The Montclair State women’s soccer team continues to improve their record standing at 15-1, with a 7-1 record in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC). This wouldn’t be possible without the defense put forth by senior goalkeeper Haley Martin. Throughout their 16 games, the goal difference versus opponents stands at 42-8. The most goals allowed in a single game was a 3-2 victory over The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) on Oct. 15.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO