The government needs to be sued! It was a set up from the beginning, they knew people would fall into this trap because it allowed them (for a few months at least) to live life as God intended (meaning no worries about food( most got food stamps galore) No worries about utilities( because they received assistance) , no worries about rent ( due to the moratorium) and to too it off they had a little extra money to enjoy things that weren't just about survival( stimulus) infact many had more disposable income during COVID than they had working a 40 hour week)..but at last all seemingly good things from the government came to an end..and now the bill has come due..and many are now homeless due to the backlash of middle class property owners, who were screwed over by the moratorium,which of course was by design, since the first shot across the bow, in this war declared against the masses, was at the middle class and they have not let up.
