Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Michigan State Police Asking For The Public’s Help In Finding A Missing Family Of 4Kyle SchepperleyFremont, MI
Entire Family Vanishes After Husband Calls Cops Reporting Elaborate 9/11 Conspiracy TheoryWild Orchid MediaFremont, MI
Related
localsportsjournal.com
High-powered Ithaca eliminates Ravenna in Division 7 playoff action
Ravenna hung with traditional football power Ithaca for one half in Saturday’s Division 7 district final in Ithaca. The second half was a whole different story as the Bulldogs dropped a 63-27 decision. . Ravenna, making its fourth straight appearance in the playoffs, hung with the Yellowjackets throughout the...
localsportsjournal.com
Jayhawks volleyball team advances to national championship tournament
The Muskegon Community College volleyball team got a win on Saturday in the Region 12 finals. The Jayhawks now advance to the NJCAA Division 2 National Championship Tournament. The Jayhawks swept Oakland Community College in three sets, 25-16, 25-17, 25-15. Raegan Murphy and Kendra Kieft earned all-tournament team honors, while...
localsportsjournal.com
It got a bit crazy, but Whitehall survives against upset-minded Fruitport, 51-26
Whitehall found itself trailing upset-minded Fruitport 6-0 after the first quarter on Friday night, with its high-powered offense struggling with two lost fumbles. But the Vikings – unbeaten and ranked No. 2 in the state in Division 4 – proved they could dig deep and overcome adversity, scoring 24 unanswered points in the second quarter and then holding on from there when things got crazy for a rainy, 51-26 victory.
localsportsjournal.com
Fremont wins volleyball district title over Sparta
The Fremont volleyball team broke their district drought on Friday evening with their first Division 2 title since 2010. The Packers got by Sparta in four sets, 25-19, 22-25, 25-14, 25-11. Sage Vandenberg had 15 kills and five blocks. Marcy Tanner had eight kills and three aces. Also, Carle Bruggema...
localsportsjournal.com
Reed City’s rushing attack takes down Muskegon Catholic in Division 6 district title game
Muskegon Catholic Central saw its football season come to an end on Friday evening in a Division 6 district championship game. The Crusaders fell 36-7 to the Reed City Coyotes. The Crusaders and the Coyotes played in downpouring for a majority of the game. In the end, Catholic’s defense couldn’t...
localsportsjournal.com
Hart’s boys cross country team captures first-ever state title
(L to R Coach Tatro, Caleb Bitely, Josef Bromley, Max Stitt, Wyatt Dean, Easton VanderZwaag, Seth Ackley, Clayton Ackley, Momma coach (Tatro) The Hart boys cross country team captured the Division 3 state title on Saturday morning at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. It was the first-ever state boys’...
localsportsjournal.com
Spring Lake girls finish sixth at Division 2 cross country state meet
The Spring Lake Lakers girls cross country team had a successful day at the MHSAA Division 2 cross country state finals on Saturday afternoon. The Lakers finished in sixth place. Otsego won the title with 87 points while East Grand Rapids came in second place with 98 and Grand Rapids...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Catholic wins district championship over Calvary Christian
The Muskegon Catholic Central volleyball team got by Fruitport Calvary Christian in a tight Division 4 district finals match on Friday evening to win a district championship. The match was played at Mason County Eastern. The Crusaders escaped with the victory in three sets, 26-24, 25-19, 28-26. Claire LaVigne led...
localsportsjournal.com
This time around, Forest Hills Central comes out on top of Mona Shores, wins district title
When the Mona Shores Sailors and Forest Hills Central Rangers do battle on the football field, you can expect the outcome to be up for grabs well into the fourth quarter. It happened again on Friday night, and this time, the host Rangers defeated the Sailors 33-21 and earned a Division 2 district championship.
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon surges to 40-14 victory over Coopersville, earns Division 3 district crown
On Friday night, with a Division 3 district title on the line, the Big Reds fell behind the visiting Coopersville Broncos in the first quarter. However, the Big Reds stormed back with 40 unanswered points and cruised to a 40-14 victory. “No flinch mentality,” Big Reds’ coach Shane Fairfield said....
localsportsjournal.com
Gladstone guns down Manistee for Division 6 district crown
There was a glimmer of hope for the Manistee Chippewas in the first quarter of Friday night’s Division 6 district championship game. But after taking a 14-8 lead in the opening quarter, Manistee didn’t score again while Gladstone rolled up 28 unanswered points to send the Chippewas home with a 36-14 setback.
localsportsjournal.com
It’s a huge night of high school sports on tap for area fans
Tonight, seven teams in the Local Sports Journal coverage area will take part in six district championship title football games. A victory moves them into next week’s regionals. Those teams include Mona Shores, Muskegon, Fruitport, Whitehall, Oakridge, Muskegon Catholic and Manistee. Ravenna will travel to Ithaca on Saturday. Tonight’s games all begin at 7 p.m.
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Lumberjacks lose lead, lose game to visiting Youngstown
MUSKEGON — The Muskegon Lumberjacks allowed four unanswered goals over the final two periods on Saturday night and dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Youngstown Phantoms. The game was played at Trinity Health Arena. Jake Richard scored Muskegon’s first goal at 6:25 of the opening period with a...
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven wins 16th straight volleyball district
The Grand Haven volleyball team earned their 16th straight Division 1 district title on Friday evening. The Bucs held off Zeeland East for the win in three sets (25-17, 25-20, 25-20). Izzy Whittaker had nine kills, while Kam Burbridge had eight blocks and six kills. Jillian Swierbut had five kills...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Football First Round Playoffs Friday Night Scoreboard
It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania, but the playoffs have finally arrived. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Updates (10:55 PM)- Update (10:46 PM)- Update (9:40...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football drops uniforms for B1G East battle with Rutgers in Week 10
The uniforms for Saturday’s game with Rutgers were released by Michigan on its social media page. The Wolverines will be in Piscataway, New Jersey in Week 10. Michigan will be suiting up in all-white jerseys and pants. The helmets will still have the same maize and blue that the team is known for. The socks will also be maize-colored.
This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan
Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
13abc.com
High Winds Causing Damage Around Northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Strong winds caused power outages in northwest Ohio this afternoon. As of 8:15 p.m. more than 1,000 customers in Williams County were without power, including nearly 75% of West Unity, according to Toledo Edison’s outage map. More than 1,000 customers each in Fulton, Wood and Lucas Counties were also in the dark at the time.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan DNR Offers Advice As Firearms Deer Season Nears
Hunters can expect excellent conditions for the 2022 firearm deer season, which begins Tuesday, Nov. 15. To ensure a safe season, too, Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers are sharing best practices and tips to avoid the most common violations and mistakes they see every year. “Most of the...
WLKY.com
6 people from Indiana win thousands on Powerball
INDIANAPOLIS — While they didn't win the Powerball Jackpot, six people from Indiana can claim thousands after Wednesday's drawing. There were three winners whose tickets were worth $100,000 and another three worth $50,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Video above: No big winner, Powerball jackpot grows. The $100,000 winners...
Comments / 0