ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 26

Southern Comfort
1d ago

Don't like where this can possibly go. Sometimes it's best to step out of a messy situation and have your reputation in tact and keep breathing.

Reply
3
Kenneth Brown
1d ago

He got out the streets he needs to leave them right there with it to young man and trust that! Go be great in a honest way... 👍🏾🥺🤐💯

Reply
2
Mandate These
2d ago

Murray should be dating models not rappers ex girlfriends they nothing but trouble

Reply(10)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blavity.com

Podcaster Reveals New Details About How LeBron James Allegedly Cheats On His Wife Savannah

On the court, LeBron James is a 4× NBA champion and undeniably one of the best at the game of basketball. Off the court, James is touted as an amazing father of three and a devoted husband to his wife of nine years, Savannah James. However, according to podcast host Sofia Franklyn, the billion dollar baller may not be as committed to his marriage as he portrays.
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hypebeast.com

NBA YoungBoy Breaks Tie With JAY-Z For Fifth Most-Charting Billboard 200 Albums

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is officially the rapper with the fifth most-charting albums on the Billboard 200, breaking his tie with JAY-Z. The feat was announced by Chart Data on Twitter, with the Baton Rouge rapper breaking Hov’s record of 24 albums on the chart. YB hit the record with the release of his latest project 3800 Degrees — a 13-track effort featuring Mouse on Tha Track, E-40 and Shy Glizzy that was released with a note from the artist himself: “To whom stabbed me in my back laughing like me being counted out funny- it’s all good.” There is a chance, however, the 23-year-old will move past his own record again this month when he drops Ma’ I Got a Family, his sixth project of 2022 that will feature between 13 and 17 tracks.
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Reveals Where Nets Stand With Kyrie Irving

Stephen A. Smith came through with some interesting information this morning. Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are in a peculiar situation that is not exactly beneficial for either side. The Nets took action against Kyrie last night and suspended him following a week of questioning over his beliefs. After sharing a questionable documentary, Kyrie was criticized, and he largely refused to apologize.
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé & LeBron James Pay Tribute To Takeoff On Social Media

The outpouring of love continues for the late rapper. The death of Migos member Takeoff is still fresh and painful for his family, friends and fans. The 28-year old rapper was gunned down in Houston on Tuesday morning while attending a private dice game with his uncle and bandmate Quavo. Following the tragic incident, the late star received an outpouring of love from several of his music industry peers.
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

LeBron James honors late rapper Takeoff with pregame outfit

LeBron James paid tribute to the late Kirshnik Khari "Takeoff" Ball with his pregame outfit on Sunday. Takeoff, who was a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday. He had been attending an event with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.
CBS Sports

LeBron James says Kyrie Irving caused 'harm to a lot of people' with his actions: 'I don't condone any hate'

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has long been one of the NBA's vocal leaders on social issues, and on Friday night he discussed the situation concerning his former teammate, Kyrie Irving, who was recently suspended for at least five games by the Brooklyn Nets for posting a Twitter link to a documentary featuring antisemitic material and failing to issue a sufficient apology in a timely manner.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
119K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy