Centre Daily
Falcons GAMEDAY: Atlanta Looking To Stay in First Place vs. Chargers, Justin Herbert
The NFC South has been the most disappointing division in all of football this season, but the Atlanta Falcons have a chance to create separation between themselves and the rest of their counterparts. With a quarter of the season already in the books, the Falcons sit atop the division with...
Centre Daily
Saints Injury Roundup: Lattimore, Ingram, Hansen Out, Landry Questionable
OUT: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Chase Hansen (knee) QUESTIONABLE: Jarvis Landry (ankle) Adam Trautman (ankle), Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee), David Onyemata (thigh), and Erik McCoy (shoulder) do not carry injury designations going into the game. All were full participants of practice on Saturday, so that's a good sign. Lattimore...
Centre Daily
With Just Days to Prepare, T.J. Hockenson Shines in Full-Time Role in Vikings Debut
So much for easing T.J. Hockenson into action. On Tuesday, the Vikings sent two draft picks to the Lions to acquire Hockenson. Five long, mentally grueling days later, there he was, leading his new team in receptions in a comeback victory over the Washington Commanders. Hockenson played nearly every down and was a focal point of the Vikings' offense on Sunday, catching all nine targets thrown his way for 70 yards — easily the most by a Minnesota tight end this season.
Centre Daily
Three Quarterbacks Available for Sunday
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans elevated quarterback Logan Woodside and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison from the practice squad for the second straight week. The Saturday move with Woodside represents insurance if Ryan Tannehill (questionable with an ankle injury) is unable to play. If Tannehill isn’t ready, rookie Malik Willis will get his second straight start, and Woodside – as he did last week – will serve as Willis’ back-up.
Centre Daily
Odds Lions Beat Packers in Week 9
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will square off with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers for the first time this season. The Packers, which are losers of four straight, lost four games all of last season. Additionally, Rodgers & Co. have already dropped five games this year (3-5). It's...
Centre Daily
Week 9 Games to Watch on the Cleveland Browns bye Week
Cleveland Browns are off to a 3-5 start on the 2022 season, in a spot where they will need to dig out of to be in playoff contention when the final stretch of the season comes. Soon Cleveland will get back Deshaun Watson, and expectations will come to form. Cleveland is on a week 9 bye week, there are other games to pay attention to though.
Centre Daily
Rams WATCH: Cooper Kupp Burns Bucs with Long TD Despite Ailing Ankle
Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp has gashed the secondary of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before. And despite entering Week 9 with an ankle injury, he wasted little time doing it again in the first half of Sunday's matchup against the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium. After LA had punted...
Centre Daily
Ronnie Stanley Back to Being A Force For Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ronnie Stanley is back to playing at a Pro Bowl level at left tackle for the Ravens. Since Week 5, Stanley has the highest block grade (90.5) among all the team's offensive linemen, according to Pro Football Focus. Not bad for a player that missed...
Centre Daily
Patriots Defense, Special Teams Spark 13-0 Halftime Lead Over Colts
FOXBORO — New England's offense isn't exactly clicking. But Patriots are winning two phases against the Indianapolis Colts and, therefore, the game. While each team got off to a slow start on Salute To Service Sunday, Pats linebacker Matthew Judon wasted little time in making life difficult for Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Judon quickly collected two tackles for loss and two sacks on Indy’s first two offensive drives; each of which resulted in punts from Colts leg-man Matt Haack.
Centre Daily
Postgame Observations: Joe Mixon Sets TD Record, Bengals Cruise Past Panthers 42-21
CINCINNATI — The Bengals desperately needed a win on Sunday against the Panthers and they got it in blowout fashion. Cincinnati led 35-0 at halftime and cruised to a 42-21 win over Carolina. Joe Mixon scored a Bengals-record five touchdowns. It was by far the best game of his...
Centre Daily
Karen Guregian: Is the Patriots offense broken heading into the bye?
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Heading into the bye week, what’s the best way to describe Mac Jones and the Patriots offense?. While the Patriots slipped above .500, producing a much-needed win over the Colts, there’s still plenty to worry about on one side of the football as the team heads for a break.
Centre Daily
Red Zone Has Packers Singing the Blues
DETROIT – You know what rhymes with red zone?. Finding new ways to lose just about every week, the Green Bay Packers gained 389 yards and converted 8-of-15 on third down. Aaron Rodgers had a season-high 291 passing yards to lead an offense that only punted once. That’s winning...
Centre Daily
Watch: Joe Mixon Scores Five Touchdowns Against Panthers, Sets All-Time Bengals Record
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon scored five touchdowns on Sunday against the Panthers. That's a new franchise record. Mixon has 153 rushing yards and four scores on the ground through three quarters. He also has four receptions for 58 yards and a receiving touchdown. Watch all five...
Centre Daily
Steelers Land First Non-QB in Latest PFF Mock Draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-6 as they sit through the bye week, which leaves them selecting fourth if the 2023 NFL Draft happened today. So, as the second half of the NFL season begins, mock drafts are starting to come out. And with Pittsburg sitting high on the board, the names they land are - and are going to be - interesting.
Centre Daily
Kirk Cousins Leads Fourth Quarter Comeback as Vikings Beat Commanders 20-17
In his return to FedEx Field, almost five years after signing with the Vikings, Kirk Cousins showed the Commanders what they've missed out on since his departure. The veteran stepped up with some incredible throws late in the game, bringing the Vikings back from a 17-7 deficit and pulling out a 20-17 victory, Minnesota's sixth in a row.
Centre Daily
Tom Brady achieves a six-figure statistic. Is it unprecedented?
TAMPA, Fla. — When you’re 45 and owner of enough NFL records to clutter an entire wing in Canton, Ohio, every game poses the opportunity to achieve the unprecedented. Tom Brady did it again Sunday. In addition to orchestrating his first fourth-quarter comeback since last January’s road win against the Jets, the Bucs quarterback achieved what is believed to be the first six-figure statistic in major sports history.
Centre Daily
Two Dogs, Gary and Hutchinson, Ready to Hunt Quarterbacks
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Rashan Gary’s face lit up when he was told that Aiden Hutchinson had called him a “dog.”. “Word. He’s a dog himself, man,” Gary said on Thursday, a few days before the Green Bay Packers play at the Detroit Lions. “A little hot take: I feel like Michigan’s becoming the new Pass Rusher U. A little hot take on that. Man, he’s a great guy, great competitor. You see it on tape. I’ve been watching him since college.”
Centre Daily
Dallas Reportedly Has Interest in Former Giants Receiver Odell Beckham Jr
Former New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr, still recovering from a torn ACL in early February, may have a new suitor in the mix for his services. That suitor is none other than the Dallas Cowboys, a team that, per NFL.com has been actively trying to add a top-notch receiver to a group that already includes CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.
Centre Daily
These Numbers Show Just How Much Josh Allen Struggled Against Jets Defense
After Josh Allen threw his second interception of the game, a gift to rookie corner Sauce Gardner in the third quarter, the Bills quarterback retreated to the sideline, whacking his helmet on the side of Buffalo's kicking net. Allen entered play on Sunday at MetLife Stadium looking to build on...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Noah Gindorff, Tight End, NDSU Bison
A Y-tight end that produces devastating blocks in the run game. Good length, with an overall structure reminiscent of an NFL tight end. Mainly plays in-line as a traditional Y. A terrific blocker that can hold the point of attack against edge defenders, engage with second-level linebackers, and crack tertiary-level defensive backs. Makes contested catches with his hands and uses his body to wall off tacklers. Route tree is largely limited to routes around the line of scrimmage. Doesn't vary much outside of flat routes, shallow crossers, and sit routes. Not an explosive athlete and doesn't present much of a threat to stretch the seam or create separation down the boundary. Gindorff does a tremendous job in the Bison's heavy personnel scheme. His ability to block all three levels of defenders is notable. However, his pass-game utility is largely limited to underneath routes. The minimal amount of downfield targets or targets, in general, make his projection as a pass catcher rather murky. An unfortunate season-ending injury has ended his career at NDSU but he may continue to pursue his NFL aspirations after rehab.
