John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race is firmly in play as Democrat John Fetterman's once-significant lead over his rival Dr. Mehmet Oz has been slashed to a few points on average and one poll now indicating a large swing towards the Republican. Recent polls have shown a narrowing between Fetterman and Oz...
Trump criticizes DeSantis with new nickname at rally
Former President Trump went on the attack against a potential opponent, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, at a rally for Dr. Mehmet Oz in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania's Largest Newspaper Endorses Fetterman, Blasts 'Unprepared' Oz
With less than one month until the midterm elections, The Philadelphia Inquirer's editorial board endorsed Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor and Democratic U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman, who is running against GOP challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz, to replace retiring GOP Senator Pat Toomey. In an op-ed published on Sunday, the prominent newspaper's...
Midterm polls – latest: Biden, Obama, and Trump rally Pennsylvania voters as Oprah endorses Fetterman
With only a few days of campaigning left before Election Day, senior Democrats are crisscrossing the nation in an effort to shore up the votes of candidates both in swing districts and to thwart unexpected threats in once-safe places.President Joe Biden campaigned in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Thursday before travelling on to San Diego. Over the weekend he will appear at an event in Pennsylvania with former President Barack Obama to get out the vote for Senate candidate John Fetterman. Bernie Sanders is also heading to the state as part of a tour to boost progressive candidates.Polls appear to...
Biden, Obama set for clash with Trump in Pennsylvania
President Biden and former President Obama are going head-to-head with former President Trump in Pennsylvania this weekend, underscoring the significance of the battleground state ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election. Biden and Obama will hold a rally for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) in Philadelphia on Saturday, while Trump […]
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Biden and Trump Hold Rallies
Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz is favored to win the crunch Pennsylvania Senate election on Tuesday, according to a poll concluded on Thursday. Oz, a Donald Trump ally, is going up against Democrat John Fetterman, Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor. A Trafalgar Group poll of 1,097 registered voters, conducted between November 1 and...
6 election security threats to watch for on Election Day
Hacking threats and disinformation fears loom large as voters head to the polls.
What to watch in the high-stakes 2022 midterm elections
All 50 states are hosting midterm elections that will determine the balance of power in Washington and state capitals across the nation
When the Ex-Gang Leader Met the Chiefs of Staff
Curtis Toler has spent years trying to curb gang violence in Chicago. Now he’s talking to Congress about how to fix violence in politics.
A guide to every key governor’s race on Tuesday
The traditional battlegrounds have been joined by a slate of unusual states on this year's list of top gubernatorial races.
World leaders gather to talk climate amid many distractions
More than 100 world leaders are about to discuss a worsening problem that scientists' call Earth's biggest challenge, yet observers say it will be hard to make progress given all the other things happening in the world
President Obama to rally in Pittsburgh with Fetterman
President Barack Obama will be in Pittsburgh Saturday to rally with Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman. At the event, Obama will try to energize voters, encouraging them to turn out and vote for Fetterman and Democrats on the ballot, according to a release from Fetterman’s camp. Pennsylvanians who would...
Buried phones, bribes and paranoia: Life under Russian occupation
One couple buried their phones in the garden to keep them from being seized by the Russian invaders. "We would bury our phones.
President Joe Biden visits Pennsylvania Thursday, makes campaign stop for John Fetterman
President Joe Biden is visiting Pennsylvania today. Update: Air Force One touched down in Pittsburgh around noon. Biden then gave a speech at the Fern Hollow Bridge. Here's a look at what's expected during the president's visit. First stop, Pittsburgh. While at the Fern Hollow Bridge, the president focused on...
What exit? China doubles down on zero-Covid pledge despite public frustration
China has reiterated its unswerving commitment to its longstanding zero-Covid policy, despite mounting public frustration the stringent measures are costing the very lives they're intended to protect.
Obama joins Fetterman on campaign trail in Pennsylvania Senate race
Former President Obama campaigned for Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) in his Senate race at a rally on Saturday, emphasizing Fetterman’s abilities to serve in the Senate despite his stroke months ago. “John’s stroke did not change who he is, it didn’t change what he cares about, it...
Obama pumps up Fetterman at raucous North Philly rally with Biden and Shapiro
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama headlined a raucous rally in North Philadelphia to urge Democrats to get to the polls Tuesday. The Saturday afternoon event at Temple University’s Liacouras Center was the first joint campaign...
Oprah Winfrey backs John Fetterman over Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race
Oprah Winfrey said Thursday she would vote for Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman over Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in the must-win Senate race in Pennsylvania. Oz, a former talk-show host backed by former President Donald Trump, became a celebrity doctor and a household name largely through his association with Winfrey.
Former Presidents in Pennsylvania stumping for senate candidates
President Biden and former President Obama will share the stage for the first time in this midterm election in a joint effort to show how crucial the Keystone State is to Democrats. The former President is trying to tip the scales toward Democrat John Fetterman in his race with Mehmet Oz. Former President Trump is also expected to stump in Pennsylvania, campaigning alongside Oz.Nov. 5, 2022.
Cyprus' Greek Orthodox Archbishop Chrysostomos II dies at 81
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Archbishop Chrysostomos II, the outspoken leader of Cyprus’ Greek Orthodox Christian Church whose forays into the country’s complex politics and finances fired up supporters and detractors alike, died Monday. He was 81. Chrysostomos had suffered from liver cancer for the last four years and had spent his final days at the church’s headquarters in the capital. A bulletin issued by a team of doctors said the archbishop “passed peacefully after facing the trial of his ailment with courage, patience and Christian endurance” at 6:40 a.m. Monday. “All those were close to him during the difficult hours of his ailment experienced his humility, kindness and deep faith as well as his concern for his flock,” the bulletin said. It added that the archbishop left behind a legacy marked by his “vision, daring, respect for and restoration of the church’s historic tradition as well as innovative changes that always aimed for the unity of the church.”
