Hong Kong's shares soar 7.4% after Chinese news report saying local officials were told to dial back COVID controls.

What exit? China doubles down on zero-Covid pledge despite public frustration
China has reiterated its unswerving commitment to its longstanding zero-Covid policy, despite mounting public frustration the stringent measures are costing the very lives they're intended to protect.
Xi Jinping has secured his power at home. Now he's stepping back out on the international stage
After securing his iron grip on power in a leadership reshuffle late last month, Chinese leader Xi Jinping is now moving back onto the world's stage -- in person -- in an apparent bid to bolster China's standing amid rising tensions with the West.
