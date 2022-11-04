Read full article on original website
I-90 reopens between North Bend and Ellensburg following multiple crashes and blocking vehicles
I-90 has reopened between North Bend and Ellensburg after being closed due to multiple collisions and blocking vehicles, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced. The highway was previously closed in both directions between exit 34 near North Bend and milepost 106 near Ellensburg, but WSDOT tweeted just before 5:30...
All lanes of southbound I-5 in south Seattle reopened after brief closure
All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 at Boeing Access Road in south Seattle have reopened after being blocked due to an incident on the Boeing Access Road overpass, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced. Drivers were being diverted to a nearby exit. The freeway was closed for about 30...
KIMA TV
Snoqualmie Pass reopens after closing in both directions due to spinouts, collisions
A fall storm is blowing into western Washington right now, causing the closure of Snoqualmie Pass on Friday morning. The pass remained closed in both directions until around 5:15 a.m. due to multiple spinouts and collisions. People living in that area can expect rain, damaging winds and mountain snow. Vehicles...
All lanes of northbound I-5 near downtown Seattle reopened after being blocked by protesters
All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 near Lakeview Boulevard East in Seattle were blocked due to a protest Friday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol. Both the eastbound and westbound I-90 offramps to northbound I-5 were closed as well, with backups extending an estimated four miles. WSDOT advised drivers to use alternate routes “and expect congestion.”
KOMO News
Residents along Highway 2 dealing with aftermath of inclement weather
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — It was a busy night for emergency crews on Highway 2 and communities near the burn scar of the Bolt Creek Wildfire. As predicted, the wind and rain loosened the fire damaged trees and debris, and sent it falling to the roadway below. James Knisley, Fire...
KOMO News
Downtown Seattle protest on I-5 blocks ambulance carrying patient in critical condition
SEATTLE, Wash. — During the Friday afternoon protest on northbound I-5 in downtown Seattle, protesters blocked an ambulance that was treating a 37-year-old male who was in critical condition. Dozens of people were out of their cars on the road, blocking the lanes, protesting the war in Ethiopia. WSDOT...
KHQ Right Now
Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through
A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
Several Injuries Reported In A Multi Vehicle Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
The Police Department reported a multi vehicle crash in Seattle. The crash happened on Interstate 15 near Northgate early Thursday morning. According to WSP, four cars were involved in the crash and the crew responded to the crash at around 1 p.m. near 130th street exit. According to Trooper Rick...
q13fox.com
Tracking wind damage after severe storm in Puget Sound
FOX 13's Jennifer Dowling is live in Lake Stevens where an overnight windstorm caused thousands of power outages - bringing down trees and powerlines. A lot of communities in Snohomish County are waking up without power Saturday morning.
Storm aftermath presents challenges for Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County continues to deal with the aftermath of Friday's storms, as crews are still working to restore power to thousands of homes. "Nobody got injured, we just count our blessings sometimes," said Frank Volkert, the property's landlord at the corner of Rucker and 23rd Avenue in Everett, where a tree was uprooted from the ground by Friday’s storm.
myeverettnews.com
Sunday Storm Updates Here
9:30 PM Update: Here’s the latest update from Snohomish PUD posted to social media at 9:00 PM. Crews are continuing to make progress tonight! Power is back on for another 7,000 people. We are estimating that 80% of customers will have power back on by 9 a.m. tomorrow morning. At that point, the remaining outages get more complicated and will take longer to repair, but we think we should have 90% of people back in power by 8 p.m. Monday. We will not stop working until power is back on for all.
KOMO News
Road crews ready as snowfall begins at Cascade passes in western Washington
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) officials say they will be monitoring routes like Snoqualmie Pass over the next few days as a storm moves into western Washington. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain, damaging winds, and mountain snow to the passes. On...
Seattle Department of Transportation prepares plows for snowstorms
SEATTLE — Snowplow drivers are out conducting dry runs to ensure plows are good to go upon the first lowland snowfall. This training is to test equipment and ensure drivers know their routes. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) plows over 1,200 miles of roads connecting to critical transit...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Mountain snow and chilly lowland showers
SEATTLE - As of midday Sunday, the worst of the mountain snow is over for the weekend. However, there could still be several inches of new snow for the passes by Monday morning. This could drop visibility and create dangerous conditions for drivers. Here in the lower elevations, there's a small chance for snow mixing with rain at times today and tomorrow!
myeverettnews.com
Lots Of Cleanup Ahead As Wind Storm Batters Everett And Snohomish County
Editor’s Update 7:00 AM Saturday morning: At this hour Snohomish PUD reports more than 146,000 customers without power in Snohomish County. In Everett, there are more than 20,000 PUD customers still in the dark. Be cautious if you venture out and treat any downed wires you see as live.
KOMO News
Fierce windstorm hammers Everett, whips through Puget Sound
EVERETT, Wash. — High winds hammered Everett on Friday night and led to widespread power outages throughout Puget Sound. The storm brought down trees onto power lines leaving many communities feeling the impacts. As the night stretched on, the force of the storm continued to build. “We don't care...
wa.gov
Three Serious Collisions In 10 Hours Including Two Fatalities
King County: Overnight and into the morning the Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to two fatality collisions and one serious injury collision that has left a young woman fighting for her life in King County. Collision #1 – NB I-5 at 130th just after 1:00 am. A suspected impaired driver...
q13fox.com
Tracking the storm: Rain pummels North Sound
Good Day Seattle has declared the first weather alert day in the Puget Sound region for wide spread heavy rainfall, which is a recipe for flooding - especially in areas that were scarred by summer wildfires. Chynna Greene is live in Mount Vernon with a closer look at the morning rainfall and rising water levels in the Skagit River.
Rain and wind could turn dangerous Friday afternoon
That hot, smoky weather we saw in October feels like a distant memory. The wind, rain, and mountain snow have only just begun in the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service in Seattle said now that the next storm system has made its way onshore in the Pacific Northwest, we can expect more rain throughout the day Friday. There is a danger of flash flooding.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Rainy, breezy conditions with mountain snow Sunday
SEATTLE - The big weather story Saturday: A calmer day for the lowlands, but not so much across the Cascades as Snoqualmie Pass completely shut down after several spin outs and collisions. Highs Saturday landing in the low 50s at the airport. Normal for this time of year is now...
