Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots after ruling
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties are working to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or lack of signatures on the envelopes used to send them in. The efforts by elections officials in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are in response to state Supreme Court orders in recent days that said mail-in ballots may not be counted if they lack accurate handwritten dates on the exterior envelopes. It’s unclear how many ballots are at issue across the state. Democrats are far more likely than Republicans to vote by mail. The numbers of mail-in ballots are large enough that they might matter in a close race, such as the contest between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz.
Rochester, Murphy face off again in Delaware House contest
DOVER, Del. (AP) — The only federal race on Delaware’s ballot this year is a rematch between incumbent Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester and Republican Lee Murphy for the state’s lone U.S. House seat. Blunt Rochester, a former state labor secretary, was elected to the House in 2016 and is seeking a fourth two-year term. She is the only woman to represent Delaware in Congress. Murphy is an actor and former teacher, coach and Amtrak conductor.
Democrats in SC trying to win 1st statewide race in 16 years
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Another election in South Carolina will give Democrats another chance to loosen the firm grasp Republicans have on statewide politics. But it’s likely to be a tough fight. Democrats haven’t won a statewide race in 16 years. Democratic candidates are on the ballot in just four of the eight races across South Carolina. They all face well-financed and Republican establishment-supported challengers. GOP Gov. Henry McMaster faces Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham at the top of the ballot. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott faces Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews. Secretary of State Mark Hammond faces Democrat Rosemounda Peggy Butler.
Mimi Parker, co-founder of Minnesota indie band Low has died
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Singer Mimi Parker has died. Parker’s soothing vocals helped propel the Minnesota indie band Low to critical acclaim. Her husband and bandmate Alan Sparhawk announced her death on Twitter Sunday. The 55-year-old Parker died nearly two years after she announced she had ovarian cancer. She was the band’s drummer and songwriter. The couple built success with beautifully simple instrumentals and harmonious vocals. They stood out in what would later be defined as the decade’s “slowcore” movement, a subgenre of alternative and indie rock. Their 1994 debut album, “I Could Live in Hope,” received critical acclaim, and they went on to release 13 albums over the years.
Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane watches have been posted for the northwestern Bahamas and Florida’s Atlantic Coast as Subtropical Storm Nicole approaches, threatening to bring a “prolonged period of hazardous weather.” The National Hurricane Center is now expecting Nicole to reach hurricane strength “given how warm the waters are.” Hurricane specialist Phillippe Papin told The Associated Press that Nicole will still be far enough offshore Tuesday to avoid impacting Florida’s Election Day voting. But he said “this is going to be a very large storm.” A storm surge watch extends from Broward County, Florida all the way north to halfway up Georgia’s coast.
Tennessee DA seeks death sentence commutation, AG against
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s conservative attorney general and Nashville’s liberal district attorney are at odds over whether a death row inmate is intellectually disabled and consequently should not be executed. Byron Black is seeking a ruling that he is intellectually disabled under a 2021 state law. Nashville’s district attorney has said Black is intellectually disabled and supported resentencing Black to life in prison. But the attorney general’s office is handling a Tuesday hearing before the state Court of Criminal Appeals, and it takes the opposite position. They argue Black’s claim that he is intellectually disabled has already been rejected by the courts and he should not get a second chance.
Former officer: Alabama ‘not in control’ of state prisons
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former corrections officer said Alabama is no longer in control of its prisons and said he believes federal officials should intervene in the system. Stacy George, who recently resigned after 13 1/2 years at Limestone Correctional Facility, spoke to reporters and activists on Friday. He described coming into work and seeing blood trails through the prison, inmates threatening suicide with nooses or razor blades and staffing levels so low that made it difficult to monitor the prison. George said sometimes there would be nine officers in the prison that houses 2,200 inmates. The Alabama Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
