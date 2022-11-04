Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Sling TV was one of the first refuges for cable cutters, trailblazing in an over-the-top model that's seen major growth in the industry. But with economic pressures bearing down, streaming services have had to react. Giants like Netflix have deployed a variety of tricks in their toolbelt, launching an ad-supported tier while also cracking down on account sharing. It seems like Sling TV isn't immune to this phenomenon, either, with the service announcing a price hike for its monthly subscriptions.

1 DAY AGO