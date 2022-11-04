Read full article on original website
Multiple Oregon Families Find Razor Blades Hidden Within Halloween Candy: It's 'Really Twisted'
"The razor appears to be something similar to a pencil sharpener blade," the Eugene Police Department said At least three Oregon families found razor blades hidden within their children's candy after a night of trick-or-treating on Halloween Monday, authorities said. The Eugene Police Department in Eugene, Oregon, said it received a report of a small razor blade hidden in Halloween candy in a press release Tuesday. In an update, authorities said they were investigating two other similar reports. "The razor appears to be something similar to a pencil sharpener...
Eugene Police investigating report of water thrown at homeless person outside business
EUGENE, Ore.-- A donut shop owner in Eugene is under fire accused of throwing water at a homeless person and posting it on social media. The video has more than 2,000 comments on Reddit. Police said they received a report around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. A spokesperson for EPD said, "This...
Razor Blades Actually Were Found Hidden in a Child’s Halloween Candy
It finally happened: Razor blades were found in children’s Halloween stashes in Oregon. They were small, like pencil sharpener blades. Police have narrowed down the location, but don’t have any suspects yet. Everyone has heard the urban legend warning you to watch out for RAZOR BLADES in your...
Oregon State Police trooper and K-9 seize over 83 pounds of cocaine
ALBANY, Ore. -- Over 83 pounds of cocaine were reportedly seized by an Oregon State Police officer and his dog in a traffic stop on Interstate 5, OSP said. OSP said the stop happened at about 1:01 p.m. on November 3. Troopers said an OSP senior trooper operating out of Salem stopped a vehicle on Interstate 5 south of Albany for several minor traffic violations. OSP said that during the stop, the trooper noticed signs of criminal activity and asked permission to search the vehicle, which the occupants denied. Troopers say the trooper deployed his drug detection K-9, who smelled drugs and alerted the trooper.
Philomath woman reportedly fights off attempted rapist in home invasion
PHILOMATH, Ore. -- After reportedly attacking a woman and threatening to rape and murder her, a man is in jail after the woman fought him off with a hidden knife, authorities say. Court documents say the incident happened on October 27. Prosecutors say the suspect, Linus Morgan, 37, had just...
Hot Dogs In Toledo, Oregon
Hot Dogs are an all American Dish. They are great for lunch and dinner and sometimes even breakfast! They bring families and communities together and most kids love them!. The Moondogg Cantina is a hot dog stand located in Toledo, Oregon. This street-side spot has some delicious hot dogs!
Donut shop owner speaks out after viral video sparks outrage
EUGENE, Ore.-- A donut shop owner is now sharing his side of the story after a viral video sparked outrage. The video was posted on Reddit Saturday, and people online claim that Dean Weaver, the owner of Dizzy Dean's Donuts, threw cold water on a homeless woman outside his store.
ESTRANGED COUPLE CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE
Roseburg Police cited a couple following an alleged disturbance early Friday. An RPD report said just before 12:30 a.m. an investigation revealed a woman initiated an affray with an estranged victim, during which their three pit bulls got loose, fought with each other, bite their owners and even charged a pedestrian and an uninvolved dog on the bike path.
2 drivers injured in head-on crash on 99W in Corvallis
A crash on 99W in Corvallis has reportedly produced injuries, according to officials.
ROAD NORTHEAST OF REEDSPORT REOPENED TO ONE LANE
The Douglas County Public Works Department has reopened one lane of traffic on North Fork Smith River Road, also known as County Road 48A, 22 miles northeast of Reedsport. A release said rocks and debris from a landslide closed the road on Thursday. DCPW crews immediately responded to the scene and were able to clear debris so that the road could be partially reopened, allowing limited access through the area. Crews will continue to work on clearing the road over the next several days, in anticipation of reopening the road to both lanes by the end of next week.
Are the homeless in Eugene voting?
EUGENE, Ore.-- One of the most important rights of all American citizens is the right to vote. In Oregon, all homeless U.S. citizens have that right. But some homeless people like Gigi are choosing not to exercise it. "I don't even know who the candidates are," said Gigi. "I don't...
In another sign of the political times, Lincoln County clerk’s office counts thousands of general election ballots under unprecedented levels of outside scrutiny
NEWPORT – By the time the first voting results are released at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, your ballot will have been handled seven times by Lincoln County clerk’s office employees and “observed” at least twice by volunteers from the local Republican and Democrat parties. For an expected...
Oregon Ducks safety Jamal Hill disqualified for targeting against Colorado, to miss first half vs. Washington
Oregon will be without a starting safety for the first half against Washington. Jamal Hill was called for targeting during the third quarter and disqualified from Saturday’s game against Colorado at Folsom Field, which UO won 49-10. Hill, who has 37 tackles this season, was penalized with 2:01 to...
Family of four uninjured after Albany home burns down
ALBANY, Ore. -- A home in Albany is a total loss, but the family inside was uninjured after escaping the blaze Thursday morning, the Albany Fire Department said. AFD says they responded to a house fire on Salem Avenue at about 2:16 a.m. on November 3. Firefighters said they arrived to find an older-model mobile home completely engulfed in flames, with the intense fire rapidly spreading. Despite the size and intensity of the fire, firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread to other homes, but the home itself was totally destroyed.
Work continues on Eugene’s newest park
EUGENE, Ore. -- Crews have been working on Striker Park in northeast Eugene since summer 2022, and officials offered a sneak peek of the place on Thursday. Eugene Public Works says the eight-acre site at Grand Cayman Drive and Antiqua Drive will have a large playground, restrooms, a picnic shelter, spray play, walking paths, an open lawn and space for community gatherings. Officials say that before starting on any park, the city of Eugene reaches out to the neighborhood and the public to solicit as much input as possible, and Striker Park was no different. After four workshops and lots of surveys, designers came up with a design right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Eugene Public Works preparing for Friday night windstorm
EUGENE, Ore. -- After the National Weather Service issued a warning of a windstorm with gusts as high as 45 miles per hour expected to strike Friday night, Eugene Public Works is scrambling to prepare. Officials with Eugene Public Works says the forecast expects rainfall of up to an inch...
Two drivers injured in Highway 99W head-on collision
Two drivers were sent to the hospital with injuries following a head-on collision on Tuesday on Highway 99W, the Benton County Sheriff’s Officer reported. Deputies were dispatched to the crash at 12:54 p.m. Nov. 1 on a stretch of the highway near Eureka Road. According to the sheriff’s office,...
ODOT announces pedestrian safety construction in three areas; drivers may see delays
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is alerting drivers of possible delays as they make pedestrian safety and other improvements in three areas. On Thursday, November 3, ODOT started work on OR 99 that will restrict traffic to one lane in each direction. ODOT will add striping for the lanes of travel in each direction. Striping is weather-dependent, so work may be delayed in the event of rain.
Oregon Ducks up to season-high in polls after beating Colorado
The Oregon Ducks moved up to a season-high position in the polls after beating Colorado. The Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) are ranked No. 6 with 1,258 points in the AP poll and No. 6 with 1,272 points in the AFCA coaches poll following a 49-10 win over the Buffaloes on Saturday.
3.5 magnitude quake shakes off Oregon coast
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the Oregon coast early Thursday morning.
