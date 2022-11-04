Read full article on original website
Related
losalamosreporter.com
Response To Bill Redmond’s Endorsement Of Sharon Dry
I was a little surprised that in Bill Redmond’s recent endorsement of Sharon Dry he seemed to talk more about me than he did about her. I’m not running for political office nor have I endorsed anyone for political office. In fact, given that I voted for the losing candidate in 7 of the last 8 presidential cycles, I doubt that any candidate would want my endorsement.
After 11 months stuck in California, Texas family has U-Haul stolen in Albuquerque
Brittany and her husband Mike, and their two-year-old daughter Audrey, had been stuck in California since December. Now, on their journey back home, they've run into a giant loss.
rrobserver.com
Guns on the Streets: Straw buying happening ‘every single day’ in ABQ
A lapel video shows the moment before Omar Cueva used a gun his wife bought him to shoot a Las Cruces police officer in a close-quarters gunfight in February 2021 on Interstate 10 in Las Cruces. (Source: New Mexico State Police) They came from all walks of life, and dealt...
KRQE News 13
Attorney General announces state will receive almost $200 million from opioid lawsuit settlements
Attorney General announces state will receive almost $200 million from opioid lawsuit settlements. Attorney General announces state will receive almost …. Attorney General announces state will receive almost $200 million from opioid lawsuit settlements. Albuquerque medic serves in Ukraine war, experiences …. Albuquerque medic serves in Ukraine war, experiences attack...
Neighborhood protests ABQ homeless camp planned for local church
Issues involving the homeless population pop up in Albuquerque frequently. Another one has been added to the ever-growing list.
losalamosreporter.com
Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Mark Ronchetti To Hold Meet And Greet Monday At Senor Tortas Restaurant
Republican candidate for governor Mark Ronchetti is slated to campaign in Los Alamos Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is hosted by Lisa Hampton and will take place at Senor Tortas, 1325 Trinity Drive in the American Legion Post 90 building. Senor Tortas will offer its signature...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico veteran finds a different way to serve her country
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –New Mexico veteran Diana Wong has found a new way to serve her county and help the men and women who proudly defend it. You can almost always find Wong helping someone somewhere in the Raymond G Murphy Veteran Affairs Medical Center. Veterans Voices. Wong, a...
bernco.gov
New Mexico General Election Unofficial Results
Bernalillo County –Clerk Linda Stover announces that the reporting of unofficial results for the 2022 General Election will be held at the Voting Machine Warehouse. The Voting Machine Warehouse is located at 2400 Broadway SE and is situated inside a secure Bernalillo County complex. Media representatives are invited to text 505-250-0904 upon arrival and will be escorted to the designated area.
rrobserver.com
Cheers, boos and dirt fly during groundbreaking for controversial Los Ranchos project
Los Ranchos de Albuquerque and Bernalillo County officials join others involved in the Fourth and Osuna housing/retail complex at a ceremonial groundbreaking as protesters brandish signs. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Cheers and boos flew with shovels of dirt Wednesday during the ceremonial groundbreaking for a controversial multi-use project at Fourth and...
Hard landing knocks out power in Rio Rancho Sunday morning
KRQE reached out to Rio Rancho police for more information about the landing but did not hear back.
Wife of former Española city councilman sentenced for political crimes
The wife of former Española city councilman has been sentenced for political crimes.
1 dead after officer-involved shooting near Foothills area
Albuquerque Police Department said the shooting took place shortly after 2 a.m.
labroots.com
Meet The Roadrunner: Your Newest Neighbor
If you grew up outside of New Mexico, it’s likely that you never saw a roadrunner outside of your television screen. The roadrunner or Geococcyx californianus is a significant part of New Mexican culture, appearing as school mascots, coffee cup logos, and bumper stickers. The mighty roadrunner even graced the world’s television screens in cartoon form on the beloved show Looney Tunes where it was known for consistently outwitting a hungry coyote. Roadrunners represent home for anyone who grew up in the Land of Enchantment amd it's considered a sign of good luck to have one cross your path. Roadrunners are an abundant sight throughout the dry southwestern state and have called the area home for millennia.
AdWeek
Albuquerque Station Denies Accusations Former Photographer Helped Current Governor Cheat in 2018 Debate
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Albuquerque, N.M. NBC affiliate KOB is denying accusations a former employee helped New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in a debate during the 2018 campaign.
KRQE Newsfeed: Chop shop arrest, Charges for killing friend, Storm exits, President Biden visits, River of Lights tickets
Friday’s Top Stories November 3: A look at New Mexico’s early voting numbers Residents unhappy with new developments planned for Tower Pond Park New Mexico cremation-alternative business expanding overseas Clovis community debates about proposed abortion ordinance What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 4 – Nov. 10 New Mexico legal resources available through state website Nets […]
losalamosreporter.com
Great Campaign Experience! Developers Influencing The Election?
My campaign for county councilor has been a delight. Who could have known?! I have met so many enthusiastic and supportive people, knocking doors across the neighborhoods of Los Alamos and White Rock. Everyone “gets it”: Sufficient housing is the key to both business rejuvenation and the explosive hiring of LANL!
Albuquerque Walmart shows off recent improvements
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Walmart near Carlisle and Menaul in Albuquerque is offering customers an improved shopping experience. The Walmart hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning to show off the newly remodeled store. Improvements at the store include new signs throughout the store, expanded online delivery and pickup and more registers. Walmart also awarded a […]
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe seeks changes to some of the city’s deadliest intersections
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe has one of the highest pedestrian death rates in New Mexico. Now, one organization is teaming up with the city to help protect pedestrians by considering changes to the deadliest intersections. According to Erick Anue from the Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Complete...
losalamosreporter.com
NMDGF: Moose Spotted Near Mora
A young bull moose that was recently spotted near Mora. Photo courtesy NMDGF. A young bull moose has been seen near Mora, and, based on photographs, officers suspect this may be the same moose spotted in Questa and on Taos Pueblo last month. This is the southernmost known sighting of a moose in New Mexico.
KOAT 7
Homeless woman and Albuquerque property owner meet to discuss homeless crisis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Just three weeks ago, we met Doug Peterson at a downtown street corner. He is one of Albuquerque’s largest property owners. “Most of our properties that we own around Albuquerque, we have to clear people out every day who are trespassing,” Peterson said. While...
Comments / 0