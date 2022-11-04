Effective: 2022-11-07 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-08 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the first Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Southwest winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the second Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches. * WHERE...North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County. This includes Highway 97, and the cities of Bray and Tennant. * WHEN...For the first Winter Storm Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Monday. For the second Winter Storm Warning, from 1 PM Monday to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates will be highest this evening, and Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO