Candidate essay: Energy independence a key pursuit for Burgess in reelection bid

It is critical to have people serving in Congress for the right reasons and who have the experience and record of delivering results. I have earned a reputation as a problem-solver who seeks sensible solutions to the challenges Americans face.

My top priority is making the United States energy independent. The actual cost of squandering America’s energy independence is on full display from Putin’s criminal invasion of Ukraine to the depletion of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. From a geopolitical standpoint, losing our energy independence has put us in a very risky position with bad actors in the world. We must regain our energy independence so that we can protect the national security interests of the United States and our allies.