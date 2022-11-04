Bentonville takes down Bentonville West in week 10 of Fearless Friday
Correction: This story previously stated Bentonville West beat Bentonville by a score of 24-10. It has been edited to reflect Bentonville’s victory by a score of 24-10.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In the final week of regular season, Bentonville took down Bentonville West.Fayetteville runs away from Rogers Heritage in week nine of Fearless Friday
Watch the video above to see highlights from the following games:
- Bentonville 24, Bentonville West 10
- Rogers 49, Rogers Heritage 7
- Fayetteville 44, Springdale Har-Ber, 15
- Fort Smith Northside 41, Little Rock Southwest 14
- Fort Smith Southside 37, Springdale 17,
- Greenland 26, West Fork 13
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.
Comments / 0