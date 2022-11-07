Read full article on original website
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
Were Blue Box Studios and its mysterious game Abandoned a secret project by Hideo Kojima? Kojima finally cleared the air last week. For some time, Blue Box Studios gained notoriety by employing a marketing campaign similar to how Hideo Kojima marketed Death Stranding before. The marketing campaign received widespread attention when it started dropping easter […] The post Kojima clears the air on Abandoned appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Cowboy Bebop tabletop roleplaying game is live on Kickstarter. The crowdfunding campaign for the Cowboy Bebop Roleplaying Game has raised over $350,000 with over a week remaining, making it one of the top-funding RPG Kickstarters of the year. The new game is being developed by Don't Panic Games and Mana Project Studios and places players in the role of a group of bounty hunters working on a score with increasingly dangerous stakes. Also included are rules on how to incorporate key characters from the Cowboy Bebop series into the game, bringing in characters like Spike Spiegel in as either allies or hinderances to the party.
Diablo 4’s release date may have been revealed, although not officially, to be in April 2023. Just as a disclaimer, Blizzard, as of the writing of this article, has not revealed the true release date for Diablo 4. As discussed in the latest XboxEra podcast, Diablo 4 might have...
Core Keeper’s next update, The Desert of Beginnings, brings new biomes, bug hunting, and go-karts to the underground. Keep reading to learn more about what this update has, and when it will arrive. Core Keeper The Desert of Beginnings Release Date: November 10, 2022 The Desert of Beginnings update arrives on November 10, 2022. If you […] The post Core Keeper Desert of Beginnings update brings deserts and karts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sonic Frontiers is set to release on a number of different platforms, including Nintendo Switch. Nintendo's handheld hybrid isn't as powerful as some of the other systems on the market, and some fans might be concerned about how Sonic's next outing will run, by comparison. In a new interview with GameReactor, Sonic Frontiers producer Takashi Iizuka was asked specifically about the game's Switch version, and how it will perform compared to other versions. While Iizuka admitted that there will be some compromises, the producer provided hope that this version will prove an enjoyable one.
"Gimmighoul hide all over the Paldea region, lying in wait for somebody to come across them"
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has kicked off the bloody war between the Soul Reapers and the Quincies, and the final moments from the newest episode have locked Ichigo Kurosaki away from the action! With the new series finally taking on the final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series, fans are finally getting to see some of the biggest battles from the series overall play out on screen. This means that the various Soul Reaper Captains have been pitted against the Quincies' Sternritter forces, and with these battles Ichigo just might end up turning the tide of the war before it gets worse.
A cult-classic Nintendo DS exclusive may soon be getting a remaster, or at least that's what new evidence out of South Korea suggests is about to happen. The Nintendo DS family of consoles has one of the biggest libraries in all of gaming, largely because of how long the DS was relevant through various iterations. Naturally, this means it also boasts many exclusive games, most of which remain trapped on the hardware for a variety of reasons that, for the purpose of this article, are neither here nor there. That said, it looks like at least one Nintendo DS game is about to be freed.
Sonic Frontiers is upon us. Check out all of the details about Sonic Frontiers, including its release date, gameplay, story, and features. Sonic Frontiers is coming out on November 8, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch. First teased early in 2021 during...
The latest Forspoken gameplay trailer shows off the game’s magic combat system, and it looks amazing. The gameplay trailer, along with a post from the PlayStation Blog, gives a peek at the game’s combat system. For starters, let’s go through a basic summary of Frey’s magical powers. At the start of the game, Frey learns Purple magic, which seems to be Earth magic, judging from the gameplay trailer. Down the line, Frey also learns Red, Green, and Blue magic, each standing for Fire, Air, and Water magic respectively. Each of these magic types has its own offensive, defensive, and support spells, as well as parkour abilities. Each magic has a quick attack spell, and charging them up makes them stronger. This charge attack can have different effects.
Overdose – the next game from Hideo Kojima – has seemingly leaked over the weekend with a two minute gameplay video. For better or for worse, this leaked gameplay footage however isn’t presented in the best way possible. Instead, it’s shoddily captured through a phone camera, recording a laptop screen, with the laptop playing a video, with the video depicting a TV screen depicting the game – except the TV screen has a strong glare, and at times would show the reflection of a topless man holding a phone camera – seemingly the original device used to record the footage.
There's no shortage of new games being teased, but it takes a lot for an indie game to catch players' eyes long before its release — but Blight: Survival seems to have done that. The indie game has been called "Dark Souls but with Last of Us 2 gameplay,"...
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
Jump, crawl and fight your way through the best Metroidvania games available right now
DESTINY 2’s most popular mode is PvE, but PvP still has its own community of dedicated players. A different set of skills is needed for PvE, and some weapons are better in Crucible or Trials of Osiris than they are in Nightfall or Raid. If you want more consistent...
The mysterious coin Pokemon makes a new appearance
Pilgrim is a fantastic Fallout horror experience, but it's been missing for years
All it takes is a tank and a suppression mine and you're good to get a ton of XP for not a lot of work
Final Fantasy XVI is less than a year away, but Square Enix has left most of the details to be speculated on by the fans. A recent trailer offered more hints about what to expect, including a hint of what crystals – a Final Fantasy standby – mean for the world. Now Final Fantasy XVI’s development team are delving deeper than ever into their upcoming RPG, opening about topics ranging from persistent comparisons to Game of Thrones to questions about representation for Black characters and other people of color.
