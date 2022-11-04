ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bend, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

All lanes of northbound I-5 near downtown Seattle reopened after being blocked by protesters

All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 near Lakeview Boulevard East in Seattle were blocked due to a protest Friday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol. Both the eastbound and westbound I-90 offramps to northbound I-5 were closed as well, with backups extending an estimated four miles. WSDOT advised drivers to use alternate routes “and expect congestion.”
SEATTLE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through

A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
KING 5

Storm aftermath presents challenges for Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County continues to deal with the aftermath of Friday's storms, as crews are still working to restore power to thousands of homes. "Nobody got injured, we just count our blessings sometimes," said Frank Volkert, the property's landlord at the corner of Rucker and 23rd Avenue in Everett, where a tree was uprooted from the ground by Friday’s storm.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Sunday Storm Updates Here

9:30 PM Update: Here’s the latest update from Snohomish PUD posted to social media at 9:00 PM. Crews are continuing to make progress tonight! Power is back on for another 7,000 people. We are estimating that 80% of customers will have power back on by 9 a.m. tomorrow morning. At that point, the remaining outages get more complicated and will take longer to repair, but we think we should have 90% of people back in power by 8 p.m. Monday. We will not stop working until power is back on for all.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Seattle Department of Transportation prepares plows for snowstorms

SEATTLE — Snowplow drivers are out conducting dry runs to ensure plows are good to go upon the first lowland snowfall. This training is to test equipment and ensure drivers know their routes. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) plows over 1,200 miles of roads connecting to critical transit...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Mountain snow and chilly lowland showers

SEATTLE - As of midday Sunday, the worst of the mountain snow is over for the weekend. However, there could still be several inches of new snow for the passes by Monday morning. This could drop visibility and create dangerous conditions for drivers. Here in the lower elevations, there's a small chance for snow mixing with rain at times today and tomorrow!
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Fierce windstorm hammers Everett, whips through Puget Sound

EVERETT, Wash. — High winds hammered Everett on Friday night and led to widespread power outages throughout Puget Sound. The storm brought down trees onto power lines leaving many communities feeling the impacts. As the night stretched on, the force of the storm continued to build. “We don't care...
EVERETT, WA
wa.gov

Three Serious Collisions In 10 Hours Including Two Fatalities

King County: Overnight and into the morning the Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to two fatality collisions and one serious injury collision that has left a young woman fighting for her life in King County. Collision #1 – NB I-5 at 130th just after 1:00 am. A suspected impaired driver...
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Tracking the storm: Rain pummels North Sound

Good Day Seattle has declared the first weather alert day in the Puget Sound region for wide spread heavy rainfall, which is a recipe for flooding - especially in areas that were scarred by summer wildfires. Chynna Greene is live in Mount Vernon with a closer look at the morning rainfall and rising water levels in the Skagit River.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Rain and wind could turn dangerous Friday afternoon

That hot, smoky weather we saw in October feels like a distant memory. The wind, rain, and mountain snow have only just begun in the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service in Seattle said now that the next storm system has made its way onshore in the Pacific Northwest, we can expect more rain throughout the day Friday. There is a danger of flash flooding.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Rainy, breezy conditions with mountain snow Sunday

SEATTLE - The big weather story Saturday: A calmer day for the lowlands, but not so much across the Cascades as Snoqualmie Pass completely shut down after several spin outs and collisions. Highs Saturday landing in the low 50s at the airport. Normal for this time of year is now...
SEATTLE, WA

