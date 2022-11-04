ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox7austin.com

Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
fox7austin.com

Turnin' Texan: Texas State Capitol

Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow is continuing her journey to "Turn Texan" and this time, meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe is along for the ride. The duo both take their first tours ever of the Texas State Capitol, guided by Rick Bronson with the State Preservation Board.
AUSTIN, TX
TexasHighways

Hope Floats at Photo Exhibition ‘Smithville, USA’

It’s Saturday night in Smithville, and inside a new gallery on Main Street, people mill about the space as laughter and lively conversation fill the air. Hanging high up on the white walls are more than a dozen large portraits, while postcard-size portraits are strewn about a long line of wooden tables set up in the middle of the room. Locals sort through the images, smiling as they recognize a neighbor’s face captured in an unexpected way.
SMITHVILLE, TX
siliconhillsnews.com

Argo AI Shuts Down Robo Taxis in Austin and Lays Off 78 Employees

Argo AI, the self-driving startup that launched Robo taxies in Austin, is laying off 78 employees in Austin. The company filed a report with the Texas Workforce Commission, reporting 68 employees would be laid off at Argo’s 7th Street location and 10 employees at its Congress location. Argo AI had engineering and development operations and fleet operations in Austin, according to its website.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Reports show wide disparities in fundraising among candidates

Last week, candidates running for City Council submitted their final campaign finance reports before Tuesday’s election, revealing a wide array of funds across campaigns and districts. DISTRICT 9. With Council Member Kathie Tovo stepping down, numerous people are vying to take the downtown seat. The major contenders seem to...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Transportation officials ponder whether prohibiting right turns on red will save lives

Crashes in Austin this year are seeing grim trends like motorcyclist fatalities that have exceeded last year’s and overall fatalities nearing 2021’s totals. However, the Vision Zero program, a framework that aims to end traffic-related deaths and serious injuries, pointed to some successes and shared ideas that other cities have taken up to improve roadways that may work in Austin. For one, prohibiting right turns on red.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Strongest cold front of the season expected Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A powerful storm, potentially bringing snow and blizzard conditions to the Northern Plains and portions of the Midwest, will send a cold front southward into Central Texas this Friday. This front will not only bring some of the coldest air of the season with it, but will likely keep us in the 60s for an entire week after it passes.
AUSTIN, TX
B93

The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon

Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
LULING, TX
