West Catholic 3, GR Catholic Central 1

The West Catholic volleyball team beat rival Grand Rapids Catholic Central in four sets on Thursday to win a division two district championship.

The Falcons advance to next week's regionals at Comstock Park where they will take on Ionia on Tuesday.

