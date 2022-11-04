Hong Kong’s shares soar 7.4% after Chinese news report saying local officials were told to dial back COVID controls.

Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
US employers added a solid 261,000 jobs in October in face of surging rate hikes by Fed
WASHINGTON (AP) — US employers added a solid 261,000 jobs in October in face of surging rate hikes by Fed. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
KAAL-TV
Asian stocks mostly rise as markets watch China, inflation
TOKYO (AP) — Asian stocks advanced Monday as investors weighed uncertainties such as the U.S. mid-term elections and China’s possible moves to ease coronavirus restrictions. Oil prices fell. China reported its trade shrank in October as global demand weakened and anti-virus controls weighed on domestic consumer spending. Exports...
Xi Jinping has secured his power at home. Now he's stepping back out on the international stage
After securing his iron grip on power in a leadership reshuffle late last month, Chinese leader Xi Jinping is now moving back onto the world's stage -- in person -- in an apparent bid to bolster China's standing amid rising tensions with the West.
Hong Kong court upholds veteran journalist's conviction
A Hong Kong journalist has lost the appeal against her conviction over making false statements in obtaining information for her investigation of a violent attack during the widespread pro-democracy protests in 2019
