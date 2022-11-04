Blackhawks Postgame Show – Blackhawks vs Los Angeles Kings: Toews snaps loss streak with OT winner, 2-1 over Kings

Listen as Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 2-1 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Kings. Joe shares a few postgame words with right winger MacKenzie Entwistle, Caley Chelios explains why NHL teams are going to reconsider how to the scout the Hawks, Troy Murray discusses the difference in intensity for this game, and Hawks fans light up the phone lines.

The Blackhawks return to the road Saturday, November 5th to face the Winnipeg Jets. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 1:30pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Caley Chelios on the call at 2:00pm.

