FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runsIBWAAWilliamsport, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Breaking: Joe Gibbs' Son, Coy, Has Tragically Died
Former NFL head coach and longtime NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs is dealing with an unspeakable tragedy. On Saturday night, hours after Gibbs' grandson Ty took home the Xfinity Series Championship, his son Coy passed away in his sleep. Coy Gibbs, who is Ty's father, was just 49 years old. "It...
Video Of Kate Upton, Phillies Fan Went Viral This Week
Superstar model Kate Upton is an unabashed supporter of her husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander. During the Astros' Game 5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, Upton showed that support in the form of an interaction with a Philly fan. She threw up the double bird as the fan turned...
Odell Beckham Jr. 'Crazy' Signing: Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys?
"If we think OBJ can help this team,'' Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, "we’d be crazy not to at least look into it.'' And the Cowboys seem to feel the same way.
Sporting News
Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes
It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
Phillies Fan Went to Wrong Stadium for World Series Game: "No One Told Me"
A Philadelphia Phillies fan thought he was getting the deal of the century with his World Series tickets before realizing that he was in the wrong stadium
Look: Video Of Kate Upton In The Stands Is Going Viral
Congratulations to the Houston Astros, who topped the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to win the 2022 World Series on Saturday night. Kate Upton was certainly enjoying the ride throughout the playoffs. This is World Series No. 2 for her and her husband, Justin Verlander. Earlier this weekend, a video...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Look: ESPN Analyst Has 2-Word Message For Green Bay Packers
It's been a bad season for the Green Bay Packers, who have been among the most shocking underperformers of the season at 3-5. One ESPN analyst has just two words for them. During Friday's edition of Get Up, analyst Rob Ninkovich was asked to write out his thoughts on the Packers in just a few words. Taking out a card, he wrote in big, bold letters, "It's Over!"
Phillies Fans Spotted on Roof of Stadium During World Series Sparks Debate
Some fans will go to any lengths to watch their team play in the World Series, but some Philadelphia Phillies fans seemingly took this to new heights.
Nick Castellanos' wife, mom rip Phillies fans after Game 5 loss: 'You suck'
After the Philadelphia Phillies' Game 5 loss on Thursday, fans at Citizens Bank Park turned sour, much to the dismay of the family of Nick Castellanos.
WATCH: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins get into it on the sideline
Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are playing just their third game together this season after the latter was suspended to
Travis Kelce shares which NFL fanbase he hates
Travis Kelce has a pretty good reason for naming one fanbase as his least favorite in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end said he “hate(s)” playing the New England Patriots, and he cited one specific reason for why their fans bother him so much. “I’m not...
Chiefs keep hyping Giants draft bust after trade deadline deal
The Chiefs are figuring out how Kadarius Toney will fit in. The wide receiver has recently relocated to Kansas City as the Giants shipped him off to the Chiefs last week in exchange for a pair of draft picks. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s what Chiefs...
Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber greet Phillies fans as team returns from Houston
Reaching the World Series was a surprise for the Phillies, who were 22-29 when Rob Thomson replaced fired manager Joe Girardi on June 3.
Video: Commanders score fluke touchdown with help from official
The Washington Commanders scored what will likely end up being the strangest touchdown of the day with an unlikely assist from the back judge. Early in the third quarter, Commanders quarterback Tyler Heinicke connected with wide receiver Curtis Samuel on a 49-yard touchdown pass. The simple stat undersells how weird it was, however. Heinicke essentially chucked a pass into triple coverage, but safety Camryn Bynum was accidentally taken out by the back judge while trying to play the ball. That was just enough for Samuel to make the catch.
Jerry Jones Reacts To Dan Snyder's Decision To Explore Options To Sell Commanders
The news that embattled Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is exploring his options when it comes to selling part or all of his share in the franchise made major waves across the NFL this week. But Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, cautioned that just because Snyder hired Bank of ...
Clemson benches DJ Uiagalelei for Cade Klubnik yet again
Clemson is having some major issues at the quarterback position. For the second game in a row, the Tigers benched DJ Uiagalelei for freshman Cade Klubnik while hoping for a spark in a game they were trailing. Two weeks ago, Clemson was losing to Syracuse in the third quarter when...
Yardbarker
Can anyone take down the Eagles in the NFC?
Can anyone in the NFC beat the Philadelphia Eagles?. At 8-0, the Eagles look like one of the best teams in the NFL. The team's takedown of the Houston Texans Thursday night proved that they're going to be the toughest outs in the playoffs come January. They've got a star...
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles beat Houston Texans, move to 8-0
Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes and Javon Hargrave logged three sacks to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a win over the Houston Texans in the first Week 9 game of the NFL season.
NBC Sports
Week 9 Eagles grades by position after win over Texans
HOUSTON — It wasn’t the prettiest performance but on a few days rest and on the road, the Eagles still left NRG Stadium with a 29-17 win over the Texans on Thursday night. At 8-0, the Eagles are off to the best start in franchise history:. Quarterback. Jalen...
