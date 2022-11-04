ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Breaking down the 2022 San Diego Section high school football playoff brackets

By Bodie De Silva
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3flj4C_0iyFMHDf00

Here's an overview of the CIF San Diego Section football playoffs (Division 1 through Division 5) that get started on Friday across San Diego.

(Photo by Steven Silva)

DIVISION 1 PLAYOFFS ( Bracket )

SLEEPER PICK

Six-seed La Costa Canyon will have to contain Steele Canyon running back Major Givens in round one following his 454-yard rushing performance last week. The Mavericks faced one of the section's toughest schedules this season and finished out the regular season by winning five of their final seven games including a win over Mission Hills who enters the playoffs atop the division 1 bracket. If La Costa Canyon can take care of business against Steele Canyon in round one, they'll be a tough out for any other challengers in the bracket including Mater Dei Catholic, who's won six straight after a disappointing start to the year.

BEST FIRST ROUND GAME

(9) St. Augustine at (8) Eastlake

The Saints had a rough go for much of the regular season going up against a loaded schedule while starting a majority of freshmen and sophomores. They used their bye week during the final week of the regular season which likely serves as a benefit to get healthy as they prepare to hit the road this Friday. They'll be taking on an Eastlake team that struggled out of the gate with six straight losses, coming against four out of section teams in addition to Poway and Granite Hills. The Titans turned things around with three straight wins following their bye week before dropping their regular season finale to Mater Dei Catholic last week.

CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTION

(3) Mater Dei Catholic over (4) Helix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q4kza_0iyFMHDf00
Photo by Steven Silva

The Crusaders and Highlanders squared off in the CIF State Division 2-AA Southern California regional final last season, a week after each had claimed a San Diego Section title. Mater Dei Catholic has gotten healthy at the right time this year and enters the playoffs on a six-game winning streak in which they've yet to surrender a point.

DIVISION 2 PLAYOFFS ( Bracket )

SLEEPER PICK

Five-seed Mira Mesa has been in and out of SBLive's Top 10 San Diego Section rankings throughout the season but dropped a league game against Christian three weeks ago that cost themselves a first-round bye. The Marauders two other losses came against Helix and Madison, two of San Diego's best teams. Mira Mesa has several talented offensive playmakers led by running back Makei Thompson. He averages 166 total yards per game and found the end zone 23 times during the regular season.

BEST FIRST ROUND GAME

(10) Mt. Carmel at (7) Brawley

Mt. Carmel began the regular season against Central, from the Imperial Valley, and will start the postseason with a trip east to face Brawley. The Sundevils put together a five-game winning streak after dropping their opener but struggled during league play, dropping three in a row during October. Brawley began the year 1-2 but won six in a row until dropping last week's Imperial Valley League championship game to Central, 20-16.

CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTION

(1) Granite Hills over (2) Central

Granite Hills has been the surprise team in the San Diego Section all year, losing only to Poway and Madison along the way. They'll finish off the year by taking down Central in a rematch of week five's game that was one by the Eagles, 42-7.

DIVISION 3 PLAYOFFS ( Bracket )

SLEEPER PICK

Six-seed San Pasqual surprised many this season by rolling through their final four Valley League games to clinch the league title. The Golden Eagles have gotten several big plays out of senior running back Noah Snyder this season, who's averaging ten yards per carry and 14 yards per reception. San Pasqual's defense, that allowed 16 points per game during the season, has been even better during league play, allowing 32 total points over their five games.

BEST FIRST ROUND GAME

(10) Morse at (7) El Capitan

Morse averaged 36 points per game during the regular season but wasn't consistent on defense, leading to their 6-4 record. The Tigers have two senior playmakers on offense in Damarion Wright (1,577 total yards, 19 touchdowns) and Aleonte Logan (992 receiving yards, nine touchdowns) that could lead them on a run through the bracket. El Capitan has had one of San Diego's best defenses since Grossmont-Valley League started, limiting teams to ten points per game in their last six. Their defense will have their work cut out going against a Morse team that can attack on the ground and through the air.

CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTION

1) University City over (6) San Pasqual

University City has scored 38 points or more in seven of their ten games this season and is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball. The Centurions will work their way through the bracket, led by seniors Samuel Cooper IV and Cayden Dawson, and get redemption after coming up short in last season's San Diego Section Division 4 championship game.

DIVISION 4 PLAYOFFS ( Bracket )

SLEEPER PICK

Seven-seed Palo Verde Valley got valuable experience last season, making their way through the Division 5 bracket on their way to a CIF championship. They won't have the luxury of a first-round bye this season but they do return running backs Markus Macon and Xzavier Bejarano. The duo has combined for 2,825 rushing yards and 47 touchdowns this season.

BEST FIRST ROUND GAME

(9) Parker at (8) Hilltop

Parker finished the regular season with a 4-6 record and a point differential of -1, but the Lancers had several peaks and valleys throughout. Senior Chris Williams has been the do-it-all guy for the Lancers all year. Williams is averaging 210 all-purpose yards per game to go along with 23 touchdowns and four interceptions. He'll have to keep up his strong play for Parker to advance past the first round. Hilltop will counter with senior dual-threat quarterback Jorge Garcia who has thrown nine touchdown passes and leads the Lancers with eight rushing touchdowns.

CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTION

(1) Fallbrook over (7) Palo Verde Valley

Fallbrook came up short in the Division 5 playoffs last season, falling to eventual winner Palo Verde Valley, 29-28. The Warriors have been much more consistent this season, allowing ten points per game during the regular season, and will get revenge against the Yellow Jackets in the championship game.

DIVISION 5 PLAYOFFS ( Bracket )

SLEEPER PICK

Five-seed Mar Vista dropped their first four games of the season but were able to turn things around quickly and finished out the regular season by winning five of their final six games. The defense has settled in, and the offense led by senior quarterback Aleks Wojcik's 27-touchdown passes, is averaging over 30 points per game.

BEST FIRST ROUND GAME

(12) Hoover at (5) Mar Vista

Expect a shootout in this matchup. Hoover has been dominant on the ground led by sophomore SirDarius Autry and 1,328 rushing yards. Autry has averaged nine yards per carry and will hope to see the Mar Vista defense from early in the season in order to keep the Hoover season going. Mar Vista and their balanced offense has to be thrilled to be going against a Cardinals defense that has surrendered 34 points per game.

CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTION

(2) Escondido Charter over (4) Army-Navy

Escondido Charter has been one of San Diego's best surprises this season, holding six of their opponents to single digits during the regular season. The White Tigers captured the Pacific League for the second straight season and will need their stout defense to continue as they navigate their way towards the first CIF Football championship in school history.

Comments / 0

Related
holtvilletribune.com

VOLLEYBALL: Vikings Fall in CIF Title Tilt

SAN DIEGO — The Holtville High School volleyball team picked the wrong time to have possibly its worst match of the season, losing in the CIF-San Diego Section Division III championship game, 3-1, to Helix at Westview High in San Diego on Friday, Nov. 4. The Vikings (26-7 overall)...
HOLTVILLE, CA
High School Football PRO

Imperial Beach, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Herbert Hoover High School - San Diego football team will have a game with Mar Vista High School on November 04, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
CBS 8

Del Mar Beach closed after swimmer survives shark attack

DEL MAR, Calif — A popular Del Mar beach has been closed after a shark attack was confirmed around 10 a.m. on Friday near the 17th St. beach. Del Mar lifeguards said that a female swimmer was in waist-deep water with another person when they noticed the swimmer was waving her arms, looking like she was in distress. When the lifeguards responded, they pulled the swimmer onto shore and saw that her injury was consistent with a shark bite.
DEL MAR, CA
CBS LA

Woman attacked by shark while swimming near San Diego

A shark attacked a woman Friday in the Pacific waters north of San Diego, officials said. The woman was treated at a hospital for puncture and laceration wounds to her upper right thigh, according to Jon Edelbrock, lifeguard chief for the city of Del Mar. She received stitches and is recovering. The shark may have been a juvenile white shark, Edelbrock said, but officials are waiting for scientists to confirm that. Juvenile white sharks often swim in the waters off Del Mar's shoreline. A lifeguard spotted the woman and her friend just after 10 a.m. as they were heading back...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Man Kicked Out of Supermarket, Rams SUV Into Storefront

A man was booted out of a University City supermarket Sunday evening, then came back 20 minutes later, rammed his SUV into the storefront and drove off, according to witnesses, San Diego police said. The incident occurred at the Vons store at 7788 Regents Rd., according to San Diego Police...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dinh Lee

Top 3 Sushi Spots in San Diego Worth Trying

Sushi is kind of a tough subject when it comes to narrowing down three of the best options, especially within San Diego which is filled with options pretty much on every major street. I definitely can not say that I have been to every single sushi spot in San Diego, in fact, I do not think I have even been to half of the spots near me. I have, however, been many of the top recommended spots, the most popular ones that people usually rave about. Sushi is pretty subjective, everyone kind of looks for different things in sushi so it is difficult to make a definitive list. However, for this list, I have compiled both my personal ratings and feelings with a plethora of reviews from other websites and just the general sentiment surrounding these spots.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

San Diego Reddit Thread Dishes On The City's Most Overrated Restaurants

A Reddit thread on the San Diego subreddit has amassed nearly 1,000 comments responding to the question "What's the most overrated restaurant here in San Diego?". "My friends kept telling me about Mr. A's," read the post by username John_Wicks_fn_pencil. "Finally went with a group of friends. Food tasted okay. View was nice , but that was pretty much it. What restaurants do you guys think is overrated?"
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

‘I Saw the Shark Bite My Thigh:' Del Mar Shark Bite Victim Speaks Out

Lyn Jutronich has been swimming her entire life. Here in San Diego, she’s part of a group of ocean swimmers. It's safe to say, most days, you can find her in the water. “During the week, I have a swim partner that I meet up with a couple of times a week,” said Jutronich. “And he and I swim together the same route that we usually do with the group because it's familiar and we know the distance and we know there are lifeguards and people out. So we had met up [on that day]”
DEL MAR, CA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy