5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
sent-trib.com
State-bound Perrysburg sweeps Highland
NORWALK — Perrysburg volleyball is heading to the Division I state final four after sweeping Medina Highland, 25-13, 25-20, 26-24, in a regional final Saturday at Norwalk High School. “It’s awesome,” said Perrysburg senior outside hitter Sara Pahl. “We’ve been working hard since this summer, in June. We put...
Morning Journal
High school football: Local teams facing big challenges in regional semifinal pairings
Week 13 of the season is here. There are four area teams remaining in the tournament. Two are paired up against each other and the other two have big challenges. Elyria Catholic has a monster challenge against Glenville, which entered the Division IV state tournament as the AP poll champion.
sent-trib.com
Falcons find revenge during Senior Night
The Bowling Green State University swimming and diving team took on Marshall University on Friday, defeating the Thundering Herd 177.5-122.5. The Falcons also recognized seniors Anais Constantinides, Cassidy Daugherty, Taylor Harris, Julia Januszewska, Inbar Mark, Julianna Petrak, and Amber Saxon for their contribution to the team over the course of their careers.
sent-trib.com
Falcons fight to five set victory over Akron
The Bowling Green State University volleyball team battled the Akron Zips through five sets on Friday at the Stroh Center, capturing a 3-2 victory. The Falcons were able to jump out in front with a first set win, but the Zips came surging back, taking the second and third sets. The Falcons were able to rally from behind to win the fourth set to force a fifth, taking the final set by a 15-11 score.
sent-trib.com
Falcons see season end on penalty kicks
For the first time since 2017, a team other than Bowling Green State University will win the Mid-American Conference Women’s soccer tournament championship. The Falcons battled Ball State University to a 1-1 draw through regulation and a pair of overtime periods in MAC Tournament semifinal-round action on Thursday night, but the Cardinals advanced via penalty kicks. The match took place at UB Stadium.
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Toledo, Ohio
Toledo is a city located in the Western Tip of Ohio, near Lake Erie. Toledo is a popular tourist destination thanks to its significant representation of Spanish culture. Additionally, the city center has been a UNESCO world heritage site since 1986, drawing in plenty of tourism for the area and making Toledo a top location.
sent-trib.com
Home crowd can’t help Falcons; BGSU loses 3-2 to Michigan Tech
The Bowling Green State University men’s hockey team lost to the Michigan Tech Huskies 3-2 on Friday in front of a raucous home crowd. With Falcon sophomore Christian Stoever and Huskies senior Blake Pietila between the pipes, Bowling Green’s first home conference series was underway. The first period...
13abc.com
High Winds Causing Damage Around Northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Strong winds caused power outages in northwest Ohio this afternoon. As of 8:15 p.m. more than 1,000 customers in Williams County were without power, including nearly 75% of West Unity, according to Toledo Edison’s outage map. More than 1,000 customers each in Fulton, Wood and Lucas Counties were also in the dark at the time.
Motorcycle crash claims life of Toledo man on Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a 25-year-old Toledo man in west Toledo on Thursday afternoon. Toledo police say 49-year-old Gregory Willardo, from Toledo, was driving west on Sylvania Ave. around 2:40 p.m. when he began to turn south onto Willys Parkway across the eastbound lane of traffic.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Toledo, OH
The city of Toledo in Lucas County, Ohio, is a destination of its own. This city, named after its sister city in Toledo, Spain, spans 217.1 square kilometers. It's also known as the "Glass City" for its extensive history in the glass-making industry. After its founding in 1833, Toledo has...
sent-trib.com
Thomas Dicker Klein
Register to recieve the FREE Sentinel Tribune daily newsletter!. Get all of the day's top stories delivered right to your inbox every morning. Thomas Dicker Klein, 80, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday November 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Simpson Garden Park, 1291 Conneaut Ave. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
sent-trib.com
Property transfers: 11-3-22
1039 Carol Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Nicholas and Aspen Rettig, to Julia Hada, $243,000. 433 Buttonwood Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Thomas and Shannon Pine, to Dan and Karen Glenn, $183,000. 6695 Wesley Drive, Lake Township, residential, from Matthew Brooks and Kelly Seger, to Megan Pierce and Tyler Hewson,...
sent-trib.com
Final ‘In the Round’ speaker series event at BGSU takes place on Nov. 10
Highlighting the artistry, activism and presence of contemporary Native American artists, the final “In the Round” speaker series event at Bowling Green State University will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in Multipurpose Room of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union. The free and open to the public series...
Perrysburg resident says city forced him to install "sidewalk to nowhere," but neighbors didn't have to
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Aaron Hutton, his wife, and two children have lived in Perrysburg for three years. He says they like living there. He also says he doesn't feel like he's being treated fairly by the city after they forced him to install a concrete sidewalk on his driveway - what he calls a "sidewalk to nowhere".
Toledo voters consider issue 21 ahead of election Nov. 8
TOLEDO, Ohio — Issue 21 in Toledo makes a number of changes to the city charter, but maybe the most eye-catching is the extension of term limits for the mayor. There are 12 other provisions, including removing a city residency requirement for employees and the ability to use capital funds to improve roads.
sent-trib.com
Milton “Jim” Nicholson
Register to recieve the FREE Sentinel Tribune daily newsletter!. Get all of the day's top stories delivered right to your inbox every morning. Milton “Jim” Nicholson, 90, of Weston, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, November 1, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be held in Jim’s honor at a later date. Hanneman Funeral Home- Grand Rapids was entrusted with Milton’s arrangements.
sent-trib.com
One person dead in Perrysburg Twp. apartment fire
LIME CITY — One person died in an apartment fire Thursday night in Perrysburg Township. The cause of the fire at Titleist Club Apartments, 9574 Mandell Road, still under investigation by the Perrysburg Township Police Department and the fire marshal. The victim was taken to the Lucas County coroner for an autopsy and identification.
sent-trib.com
Winifred Odell Stone
Winifred Odell Stone, Ph.D., son of Otis and Flora (Davis) Stone, was born on July 28, 1935 in Pax, West Virginia. He peacefully transitioned to October 27, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, brother, Otis Stone and son, Mark. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 61 years, Marva and daughter, Maya, both of northwest Ohio; granddaughter, Sania Bauswell of Chicago; sisters Rita Carlisle and Freeda Stone, both of California; nephews Ron Stone and David Carlisle both of California, Dino Stone and Jeffrey Stone both of Toledo; and countless friends and colleagues.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Charlie’s
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) -Today, we’re in Maumee at one of three Charlie’s restaurants in the Toledo area. This one is on Dussel Dr. The other two are on Central Ave. in Sylvania Twp. and Airport Hwy. in Swanton. All three are celebrating 50 years in 2022!. “Southwyck Mall...
13abc.com
High winds cause fire to spread in backyard of multiple Lambertville homes
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - Multiple fires Saturday throughout northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan were made worse by high winds. In Lambertville, Michigan early Saturday night, someone was burning leaves and the high winds caused the fire to get out of control, according to the Bedford Township Fire battalion chief. Crews spent 20 minutes trying to get the fire under control on Wiseman Avenue. It spread to the backyards of two different houses, authorities said.
