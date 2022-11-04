Breaking down the 2022 San Diego Section high school football playoff brackets

Here's an overview of the CIF San Diego Section football playoffs (Division 1 through Division 5) that get started on Friday across San Diego.

(Photo by Steven Silva)

DIVISION 1 PLAYOFFS ( Bracket )

SLEEPER PICK

Six-seed La Costa Canyon will have to contain Steele Canyon running back Major Givens in round one following his 454-yard rushing performance last week. The Mavericks faced one of the section's toughest schedules this season and finished out the regular season by winning five of their final seven games including a win over Mission Hills who enters the playoffs atop the division 1 bracket. If La Costa Canyon can take care of business against Steele Canyon in round one, they'll be a tough out for any other challengers in the bracket including Mater Dei Catholic, who's won six straight after a disappointing start to the year.

BEST FIRST ROUND GAME

(9) St. Augustine at (8) Eastlake

The Saints had a rough go for much of the regular season going up against a loaded schedule while starting a majority of freshmen and sophomores. They used their bye week during the final week of the regular season which likely serves as a benefit to get healthy as they prepare to hit the road this Friday. They'll be taking on an Eastlake team that struggled out of the gate with six straight losses, coming against four out of section teams in addition to Poway and Granite Hills. The Titans turned things around with three straight wins following their bye week before dropping their regular season finale to Mater Dei Catholic last week.

CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTION

(3) Mater Dei Catholic over (4) Helix

Photo by Steven Silva

The Crusaders and Highlanders squared off in the CIF State Division 2-AA Southern California regional final last season, a week after each had claimed a San Diego Section title. Mater Dei Catholic has gotten healthy at the right time this year and enters the playoffs on a six-game winning streak in which they've yet to surrender a point.

DIVISION 2 PLAYOFFS ( Bracket )

SLEEPER PICK

Five-seed Mira Mesa has been in and out of SBLive's Top 10 San Diego Section rankings throughout the season but dropped a league game against Christian three weeks ago that cost themselves a first-round bye. The Marauders two other losses came against Helix and Madison, two of San Diego's best teams. Mira Mesa has several talented offensive playmakers led by running back Makei Thompson. He averages 166 total yards per game and found the end zone 23 times during the regular season.

BEST FIRST ROUND GAME

(10) Mt. Carmel at (7) Brawley

Mt. Carmel began the regular season against Central, from the Imperial Valley, and will start the postseason with a trip east to face Brawley. The Sundevils put together a five-game winning streak after dropping their opener but struggled during league play, dropping three in a row during October. Brawley began the year 1-2 but won six in a row until dropping last week's Imperial Valley League championship game to Central, 20-16.

CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTION

(1) Granite Hills over (2) Central

Granite Hills has been the surprise team in the San Diego Section all year, losing only to Poway and Madison along the way. They'll finish off the year by taking down Central in a rematch of week five's game that was one by the Eagles, 42-7.

DIVISION 3 PLAYOFFS ( Bracket )

SLEEPER PICK

Six-seed San Pasqual surprised many this season by rolling through their final four Valley League games to clinch the league title. The Golden Eagles have gotten several big plays out of senior running back Noah Snyder this season, who's averaging ten yards per carry and 14 yards per reception. San Pasqual's defense, that allowed 16 points per game during the season, has been even better during league play, allowing 32 total points over their five games.

BEST FIRST ROUND GAME

(10) Morse at (7) El Capitan

Morse averaged 36 points per game during the regular season but wasn't consistent on defense, leading to their 6-4 record. The Tigers have two senior playmakers on offense in Damarion Wright (1,577 total yards, 19 touchdowns) and Aleonte Logan (992 receiving yards, nine touchdowns) that could lead them on a run through the bracket. El Capitan has had one of San Diego's best defenses since Grossmont-Valley League started, limiting teams to ten points per game in their last six. Their defense will have their work cut out going against a Morse team that can attack on the ground and through the air.

CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTION

1) University City over (6) San Pasqual

University City has scored 38 points or more in seven of their ten games this season and is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball. The Centurions will work their way through the bracket, led by seniors Samuel Cooper IV and Cayden Dawson, and get redemption after coming up short in last season's San Diego Section Division 4 championship game.

DIVISION 4 PLAYOFFS ( Bracket )

SLEEPER PICK

Seven-seed Palo Verde Valley got valuable experience last season, making their way through the Division 5 bracket on their way to a CIF championship. They won't have the luxury of a first-round bye this season but they do return running backs Markus Macon and Xzavier Bejarano. The duo has combined for 2,825 rushing yards and 47 touchdowns this season.

BEST FIRST ROUND GAME

(9) Parker at (8) Hilltop

Parker finished the regular season with a 4-6 record and a point differential of -1, but the Lancers had several peaks and valleys throughout. Senior Chris Williams has been the do-it-all guy for the Lancers all year. Williams is averaging 210 all-purpose yards per game to go along with 23 touchdowns and four interceptions. He'll have to keep up his strong play for Parker to advance past the first round. Hilltop will counter with senior dual-threat quarterback Jorge Garcia who has thrown nine touchdown passes and leads the Lancers with eight rushing touchdowns.

CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTION

(1) Fallbrook over (7) Palo Verde Valley

Fallbrook came up short in the Division 5 playoffs last season, falling to eventual winner Palo Verde Valley, 29-28. The Warriors have been much more consistent this season, allowing ten points per game during the regular season, and will get revenge against the Yellow Jackets in the championship game.

DIVISION 5 PLAYOFFS ( Bracket )

SLEEPER PICK

Five-seed Mar Vista dropped their first four games of the season but were able to turn things around quickly and finished out the regular season by winning five of their final six games. The defense has settled in, and the offense led by senior quarterback Aleks Wojcik's 27-touchdown passes, is averaging over 30 points per game.

BEST FIRST ROUND GAME

(12) Hoover at (5) Mar Vista

Expect a shootout in this matchup. Hoover has been dominant on the ground led by sophomore SirDarius Autry and 1,328 rushing yards. Autry has averaged nine yards per carry and will hope to see the Mar Vista defense from early in the season in order to keep the Hoover season going. Mar Vista and their balanced offense has to be thrilled to be going against a Cardinals defense that has surrendered 34 points per game.

CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTION

(2) Escondido Charter over (4) Army-Navy

Escondido Charter has been one of San Diego's best surprises this season, holding six of their opponents to single digits during the regular season. The White Tigers captured the Pacific League for the second straight season and will need their stout defense to continue as they navigate their way towards the first CIF Football championship in school history.