryshnikov Arts Center in New York. He still performs in experimental theatre, most recently a version of Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard by Ukrainian director Igor Golyak, where he shared the stage with a giant robotic arm. On screen, he has appeared in films The Turning Point and White Nights, and in Sex and the City. On 16 November, Baryshnikov will be awarded the Royal Academy of Dance’s Queen Elizabeth II Coronation award at Buckingham Palace.
Pope in Bahrain: Treatment of prisoners a measure of society
MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) — Pope Francis wrapped up the first-ever papal trip to Bahrain on Sunday by encouraging priests and nuns to keep ministering to the Gulf kingdom’s tiny Catholic flock. He specifically mentioned its prisoners, saying “the way in which these ‘least ones’ are treated is a measure of the dignity and the hope of a society.”
