Fayetteville, AR

Bentonville takes down Bentonville West in week 10 of Fearless Friday

By Justin Trobaugh
 3 days ago

Correction: This story previously stated Bentonville West beat Bentonville by a score of 24-10. It has been edited to reflect Bentonville’s victory by a score of 24-10.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In the final week of regular season, Bentonville took down Bentonville West.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the following games:

  • Bentonville 24, Bentonville West 10
  • Rogers 49, Rogers Heritage 7
  • Fayetteville 44, Springdale Har-Ber, 15
  • Fort Smith Northside 41, Little Rock Southwest 14
  • Fort Smith Southside 37, Springdale 17,
  • Greenland 26, West Fork 13
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

