Kansas State

The Independent

Midterm polls – latest: Biden, Obama, and Trump rally Pennsylvania voters as Oprah endorses Fetterman

With only a few days of campaigning left before Election Day, senior Democrats are crisscrossing the nation in an effort to shore up the votes of candidates both in swing districts and to thwart unexpected threats in once-safe places.President Joe Biden campaigned in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Thursday before travelling on to San Diego. Over the weekend he will appear at an event in Pennsylvania with former President Barack Obama to get out the vote for Senate candidate John Fetterman. Bernie Sanders is also heading to the state as part of a tour to boost progressive candidates.Polls appear to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Biden, Obama set for clash with Trump in Pennsylvania

President Biden and former President Obama are going head-to-head with former President Trump in Pennsylvania this weekend, underscoring the significance of the battleground state ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election. Biden and Obama will hold a rally for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) in Philadelphia on Saturday, while Trump […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

President Obama to rally in Pittsburgh with Fetterman

President Barack Obama will be in Pittsburgh Saturday to rally with Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman. At the event, Obama will try to energize voters, encouraging them to turn out and vote for Fetterman and Democrats on the ballot, according to a release from Fetterman’s camp. Pennsylvanians who would...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC News

Former Presidents in Pennsylvania stumping for senate candidates

President Biden and former President Obama will share the stage for the first time in this midterm election in a joint effort to show how crucial the Keystone State is to Democrats. The former President is trying to tip the scales toward Democrat John Fetterman in his race with Mehmet Oz. Former President Trump is also expected to stump in Pennsylvania, campaigning alongside Oz.Nov. 5, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
