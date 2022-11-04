ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Breaking: Joe Gibbs' Son, Coy, Has Tragically Died

Former NFL head coach and longtime NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs is dealing with an unspeakable tragedy. On Saturday night, hours after Gibbs' grandson Ty took home the Xfinity Series Championship, his son Coy passed away in his sleep. Coy Gibbs, who is Ty's father, was just 49 years old. "It...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

Video Of Kate Upton, Phillies Fan Went Viral This Week

Superstar model Kate Upton is an unabashed supporter of her husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander. During the Astros' Game 5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, Upton showed that support in the form of an interaction with a Philly fan. She threw up the double bird as the fan turned...
HOUSTON, TX
Sporting News

Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes

It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Video Of Kate Upton In The Stands Is Going Viral

Congratulations to the Houston Astros, who topped the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to win the 2022 World Series on Saturday night. Kate Upton was certainly enjoying the ride throughout the playoffs. This is World Series No. 2 for her and her husband, Justin Verlander. Earlier this weekend, a video...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Look: ESPN Analyst Has 2-Word Message For Green Bay Packers

It's been a bad season for the Green Bay Packers, who have been among the most shocking underperformers of the season at 3-5. One ESPN analyst has just two words for them. During Friday's edition of Get Up, analyst Rob Ninkovich was asked to write out his thoughts on the Packers in just a few words. Taking out a card, he wrote in big, bold letters, "It's Over!"
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Commanders score fluke touchdown with help from official

The Washington Commanders scored what will likely end up being the strangest touchdown of the day with an unlikely assist from the back judge. Early in the third quarter, Commanders quarterback Tyler Heinicke connected with wide receiver Curtis Samuel on a 49-yard touchdown pass. The simple stat undersells how weird it was, however. Heinicke essentially chucked a pass into triple coverage, but safety Camryn Bynum was accidentally taken out by the back judge while trying to play the ball. That was just enough for Samuel to make the catch.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Can anyone take down the Eagles in the NFC?

Can anyone in the NFC beat the Philadelphia Eagles?. At 8-0, the Eagles look like one of the best teams in the NFL. The team's takedown of the Houston Texans Thursday night proved that they're going to be the toughest outs in the playoffs come January. They've got a star...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Week 9 Eagles grades by position after win over Texans

HOUSTON — It wasn’t the prettiest performance but on a few days rest and on the road, the Eagles still left NRG Stadium with a 29-17 win over the Texans on Thursday night. At 8-0, the Eagles are off to the best start in franchise history:. Quarterback. Jalen...
HOUSTON, TX
