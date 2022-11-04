Read full article on original website
5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg girls finish 4th at state meet
OBETZ, Ohio — Perrysburg girls cross country was unable to defend its Division I state championship from last year, but a fourth-place finish is the second best in school history. Out of 20 teams qualifying for the meet Saturday at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park, Mason won the team...
sent-trib.com
State-bound Perrysburg sweeps Highland
NORWALK — Perrysburg volleyball is heading to the Division I state final four after sweeping Medina Highland, 25-13, 25-20, 26-24, in a regional final Saturday at Norwalk High School. “It’s awesome,” said Perrysburg senior outside hitter Sara Pahl. “We’ve been working hard since this summer, in June. We put...
sent-trib.com
Clark, Novinsky finish in upper division at state
OBETZ, Ohio — Perrysburg sophomore Anthony Clark finished 38th in 16:18.8 and Bowling Green junior Aidan Novinsky was 68th out of 178 runners at the Division I state boys cross country meet Saturday. At Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park, Hilliard Davidson senior Connor Ackley won the individual state championship...
sent-trib.com
Final ‘In the Round’ speaker series event at BGSU takes place on Nov. 10
Highlighting the artistry, activism and presence of contemporary Native American artists, the final “In the Round” speaker series event at Bowling Green State University will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in Multipurpose Room of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union. The free and open to the public series...
13abc.com
High Winds Causing Damage Around Northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Strong winds caused power outages in northwest Ohio this afternoon. As of 8:15 p.m. more than 1,000 customers in Williams County were without power, including nearly 75% of West Unity, according to Toledo Edison’s outage map. More than 1,000 customers each in Fulton, Wood and Lucas Counties were also in the dark at the time.
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Toledo, Ohio
Toledo is a city located in the Western Tip of Ohio, near Lake Erie. Toledo is a popular tourist destination thanks to its significant representation of Spanish culture. Additionally, the city center has been a UNESCO world heritage site since 1986, drawing in plenty of tourism for the area and making Toledo a top location.
sent-trib.com
Property transfers: 11-3-22
1039 Carol Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Nicholas and Aspen Rettig, to Julia Hada, $243,000. 433 Buttonwood Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Thomas and Shannon Pine, to Dan and Karen Glenn, $183,000. 6695 Wesley Drive, Lake Township, residential, from Matthew Brooks and Kelly Seger, to Megan Pierce and Tyler Hewson,...
sent-trib.com
‘Lot of history in these streets’: BG historic district could start with a street
The Historic Preservation Commission discussed a potential starting point for creating historic districts in Bowling Green. As the HPC discussed the creation of a Boomtown Historic District during the October meeting – one of the group’s strategic goals – member Will Roudebush said he’d sent around the idea to members about potentially designating historic districts by street – such as Wooster, Church, Court and others. He noted that in the city’s historic preservation ordinance, properties in a district must be contiguous. He said the idea may also interest property owners in getting their properties listed on the local historic register.
Motorcycle crash claims life of Toledo man on Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a 25-year-old Toledo man in west Toledo on Thursday afternoon. Toledo police say 49-year-old Gregory Willardo, from Toledo, was driving west on Sylvania Ave. around 2:40 p.m. when he began to turn south onto Willys Parkway across the eastbound lane of traffic.
sent-trib.com
One person dead in Perrysburg Twp. apartment fire
LIME CITY — One person died in an apartment fire Thursday night in Perrysburg Township. The cause of the fire at Titleist Club Apartments, 9574 Mandell Road, still under investigation by the Perrysburg Township Police Department and the fire marshal. The victim was taken to the Lucas County coroner for an autopsy and identification.
Times-Bulletin
Cougars comeback to shock Perkins 29-22
SANDUSKY — The Cougars put together a fourth quarter sequence that included a game-winning 79-yard drive, a go-ahead two-point conversion and a blocked field goal attempt returned for a touchdown as time expired to shock Perkins in a 29-22 regional quarterfinal game for the ages on Friday night. After...
sent-trib.com
Falcons find revenge during Senior Night
The Bowling Green State University swimming and diving team took on Marshall University on Friday, defeating the Thundering Herd 177.5-122.5. The Falcons also recognized seniors Anais Constantinides, Cassidy Daugherty, Taylor Harris, Julia Januszewska, Inbar Mark, Julianna Petrak, and Amber Saxon for their contribution to the team over the course of their careers.
sent-trib.com
Falcons log season-best attack percentage in three-set sweep over Akron
Bowling Green State University volleyball completed the weekend sweep over the Akron Zips with a three-set victory Saturday. The Falcons logged a season-best .364 attack percentage, registering a mark of .355 or better in each set of the match. The Falcons came back to win the first set in extra points before holding the Zips to 12 points in the second set and 16 in the third.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Toledo, OH
The city of Toledo in Lucas County, Ohio, is a destination of its own. This city, named after its sister city in Toledo, Spain, spans 217.1 square kilometers. It's also known as the "Glass City" for its extensive history in the glass-making industry. After its founding in 1833, Toledo has...
sent-trib.com
Home crowd can’t help Falcons; BGSU loses 3-2 to Michigan Tech
The Bowling Green State University men’s hockey team lost to the Michigan Tech Huskies 3-2 on Friday in front of a raucous home crowd. With Falcon sophomore Christian Stoever and Huskies senior Blake Pietila between the pipes, Bowling Green’s first home conference series was underway. The first period...
themirrornewspaper.com
Anthony Wayne Nutrition Opens In Downtown Waterville
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — “We’re finally here!” proclaimed Joseph Rodriguez, watching as his girlfriend and business partner, Tiffany Turner, flicked on the “open” sign in the window. Located at the corner of Mechanic Street and South Third Street in Waterville, Anthony...
sent-trib.com
Falcons see season end on penalty kicks
For the first time since 2017, a team other than Bowling Green State University will win the Mid-American Conference Women’s soccer tournament championship. The Falcons battled Ball State University to a 1-1 draw through regulation and a pair of overtime periods in MAC Tournament semifinal-round action on Thursday night, but the Cardinals advanced via penalty kicks. The match took place at UB Stadium.
sent-trib.com
Fremont man indicted for escape
A Fremont man has been indicted for escape after he allegedly tried to run while being placed in handcuffs. A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Logan Brian Johnson, 19, for resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; escape, a third-degree felony; and three counts improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, two which were fourth-degree felonies and one which was a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
City shares suspended Toledo auditor's work in light of mayor's claims
TOLEDO, Ohio — Records obtained by WTOL 11 from the city of Toledo show suspended auditor Jake Jaksetic has completed at least eight financial reviews for the city. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said earlier this week he didn't think Jaksetic had completed any audits. On Friday, WTOL 11 received eight...
sent-trib.com
First Solar receives tax abatement from Perrysburg Twp.
LIME CITY — The Perrysburg Township Trustees approved a tax incentive enterprise zone agreement with First Solar for a 100% tax abatement for 10 years on a new plant to be created in the township. The income expected to be generated by the project is $11.1 million in new...
