mymoinfo.com
Central Shuts Out Ste. Genevieve, 35-0, To Advance To Class 3 District 1 Championship Game
(Park Hills) The Central Rebels are moving on to the Class 3 District 1 title game after taking down Ste. Genevieve 35-0 Friday night. The Rebel defense forced a punt on the first drive and took over in Ste. Genevieve territory. The two-plus minute drive ended with Central finding the endzone.
Photos: Rock Bridge defeats Hazelwood Central to advance to football district title game
Backup quarterback Brady Davidson tossed two touchdown passes to lead Rock Bridge past visiting Hazelwood Central 28-6 in a Class 6 District 2 semifinal game on Friday night. Second-seeded Rock Bridge (9-2) advances and will host No. 5 seed De Smet (6-5) in the district championship game on ...
mymoinfo.com
KREI Morning Show Host to be Given Award from College During St. Francois County Rotary Shootout
The St. Francois County Rotary Shootout, in December in Park Hills, will include a full day of high school and college basketball games. The newest members of the Rotary/Mineral Area College Athletic Hall of Fame will also be inducted, along with another award. Seiberlich, the morning show host on A-M...
mymoinfo.com
Drought Continues in Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Missouri’s drought conditions have eased just a bit from the previous week but not in southeast Missouri. The latest map shows about 93-percent of the state is experiencing dry conditions, down from 100-percent last week. More than 9-percent of the state reports severe...
Record fish caught in Missouri
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
KYTV
Inaugural no-excuse voting in Missouri coming to an end
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the last two weeks, “no-excuse” voting has been open. Voters have been taking advantage of the new system. It works unlike absentee ballots, where you need an excuse; with no-excuse voting, you don’t need a reason to vote early in person. Gracie...
Human remains found in West Sullivan, Mo.
An investigation is underway after authorities spotted and confirmed human remains Friday in Crawford County.
Eric Schmitt and Trudy Busch Valentine vie for Missouri Senate
More than 8,000 people already cast their ballot in St. Louis city and more than 50,000 people voted in the county.
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious pizza.
kbia.org
How Amendment 5 would change Missouri’s National Guard
In 1973, the Missouri legislature reorganized the state government’s various departments. Among the targets of this reduction was the Missouri National Guard, which became part of the Department of Public Safety. But that could soon change. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri will face Amendment 5, which asks them: “Shall...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: St. Louis leaders urge Emerson to stay; mortgage rate dips back under 7%
Emerson Electric has made its home in the St. Louis area for more than a century. Now, as the conglomerate announced it is selling off its Climate Technologies business and looking to sell its Ferguson headquarters, area business leaders are pushing hard to keep the company based in the region. In Columbia, EquipmentShare is strengthening its local roots. The company, which makes technology for the construction industry, announced Thursday it will invest nearly $100 million and add more than 500 jobs at its headquarters. Plus, businesses and communities that rely on river tourism are seeing it dry up amid drought along the Mississippi River. Continue on for all your Friday business news.
Missouri voters looking for more information on judges
One of the ballot questions some Missouri voters might skip over is whether judges should be retained. Some voters wish there were an easier way to learn about the justices.
laduenews.com
Explore this charming renovation of a 1950s-era home in Ladue
Stepping past the blooming white hydrangea bushes, between the large white columns, underneath the second-floor balcony and through the door of the white-brick Southern-style Colonial house, a visitor quickly concludes that Amy Studebaker’s Ladue home is a designer’s dream. However, it’s just as equally well-lived and well-loved as it is picture-perfect.
Richard Emery formally sentenced for St. Charles quadruple murder
A man convicted of murdering his girlfriend and her family days after Christmas in 2018 will suffer the death penalty in state prison, a St. Charles judge ruled Thursday.
Car rams into St. Charles business during attempted burglary
We're getting new video this morning from our Nissan rogue runner of an attempted burglary in St. Charles.
Chick-fil-A proposed at vacant Steak 'n Shake in St. Louis County
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A vacant Steak ’n Shake restaurant would be torn down to build a new Chick-fil-A fast-food restaurant in a plan currently under consideration in Maryland Heights. The new fast-food drive-thru would be built at 12607 Dorsett Road in the Schnucks-anchored Dorsett Village shopping center.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri deer hunting season 2022: What to know, rules and where you can hunt
Deer hunting season in Missouri is beginning to ramp up in the coming weeks with firearm hunting season finally opening. Deer hunting is broken up into two main categories based on weapon type — archery and firearms. There is a smaller category for antlerless portions, which allows for the hunting of antlerless deer, as well as a category for alternative hunting methods.
KYTV
EXCLUSIVE POLLING: How Missourians feel about President Biden, Governor Parson, & Sen. Hawley
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - New polling has Missourians giving President Joe Biden low approval ratings. Pollsters with SurveyUSA asked 991 registered voters in Missouri how they think Biden is doing as president. 62% said they disapprove of the job he is doing, while 35% approve of the job he is doing. 3% responded that they were not sure.
Strange twist to north county election to recall fire district directors
The Robertson Fire Protection District conflicts with a group of Hazelwood citizens who have launched a recall election against fire district directors.
Missouri con artist back in jail after defrauding customers more than $269,000
Missouri Contractor Jerry “Shane” Fellers has a new mugshot and a new home: The Detention Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
