MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The No. 12 University of Notre Dame hockey program fell, 3-0, to No. 3 Minnesota Saturday night to conclude the weekend series. The first period saw lots of back-and-forth action with few whistles. Ryan Bischel continued to stand tall in net, turning aside all nine shots faced. The Irish also jumped in front of five pucks through the first 20 minutes of play to keep the rival Gophers off the scoresheet.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO