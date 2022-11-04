ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
siliconhillsnews.com

Argo AI Shuts Down Robo Taxis in Austin and Lays Off 78 Employees

Argo AI, the self-driving startup that launched Robo taxies in Austin, is laying off 78 employees in Austin. The company filed a report with the Texas Workforce Commission, reporting 68 employees would be laid off at Argo’s 7th Street location and 10 employees at its Congress location. Argo AI had engineering and development operations and fleet operations in Austin, according to its website.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
fox7austin.com

Turnin' Texan: Texas State Capitol

Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow is continuing her journey to "Turn Texan" and this time, meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe is along for the ride. The duo both take their first tours ever of the Texas State Capitol, guided by Rick Bronson with the State Preservation Board.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Ground stop at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport lifted

AUSTIN, Texas — The ground stop at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) from severe weather conditions Friday night has been lifted. In a tweet from ABIA, a ground stop was issued for all airplanes at the airport until 8:45 p.m. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told ABIA the directive because of the severe weather the Central Texas region is experiencing on Nov. 4.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Environmental Commission endorses Brodie Oaks PUD with caveats

The Environmental Commission voted Wednesday to recommend the Brodie Oaks planned unit development that would redevelop the 37.6-acre tract of land on the corner of South Lamar and South Capital of Texas Highway. The recommendation, which will be passed up to the city’s Planning Commission for consideration, comes with caveats regarding building height, light pollution and bird strike mitigation.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Downtown Austin murder suspect arrested in north Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A man suspected in a downtown Austin fatal shooting has been arrested in north Austin. US Marshals apprehended 21-year-old Ja Vaughn Katrell Clarke, who is accused of shooting 22-year-old Demetrius James Lee Jones on Oct. 30 on East 7th Street. Jones was found lying in the street by officers and died at the scene from his injuries.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Broken buses slow Capital Metro schedules

Capital Metro bus commuters, already coping with reduced schedules put in place last year, are this week facing further frustrations as they try to catch a bus. The regional transit agency says a shortage of bus parts is keeping a small percentage of vehicles off the road each day. But the number of sidelined vehicles is enough to leave riders waiting extra minutes.
KVUE

Austin labor lawyer sheds insight into massive Twitter layoffs

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Twitter employees from around the country were laid off Friday after Elon Musk took over as the new owner. "Really sad day for families across the country and families in Austin with folks working at Twitter. The news is that 50% of the work force was laid off in one shot," said Labor Attorney, Austin Kaplan.
AUSTIN, TX
