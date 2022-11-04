Read full article on original website
Tom's place
2d ago
Sounds like Ms Fuentes is jealous of people that have more money than she does. If you had made better life decisions, you might have had one of those homes. The house doesn't care what color you are.
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Meta reverses plan to occupy 66-story downtown Austin skyscraper
The tech conglomerate will sublease its space at Sixth and Guadalupe.
fox7austin.com
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
fox7austin.com
Turnin' Texan: Texas State Capitol
Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow is continuing her journey to "Turn Texan" and this time, meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe is along for the ride. The duo both take their first tours ever of the Texas State Capitol, guided by Rick Bronson with the State Preservation Board.
Hope Floats at Photo Exhibition ‘Smithville, USA’
It’s Saturday night in Smithville, and inside a new gallery on Main Street, people mill about the space as laughter and lively conversation fill the air. Hanging high up on the white walls are more than a dozen large portraits, while postcard-size portraits are strewn about a long line of wooden tables set up in the middle of the room. Locals sort through the images, smiling as they recognize a neighbor’s face captured in an unexpected way.
siliconhillsnews.com
Argo AI Shuts Down Robo Taxis in Austin and Lays Off 78 Employees
Argo AI, the self-driving startup that launched Robo taxies in Austin, is laying off 78 employees in Austin. The company filed a report with the Texas Workforce Commission, reporting 68 employees would be laid off at Argo’s 7th Street location and 10 employees at its Congress location. Argo AI had engineering and development operations and fleet operations in Austin, according to its website.
tpr.org
Ready to toss your holiday pumpkin? 200 pigs in Bastrop County would like to call dibs
Carlton, a rescue mini pig living in East Austin, thought he could eat all the neighborhood pumpkins and then some. But his human decided maybe it would be best if he shared. Amanda Quick, a volunteer with Central Texas Pig Rescue, adopted Carlton in 2019. All the research she did to prepare for his arrival did not warn her about pigs' love for pumpkins.
Yelp: The Skylark Lounge in east Austin named best dive bar in Texas
The top dive bar in Texas can be found in east Austin, according to Yelp.
Two Texas Cities Are in the Top 5 of Best Cities for Our Veterans
As veteran's day draws nearer on November 11th and with the latest news that veteran unemployment across America has dropped to an impressive 2.7%, finance website WalletHub.com just released their findings for the best and worst places for veterans to live across America. The findings were based on 3 main...
$257 million Colony Park revitalization project moves toward construction
Austin City Council took steps toward a long-awaited revitalization of the Colony Park community in east Austin that will funnel jobs, affordable housing and other critical amenities to the area.
Reports show wide disparities in fundraising among candidates
Last week, candidates running for City Council submitted their final campaign finance reports before Tuesday’s election, revealing a wide array of funds across campaigns and districts. DISTRICT 9. With Council Member Kathie Tovo stepping down, numerous people are vying to take the downtown seat. The major contenders seem to...
Which Central Texas schools are closed on Election Day?
Election Day is this Tuesday, and a handful of Central Texas school districts have canceled classes for the day.
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
Youth shot in foot in north Austin, transported to hospital
Austin-Travis County EMS transported the victim to Dell Children's Hospital.
Longbranch Ranch at Walden Retreats: A Matthew McConaughey- and Bourbon-Inspired Getaway
Matthew McConaughey is handsome, rich, famous, and a Hollywood fixture. But he’s also still just Texas enough to charmingly rib a journalist from New York City about the potential dangers lurking in the Texas Hill Country. “You’re from New York, don’t be running barefoot out here,” he says with a smirk over Zoom. “The wildlife […]
Transportation officials ponder whether prohibiting right turns on red will save lives
Crashes in Austin this year are seeing grim trends like motorcyclist fatalities that have exceeded last year’s and overall fatalities nearing 2021’s totals. However, the Vision Zero program, a framework that aims to end traffic-related deaths and serious injuries, pointed to some successes and shared ideas that other cities have taken up to improve roadways that may work in Austin. For one, prohibiting right turns on red.
Let’s Take a Look at the Stunning & Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you love history, this is for you. If you love architecture this is definitely for you. If you love history, architecture, and Texas you are about to lose your mind. The Seaquist House, located west of Austin, TX, is the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State, and she's beauty.
These 4 Texas eateries ranked among best Spanish restaurants in the country
The beauty of America is in the diversity and Texas is no stranger to this as they're one of the most diverse states in the entire country.
KXAN
Strongest cold front of the season expected Friday
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A powerful storm, potentially bringing snow and blizzard conditions to the Northern Plains and portions of the Midwest, will send a cold front southward into Central Texas this Friday. This front will not only bring some of the coldest air of the season with it, but will likely keep us in the 60s for an entire week after it passes.
Largest Buc-ee’s in the Universe Breaking Ground Back Home in Texas
We're bringing it back home to the Austin and San Antonio, TX area. Last year Buc-ee’s revealed that they'd be building a massive 74,000-square-feet flagship store in Tennessee. The new largest store, constructed near Sevierville, Tennessee, a town of about 17,000 people, has become the biggest in the company....
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon
Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
Austin Monitor
Austin, TX
ABOUT
Five days a week, we bring you the news from Austin City Hall, Travis County Commissioners Court, and multiple other civic entities that make key decisions for central Texas. We stick to the facts. We aim to be fair. When we err, we correct it fast.https://www.austinmonitor.com/
