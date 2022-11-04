Tesla will be dispatching about 200 of its employees from China to California in order to retool its old factory in Fremont for the increasingly complex production tasks it is facing. Tesla's Fremont plant is the only place that makes all electric car models that Tesla is currently selling, while at the same time being the least suited for cheap and efficient mass production in comparison with the shiny new Giga Berlin or Texas factories, as well as the recently upgraded Giga Shanghai plant.

FREMONT, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO