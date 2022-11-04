ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ste. Genevieve, MO

mymoinfo.com

Drought Continues in Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Missouri’s drought conditions have eased just a bit from the previous week but not in southeast Missouri. The latest map shows about 93-percent of the state is experiencing dry conditions, down from 100-percent last week. More than 9-percent of the state reports severe...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Record fish caught in Missouri

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Inaugural no-excuse voting in Missouri coming to an end

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the last two weeks, “no-excuse” voting has been open. Voters have been taking advantage of the new system. It works unlike absentee ballots, where you need an excuse; with no-excuse voting, you don’t need a reason to vote early in person. Gracie...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
kbia.org

How Amendment 5 would change Missouri’s National Guard

In 1973, the Missouri legislature reorganized the state government’s various departments. Among the targets of this reduction was the Missouri National Guard, which became part of the Department of Public Safety. But that could soon change. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri will face Amendment 5, which asks them: “Shall...
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: St. Louis leaders urge Emerson to stay; mortgage rate dips back under 7%

Emerson Electric has made its home in the St. Louis area for more than a century. Now, as the conglomerate announced it is selling off its Climate Technologies business and looking to sell its Ferguson headquarters, area business leaders are pushing hard to keep the company based in the region. In Columbia, EquipmentShare is strengthening its local roots. The company, which makes technology for the construction industry, announced Thursday it will invest nearly $100 million and add more than 500 jobs at its headquarters. Plus, businesses and communities that rely on river tourism are seeing it dry up amid drought along the Mississippi River. Continue on for all your Friday business news.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

Explore this charming renovation of a 1950s-era home in Ladue

Stepping past the blooming white hydrangea bushes, between the large white columns, underneath the second-floor balcony and through the door of the white-brick Southern-style Colonial house, a visitor quickly concludes that Amy Studebaker’s Ladue home is a designer’s dream. However, it’s just as equally well-lived and well-loved as it is picture-perfect.
LADUE, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri deer hunting season 2022: What to know, rules and where you can hunt

Deer hunting season in Missouri is beginning to ramp up in the coming weeks with firearm hunting season finally opening. Deer hunting is broken up into two main categories based on weapon type — archery and firearms. There is a smaller category for antlerless portions, which allows for the hunting of antlerless deer, as well as a category for alternative hunting methods.
MISSOURI STATE

