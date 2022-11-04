Read full article on original website
Watch as AppHarvest’s Automated Indoor Farm Takes Produce From Pre-Seed to Packaging
Even if you’re aware of controlled environment agriculture, a tech-forward approach to indoor farming that can include techniques such as hydroponics, aquaponics, vertical farming, automation, and more, chances are you haven’t seen a CEA system take a plant from seed to packaging. Well, today’s your lucky day because...
Recycling Today
Redishred completes acquisition of Proshred Philadelphia
Redishred Capital Corp. has announced it has completed the acquisition of Proshred Philadelphia, a paper and hard-drive shredding, product destruction and paper recycling services company. The Ontario-based company says the price of the acquisition, including earnouts, is estimated between $7.3 million and $8.4 million, and was funded through a combination...
Recycling Today
Canusa Hershman acquires Recycle1, Arizona Pacific Pulp & Paper
Canusa Hershman has announced the purchase of Phoenix-based Recycle1 and Arizona Pacific Pulp & Paper, a paper recycling company that operates as part of Recycle1, adding a fourth recycling facility to its portfolio. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Canusa Hershman, based in Branford, Connecticut, says the...
Perrigo purchases Nestle's Gateway infant formula plant in Wisconsin as part of $170 million investment
DUBLIN — Perrigo Company plc has announced a $170 million strategic investment to expand and strengthen its infant formula manufacturing in the United States. As part of the investment, Perrigo has purchased Nestlé’s Gateway infant formula plant in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Perrigo also purchased the U.S. and Canadian rights to the Good Start infant formula brand.
The Scary Reason Why 25 Cheese Brands Are Being Pulled From Shelves Across The U.S.
For anyone who has bought brie or camembert cheese at their local grocery store as of late, it might be a good time to double check the packaging. On September 30th, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Old Europe Cheese— a manufacturer based in Michigan— issued a voluntary recall of these two types of cheeses after they were linked to a listeria outbreak. These items were sold at several major grocery store retailers nationwide and in Mexico, including Albertsons, Giant Foods, Lidl, Stop & Shop, Whole Foods, Meijer, Safeway, and “many more,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes.
Nestle Recalls a Key Product for a Disturbing Reason
Nestle USA (NSRGY) is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico, the U.S....
Marijuana reached a pandemic peak, next comes uncertainty
As the new kid on the block, legal marijuana knew no bounds. Annual sales in Colorado grew exponentially since launching in 2014, and peaking at $2.2 billion in 2021. Yes, but: The party's over. The industry faces its first real crisis as sales and wholesale prices plummet, a double supply-and-demand crunch that's leading to significant retail closures and layoffs.
Agriculture Online
USDA awards $223 million to expand meat processing capacity
Trying to create “more, better and new markets” for U.S. producers, the Agriculture Department awarded a total of $223 million in grants, loans, and loan guarantees to expand meat and poultry processing capacity, said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Wednesday. Increased competition would support farmer income, said the USDA.
California Expands Plastic Producer Probe into Bag Manufacturers
California’s attorney general on Wednesday sent letters to top plastic bag manufacturers requesting information about their claims that the bags they produce are recyclable, the latest move by the state to scrutinize the plastics industry and their role in the global plastic pollution crisis. California Attorney General Rob Bonta...
Recycling Today
Raw materials part of steel GHG formula
The Washington-based American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) has released recommended steel industry greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions calculation guidelines designed to provide “consistent and comprehensive data across the industry on GHG emissions from steel production.”. AISI says the guidelines offer “a focus on product-level disclosures and corporate-level reporting.” The...
Recycling Today
McNeilus partners with SSAB on fossil fuel-free truck
McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corp. company, has announced a partnership with SSAB in fossil fuel-free steel applications for severe-duty commercial vehicles. SSAB, a Swedish steel manufacturer, initiated the partnership with Oshkosh Corp., OshKosh, Wisconsin, because of its reputation as an innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment,...
electrek.co
Monarch Tractor lands $3M to accelerate electric farm equipment that supplies energy back to grid
Fully-electric, autonomous farm equipment manufacturer Monarch Tractor has announced that the company, alongside its group partners have been awarded a grant of $3 million from the California Energy Commission to accelerate the electrification of agricultural equipment. Furthermore, the companies will demonstrate bi-directional capabilities in the farming equipment to support local electrical grids during power outages brought on by more frequent wildfires.
Recycling Today
Constellium joins First Movers Coalition
Paris-based Constellium SE, which produces value-added aluminum products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging, has announced that it is joining the First Movers Coalition (FMC). The FMC is a World Economic Forum- and the U.S. government-led global initiative to accelerate zero-carbon technologies and reduce carbon emissions by decarbonizing seven “hard to abate” industrial sectors that account for 30 percent of global emissions: aluminum, aviation, chemicals, concrete, shipping, steel and trucking.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Operators are sourcing more frozen foods to meet labor, supply and waste challenges
Restaurants continue to face the triple challenge of labor and supply shortages and food waste surpluses. Not to mention high food costs. One solution may lie in the freezer. With fresh proteins and produce sometimes tough to get and kitchen help even tougher, a new survey found that 40% of foodservice operators are now sourcing more frozen foods than they did in 2019. Healthcare, convenience stores and fast-casual concepts reported the greatest increase.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla bringing its China engineers to boost the California factory output and lower production costs on the way to the Model 2
Tesla will be dispatching about 200 of its employees from China to California in order to retool its old factory in Fremont for the increasingly complex production tasks it is facing. Tesla's Fremont plant is the only place that makes all electric car models that Tesla is currently selling, while at the same time being the least suited for cheap and efficient mass production in comparison with the shiny new Giga Berlin or Texas factories, as well as the recently upgraded Giga Shanghai plant.
Moderna's COVID vaccine sales slide amid supply problems
By Tom Murphy, AP Health writerCAMBRIDGE - Supply problems have again forced Moderna to delay some COVID-19 vaccine deliveries, a move that surprised Wall Street and contributed to a disappointing third quarter. The vaccine developer said Thursday that short-term issues prompted it to shift some deliveries initially planned for this year into 2023. It now expects 2022 revenue from advance purchase agreements to be as much as $3 billion lower than what it had forecast in August. CEO Stephane Bancel told analysts on a call to discuss the quarter that the company was dealing with complex manufacturing issues. They included...
iheart.com
Sec. Vilsack announces funding to increase meat processing facility
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Wednesday announced a $73 million investment through the first round of the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program. The funding supports 21 grant projects to expand meat and poultry processing capacity, increasing competition, supporting producer income, and strengthening the food supply chain to lower costs, according to USDA.
Recycling Today
Smurfit Kappa: Price hikes over for now
Packaging company Smurfit Kappa says it does not expect to raise prices any further this year and might be able to unwind some of the recent rapid increases it has pushed onto its customers. According to a Reuters report, the prices charged were 35 percent to 40 percent higher compared...
Freethink
7 ways CRISPR is shaping the future of food
This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. Using the powerful gene-editing tool CRISPR, researchers are altering crops and animals to add desirable traits and remove undesirable...
getnews.info
GreatWhip has Successfully Developed Their Production Line and Sold it to Worldwide Market
GreatWhip, a canister whipped cream company, has successfully developed a wide range of products that are now sold in some of the most prestigious coffee shops around the world (The US, UK, DE, and BE). Gas canister whipped cream is a popular treat at coffee shops and bakeries. It’s much cheaper to make your own with a cream charger, but it also requires equipment that some people may not have access to. If you’re looking for an alternative, you can make nitrous oxide whipped cream at home. All you need is a container, nitrous oxide charging hoses, and nitrous oxide (N2O) cartridges. But if you don’t have enough time and a lot of hassle, then you can purchase canister whipped cream products directly from the manufacturer, the GreatWhip online store.
