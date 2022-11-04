ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos County, NM

Comments / 0

Related
losalamosreporter.com

Response To Bill Redmond’s Endorsement Of Sharon Dry

I was a little surprised that in Bill Redmond’s recent endorsement of Sharon Dry he seemed to talk more about me than he did about her. I’m not running for political office nor have I endorsed anyone for political office. In fact, given that I voted for the losing candidate in 7 of the last 8 presidential cycles, I doubt that any candidate would want my endorsement.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Attorney General announces state will receive almost $200 million from opioid lawsuit settlements

Attorney General announces state will receive almost $200 million from opioid lawsuit settlements. Attorney General announces state will receive almost …. Attorney General announces state will receive almost $200 million from opioid lawsuit settlements. Albuquerque medic serves in Ukraine war, experiences …. Albuquerque medic serves in Ukraine war, experiences attack...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico veteran finds a different way to serve her country

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –New Mexico veteran Diana Wong has found a new way to serve her county and help the men and women who proudly defend it. You can almost always find Wong helping someone somewhere in the Raymond G Murphy Veteran Affairs Medical Center. Veterans Voices. Wong, a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
bernco.gov

New Mexico General Election Unofficial Results

Bernalillo County –Clerk Linda Stover announces that the reporting of unofficial results for the 2022 General Election will be held at the Voting Machine Warehouse. The Voting Machine Warehouse is located at 2400 Broadway SE and is situated inside a secure Bernalillo County complex. Media representatives are invited to text 505-250-0904 upon arrival and will be escorted to the designated area.
BERNALILLO, NM
rrobserver.com

Cheers, boos and dirt fly during groundbreaking for controversial Los Ranchos project

Los Ranchos de Albuquerque and Bernalillo County officials join others involved in the Fourth and Osuna housing/retail complex at a ceremonial groundbreaking as protesters brandish signs. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Cheers and boos flew with shovels of dirt Wednesday during the ceremonial groundbreaking for a controversial multi-use project at Fourth and...
LOS RANCHOS DE ALBUQUERQUE, NM
labroots.com

Meet The Roadrunner: Your Newest Neighbor

If you grew up outside of New Mexico, it’s likely that you never saw a roadrunner outside of your television screen. The roadrunner or Geococcyx californianus is a significant part of New Mexican culture, appearing as school mascots, coffee cup logos, and bumper stickers. The mighty roadrunner even graced the world’s television screens in cartoon form on the beloved show Looney Tunes where it was known for consistently outwitting a hungry coyote. Roadrunners represent home for anyone who grew up in the Land of Enchantment amd it's considered a sign of good luck to have one cross your path. Roadrunners are an abundant sight throughout the dry southwestern state and have called the area home for millennia.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Chop shop arrest, Charges for killing friend, Storm exits, President Biden visits, River of Lights tickets

Friday’s Top Stories November 3: A look at New Mexico’s early voting numbers Residents unhappy with new developments planned for Tower Pond Park New Mexico cremation-alternative business expanding overseas Clovis community debates about proposed abortion ordinance What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 4 – Nov. 10 New Mexico legal resources available through state website Nets […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Great Campaign Experience! Developers Influencing The Election?

My campaign for county councilor has been a delight. Who could have known?! I have met so many enthusiastic and supportive people, knocking doors across the neighborhoods of Los Alamos and White Rock. Everyone “gets it”: Sufficient housing is the key to both business rejuvenation and the explosive hiring of LANL!
WHITE ROCK, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Walmart shows off recent improvements

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Walmart near Carlisle and Menaul in Albuquerque is offering customers an improved shopping experience. The Walmart hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning to show off the newly remodeled store. Improvements at the store include new signs throughout the store, expanded online delivery and pickup and more registers. Walmart also awarded a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe seeks changes to some of the city’s deadliest intersections

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe has one of the highest pedestrian death rates in New Mexico. Now, one organization is teaming up with the city to help protect pedestrians by considering changes to the deadliest intersections. According to Erick Anue from the Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Complete...
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

NMDGF: Moose Spotted Near Mora

A young bull moose that was recently spotted near Mora. Photo courtesy NMDGF. A young bull moose has been seen near Mora, and, based on photographs, officers suspect this may be the same moose spotted in Questa and on Taos Pueblo last month. This is the southernmost known sighting of a moose in New Mexico.
MORA, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy