Candidate essay: Jeffers stresses legal experience, fairness in JP, Precinct 1, race

Olivia Jeffers

My name is Olivia Jeffers, and I am running for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1.

Not only have I had the privilege of growing up here in Denton, but I am also proud to have been able to raise both of my boys here as well. I graduated from Denton High School and then from Texas Woman’s University with a Bachelor of Science degree. In addition to my two boys, I also have several rescued fur babies that keep me company while my kids are off at college.