A cult-classic Nintendo DS exclusive may soon be getting a remaster, or at least that's what new evidence out of South Korea suggests is about to happen. The Nintendo DS family of consoles has one of the biggest libraries in all of gaming, largely because of how long the DS was relevant through various iterations. Naturally, this means it also boasts many exclusive games, most of which remain trapped on the hardware for a variety of reasons that, for the purpose of this article, are neither here nor there. That said, it looks like at least one Nintendo DS game is about to be freed.

1 DAY AGO