ksl.com
Utah County attorney says deputy county clerk should be removed from supervising election
PROVO — The Utah County attorney is asking that a county election official be removed from supervising Tuesday's election after the official received payments from a group opposing a measure on the ballot. In a recent memo obtained by KSL.com, Utah County Attorney David Leavitt said he is concerned...
Deputy Utah Co. Clerk accused of conflict of interest ahead of Election Day
Utah County Attorney David Leavitt has accused the chief deputy of the county clerk's office of a conflict of interest involving an issue on Tuesday's Election Day ballot.
kslnewsradio.com
After a printer snafu, Carbon County gets an extra early voting day
PRICE, Utah — Voters in Carbon County will get an extra early voting day next week. After a printing issue with mail-in ballots, Carbon County officials decided to make Monday, Nov. 7 an early-voting day. Residents of Carbon County will have from 9 a.m. to 6 pm to vote...
kslnewsradio.com
Sideswiping leads to rollover crash in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash on I-15 near milepost 16 Sunday afternoon. The Utah Department of Safety says a Toyota Highlander and a Subaru Outback were traveling near one another when they sideswiped. This caused the Toyota to go into the median and roll several times.
ksl.com
Stop By Recently Made-Over Downtown Cedar City Next Time You Head South
Jennie Hendricks, with the Cedar City Corporation, shares details about an accessibility makeover happening in downtown Cedar City. For more information, visit aarp.org.
Power Outages in Ivins, Utah
About 1,200 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Ivins are without power this morning. Their crew has been notified, cause is under investigation.
St. George residents voice concerns over drag show held in public park
Dozens of St. George residents came to make their voices heard at a City Council meeting Thursday night over the subject of a drag show that happened in a public park in May.
Earthquake reported near Utah-Arizona border
Did you feel the earthquake this morning? Officials say they registered a 3.8 magnitude earthquake at 4:39 am in Colorado City, Arizona.
suindependent.com
High Point Trail in the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve
Difficulty: Easy along an old, mostly rocky, maintenance road with a small total elevation gain, although there are up and down sections. Average Hiking Time: Two hours at a leisurely pace with many stops for photos. Elevation: The trailhead elevation is 4,170 feet, with an approximately 150 feet elevation change...
ksl.com
Let it snow: 2nd Utah resort plans to open early; another storm headed for mountains
BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON — Another Utah ski resort is set to open earlier than usual following another round of snow that arrived in the state earlier this week. Solitude Mountain Resort officials announced Friday that they will open on Nov. 11, one week earlier than originally planned. It's the resort's earliest opening day since 2013, and the schedule change means it is now slated to be the first resort to open in northern Utah this season.
KSLTV
Utah high school marching band lead by a special conductor
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Dozens of high school marching bands are in Washington City, Utah, for a big competition. After a general competition Friday, many of them battled it out with the Bands of America on Saturday. Westlake High School is one of the schools that moved on to the finals.
2 arrested with over 11 pounds of Ketamine in car trunk
Two individuals were arrested in possession of over 11 pounds of ketamine on I-15 late October, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).
Utah woman crashes her car while allegedly trying to run her ‘boyfriend’ off the road
A Utah woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to run a man off the road, crashing her car in the process, according to the Cedar City Police Department.
890kdxu.com
3 Southern Utah Homes That Will Blow Your Mind
3 Southern Utah luxury homes that rival anything in the country. Artistic creativity in construction makes this one of the most iconic builds in the entire country seamlessly combining the red mountain backdrop of southern Utah to fine craftsmanship inside the home. Check out the sellers descriptions:. Literally born from...
knau.org
Body of Utah man found at Wupatki National Monument
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a Utah man has been found in Wupatki National Monument north of Flagstaff. Search and rescue dogs located the body of 46-year-old Conan Stults of Cedar City Monday south of Lomaki Pueblo. Deputies had responded Saturday to a trespass in...
upr.org
Utah to offer cash for replacing lawns with desert-tolerant landscapes
Michael Sanchez, Public Information Officer with the state Division of Water Resources said cultivating a lush, green lawn in Utah's bone-dry climate is a major water waster. "We do live in a semi-arid state," Sanchez said. "As you know, Utah has a different landscape than something like Kentucky, where you have things like bluegrass everywhere. It's just matching our landscapes to where we actually live."
kslnewsradio.com
24-year-old motorcyclist in hospital with leg injuries after being hit by car
ST. GEORGE, Utah — A 24-year-old woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car while on her motorcycle Sunday. According to Tiffany Mitchell with the St. George Police Department, the 24-year-old was heading eastbound on 3050 E when she was struck by a 49-year-old male driving a Honda. Mitchell says the driver of the Honda was turning left onto 3050 E when he hit the motorcyclist, knocking her off her bike.
First Utah ski resort to officially open this weekend after early snow
The calendar will have barely swung to November when the first Utah ski resort will officially open for business this season.
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
kjzz.com
Identity released of Salt Lake man killed in motorcycle crash near Hurricane
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash near Hurricane on Saturday. They said 50-year-old Troy Matthews from Salt Lake City was killed after slamming into the back of a vehicle at excessive speeds. Authorities responded to the crash just before 9:30 p.m....
