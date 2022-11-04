Read full article on original website
Banned book lesson thrusts Oklahoma teacher into campaign
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Summer Boismier was living her childhood dream. She grew up a bookworm, became a high school English teacher, and filled both her classroom and home with her favorite literature. She taught her students: “Stories are what is fundamental about the human experience. We all have...
Two more cold fronts in the forecast, then...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — There are two more weather events pointed at the Gem state this week. After that, things go quite for a while. Usually this would be the result of a large ridge of high pressure returning to the region. If that happened, it would be a storm killer. But that is not the case. For lack of a better term, starting Thursday, the pattern goes wishy-washy for a few days. Believe me, that is better than a giant high building into the western states. You may be thinking the weatherman has lost his mind. Wishy-washy? What Meteorology College teaches that? They don’t, but, it’s the best way to describe what will happen.
Bundy campaign fined $250 by Idaho Secretary of State for ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
The Idaho Secretary of State’s office imposed a $250 fine on Ammon Bundy’s gubernatorial campaign staff. The staff was also told to add the words “Paid for by Ammon Bundy for Governor” to the website associated with signs posted across the state that say, “Don’t Vote.”
Traffic Alert: Multiple freeway closures on I-84 in Oregon
Sections of I-84 were closed earlier this morning. These closures are mainly due to trucks not chaining up and then blocking the roadway. I-84 eastbound milepost 256, 3 miles west of La Grande, has been closed due to a disabled vehicle creating a hazard. Drivers are asked to take a different route.
Adventure Weather Alert: Winter storm warning for west central mountains
Boise, IDAHO — The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a winter storm warning for the west central mountains in Idaho. The storm warning is in effect until 6pm on Friday. Some areas could see 8 to 15 inches and 30 mph wind gusts. The NWS says the...
