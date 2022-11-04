Read full article on original website
Irish Fall to NC State in Four
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell in a tough four-set battle to NC State on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Purcell Pavilion. After falling in set one, the Irish were able to claim the second set, but fell in sets three and four to the Wolfpack (20-25, 25-22, 18-25, 23-25).
The Freeman Era Sets Its Foundation
Almost nothing is left to the imagination. Cameras reveal the locker room and the pre-game prayers; thousands have witnessed the walk from mass. Not seen are the quiet moments. The uncertain moments. They happen for everyone, but especially for a first-time head coach at college football’s lone true global brand;...
Fighting Irish 4-1-1 - Clemson
4 elements that defined Notre Dame’s first signature win under Marcus Freeman. The hardest real estate to acquire for Notre Dame came at game’s end Saturday night. Having already gouged Clemson’s vaunted but vaporized defense as well as dispatched the Tigers’ disjointed offense, Drew Pyne, Logan Diggs, Benjamin Morrison and a lengthy cast of both stars and supporting stalwarts had nowhere to go as the seconds peeled off the digital boards inside raucous, sold-out Notre Dame Stadium.
Irish Swimming & Diving Name 2022-23 Captains
Nine student-athletes will represent Notre Dame swimming and diving this season as captains, head swimming coach Chris Lindauer and head diving coach Mark Bradshaw announced on Sunday. There are five women and four men, and all of the newly minted captains are seniors. Sarah Boyle. A jack of all trades,...
Irish Fall to North Carolina
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell to North Carolina in Purcell Pavilion on Friday, Nov. 4 in three sets (19-25, 16-25, 22-25 ). The Irish drop to 9-14 on the season as they prepare for NC State on Sunday, Nov. 6 at home. The Irish...
Irish Fall To Gophers
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The No. 12 University of Notre Dame hockey program fell, 3-0, to No. 3 Minnesota Saturday night to conclude the weekend series. The first period saw lots of back-and-forth action with few whistles. Ryan Bischel continued to stand tall in net, turning aside all nine shots faced. The Irish also jumped in front of five pucks through the first 20 minutes of play to keep the rival Gophers off the scoresheet.
