West Covina, CA

Police investigating shooting deaths of 2 men in West Covina

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
Two men were shot and killed in West Covina, police said Thursday.

The shootings occurred about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of South Sentous Avenue, according to the West Covina Police Department.

One man died at the scene, and the other man died at a hospital, police said. Their names were withheld, pending notification of their relatives.

West Covina police detectives are actively investigating the incident as a double homicide,” police said in a statement.

No arrests were reported, and no suspect information was available. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 626-939-8500.

