Bentonville takes down Bentonville West in week 10 of Fearless Friday

Correction: This story previously stated Bentonville West beat Bentonville by a score of 24-10. It has been edited to reflect Bentonville’s victory by a score of 24-10.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In the final week of regular season, Bentonville took down Bentonville West.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the following games:

Bentonville 24, Bentonville West 10

Rogers 49, Rogers Heritage 7

Fayetteville 44, Springdale Har-Ber, 15

Fort Smith Northside 41, Little Rock Southwest 14

Fort Smith Southside 37, Springdale 17,

Greenland 26, West Fork 13

