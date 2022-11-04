Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 20:04:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-07 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches tonight, bringing storm totals to 8 to 13 inches. Additional snow accumulations expected on Monday, as snow showers continue. * WHERE...Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwestern Nye County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-08 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northwestern Nye County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT ABOVE 6500 FEET FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches in areas above 6500 feet, with up to 10 inches in the highest mountains. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northwestern Nye County for elevations above 6500 feet. * WHEN...From 4 PM Monday to 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Blowing snow may result in reduced visibilities.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-08 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...From 3 AM Monday to noon AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds and heavy snow with near blizzard conditions will move into the area early Monday morning and will continue into Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow in the Bendeleben Mountains.
Winter Storm Warning issued for North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-08 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the first Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Southwest winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the second Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches. * WHERE...North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County. This includes Highway 97, and the cities of Bray and Tennant. * WHEN...For the first Winter Storm Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Monday. For the second Winter Storm Warning, from 1 PM Monday to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates will be highest this evening, and Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-09 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * CHANGES...Delayed the start time of the Winter Storm Warning to 7 PM due to slower storm motion. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet, except 2 to 4 feet above 7000 feet. Winds gusting in the lower elevations as high as 55 mph and gusts above 100 mph along Sierra ridge lines Sunday evening into early Monday morning. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact commute times over mountain passes. Strong winds may damage trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for whiteout conditions and subzero wind chills along the foothills and ridgelines of the Sierra.
High Wind Warning issued for Arthur, Garden, Grant, Western Cherry by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-07 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Arthur; Garden; Grant; Western Cherry HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Garden, Grant, Arthur and Western Cherry Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...The high winds may damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
Wind Advisory issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 21:16:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-07 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with widespread gusts to 55 mph, wind prone areas may gust to 65 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. High profile vehicles may be blown over. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel may be difficult for high-profile vehicles along US-395 and I-580.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region; Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected, mainly White Bird Grade to Grangeville, near top of Greer Grade. Winds gusting to 30 mph. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, Greer Grade, White Bird Grade. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
High Wind Warning issued for Box Butte, Dawes, North Sioux, South Sioux by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-07 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Box Butte; Dawes; North Sioux; South Sioux HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...In Nebraska, Dawes County, Box Butte County, Northern Sioux County and Southern Sioux County. In Wyoming, Niobrara County. * WHEN...From 5 AM early this morning to 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Light weight and high profile vehicles including light load semis and those towing camper trailers will be at risk.
High Wind Watch issued for Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-08 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles along highways 58 and 166.
High Wind Warning issued for Niobrara County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Niobrara County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...In Nebraska, Dawes County, Box Butte County, Northern Sioux County and Southern Sioux County. In Wyoming, Niobrara County. * WHEN...From 5 AM early this morning to 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Light weight and high profile vehicles including light load semis and those towing camper trailers will be at risk.
Tornado Warning issued for Franklin, Sebastian by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 18:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-04 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Franklin; Sebastian The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Franklin County in west central Arkansas Sebastian County in west central Arkansas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 657 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hartford, moving northeast at 40 mph. This storm has a history of producing tornadoes. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations in or near the path include Charleston... Greenwood Lavaca... Hackett Hartford... Huntington Branch... Midland Bloomer... Washburn Excelsior... Burnville Fort Chaffee... Jenny Lind Central City... Patterson Arkola... Crossroads Witcherville... Dayton TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
High Wind Warning issued for Sheridan by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-07 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Sheridan HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Sheridan County. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The high winds may damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Dunn, Golden Valley, Grant, Hettinger by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-07 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Dunn; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; McKenzie; Sioux; Slope; Stark WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of western and south central North Dakota. * WHEN...From 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ this morning to 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Things left unsecured outside will be blown around. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to the strong winds, light snow accumulations could produce slippery roads.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-09 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches with local amounts up to 20 inches possible, highest above 6000 feet. On Tuesday, south to southwest winds will increase to 30 to 50 mph with damaging gusts up 75 mph possible, strongest in the Los Angeles county mountains. Snow levels will likely remain around 7000 feet or higher on Tuesday, then gradually lower Tuesday night, and eventually fall to around 4000 feet by Wednesday. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. There is a chance of light snow accumulations on Interstate 5 through the Grapevine Wednesday morning which could result in traffic delays or even closures. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage and power outages, along with difficult travel along Interstate 5. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is still some uncertainity in the snow levels on Tuesday, but high confidence in very strong winds for the mountains.
High Wind Warning issued for Northern Black Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 03:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Northern Black Hills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of the Black Hills of South Dakota and northeast and the Black Hills of Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 1 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The high winds may blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
High Wind Warning issued for Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell, Western Crook, Weston by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 03:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell; Western Crook; Weston; Wyoming Black Hills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of the Black Hills of South Dakota and northeast and the Black Hills of Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 1 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The high winds may blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Snow accumulations for the valleys between 2 and 5 inches. * WHERE...Hayden, Grand Coulee, Post Falls, Downtown Spokane, Coeur d`Alene, Mullan, Davenport, Osburn, Rockford, Spokane Valley, Pinehurst, Wallace, Fairfield, Creston, St. Maries, Lookout Pass, Worley, Fernwood, Cheney, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, Airway Heights, Wilbur, and Fourth Of July Pass. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 4 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Timing of snow along with the arrival of much colder temperatures will result in a slick Monday morning and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will begin as rain and transition to snow overnight.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Smith by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 17:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-05 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Smith A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL SMITH COUNTY At 642 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Lindale, or 10 miles north of Tyler, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Tyler, Lindale, Winona and Red Springs. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Wind Advisory issued for Corson, Dewey by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Corson; Dewey WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Corson and Dewey Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
