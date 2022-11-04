ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron County, UT

Sideswiping leads to rollover crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash on I-15 near milepost 16 Sunday afternoon. The Utah Department of Safety says a Toyota Highlander and a Subaru Outback were traveling near one another when they sideswiped. This caused the Toyota to go into the median and roll several times.
High Point Trail in the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve

Difficulty: Easy along an old, mostly rocky, maintenance road with a small total elevation gain, although there are up and down sections. Average Hiking Time: Two hours at a leisurely pace with many stops for photos. Elevation: The trailhead elevation is 4,170 feet, with an approximately 150 feet elevation change...
Let it snow: 2nd Utah resort plans to open early; another storm headed for mountains

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON — Another Utah ski resort is set to open earlier than usual following another round of snow that arrived in the state earlier this week. Solitude Mountain Resort officials announced Friday that they will open on Nov. 11, one week earlier than originally planned. It's the resort's earliest opening day since 2013, and the schedule change means it is now slated to be the first resort to open in northern Utah this season.
Utah high school marching band lead by a special conductor

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Dozens of high school marching bands are in Washington City, Utah, for a big competition. After a general competition Friday, many of them battled it out with the Bands of America on Saturday. Westlake High School is one of the schools that moved on to the finals.
3 Southern Utah Homes That Will Blow Your Mind

3 Southern Utah luxury homes that rival anything in the country. Artistic creativity in construction makes this one of the most iconic builds in the entire country seamlessly combining the red mountain backdrop of southern Utah to fine craftsmanship inside the home. Check out the sellers descriptions:. Literally born from...
Body of Utah man found at Wupatki National Monument

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a Utah man has been found in Wupatki National Monument north of Flagstaff. Search and rescue dogs located the body of 46-year-old Conan Stults of Cedar City Monday south of Lomaki Pueblo. Deputies had responded Saturday to a trespass in...
Utah to offer cash for replacing lawns with desert-tolerant landscapes

Michael Sanchez, Public Information Officer with the state Division of Water Resources said cultivating a lush, green lawn in Utah's bone-dry climate is a major water waster. "We do live in a semi-arid state," Sanchez said. "As you know, Utah has a different landscape than something like Kentucky, where you have things like bluegrass everywhere. It's just matching our landscapes to where we actually live."
24-year-old motorcyclist in hospital with leg injuries after being hit by car

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A 24-year-old woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car while on her motorcycle Sunday. According to Tiffany Mitchell with the St. George Police Department, the 24-year-old was heading eastbound on 3050 E when she was struck by a 49-year-old male driving a Honda. Mitchell says the driver of the Honda was turning left onto 3050 E when he hit the motorcyclist, knocking her off her bike.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
