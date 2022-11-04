Read full article on original website
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
Just in time for holiday shopping, photo search has come to the world of small buying! Etsy announced that iOS users can now use images to discover products across its entire site. With so many unique items available, this new feature has the potential to make it even easier to find special gifts and products from independent artisans. From seeking out items of a specific color, to unique shapes, or even distinct design functionality, this feature can finally capture what words can not. The camera icon will be available in the search bar and photos can be taken in the moment or uploaded from the camera roll. While the search option is currently in beta testing, it is available to all iOS app users and pending positive results, the Etsy team hopes to roll the feature out to Android users soon.
Gear Patrol
Devialet's Striking Speaker Is Basically a Super-Powered Sonos Move
Devialet makes speakers that are unlike anything else. The French hi-fi company is best known for its Phantom line of wireless speakers, which have two huge force-canceling woofers that mesmerizingly pulsate in perfect symmetry; basically, they are speakers meant to be heard and seen. It's an experience. Now, however, Devialet...
Gear Patrol
The Best Wired Headphones to Make the Jump to Hi-Fi
Even in this wireless age, wired headphones still hold quite a bit of magic. They beat out wireless headphones in terms of audio quality — and you still need a wired connection to listen to true lossless audio — plus they harken back to an analog time, where you could tinker with various amps, DACs and equalizers to subtly tweak and improve the sound. They're typically more affordable, too, which is always a good thing.
Gear Patrol
The Best Gifts for Any Ultimate Adventure Seeker
Buying gifts for loved ones is tough. Buying gifts for someone who's always on the go can feel impossible. We've curated suggestions that are each bound to impress that pal who seems to never slow down. Rado's Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Limited Edition timepiece is durable, capable and practical – all hallmarks of this gifting lineup. Read on to find an ideal gift for even the most uncompromising folks on your list.
Gear Patrol
Shred Longer In This 3-in-1 Snowboard Jacket
Whitespace’s 3L Performance 3-in-1 Sherpa Jacket is built to take you from the slope straight to the Aprés-Ski. Designed around the changing conditions that come with resort life, the jacket makes it easy to simply shed a layer when it comes time to head inside. Of course, the outermost shell is fully waterproof – yet breathable – to ensure you can count on full protection no matter the conditions. From there, a removable liner jacket uses high-loft sherpa fleece to keep you extra cozy. A fleece-lined chin guard prevents any painful chafing from the wind and a helmet-compatible hood makes it easy to lock in and hit the hill. Throughout the jacket, a series of pockets help keep your small essentials organized. So if you’re looking for a reliable, do-it-all jacket, bring home the Whitespace 3L Performance Sherpa jacket today.
