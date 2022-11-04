ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton Record-Chronicle

Candidate essay: Energy independence a key pursuit for Burgess in reelection bid

By U.S. Rep. Michael C. Burgess
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TIazv_0iyFIbXF00

It is critical to have people serving in Congress for the right reasons and who have the experience and record of delivering results. I have earned a reputation as a problem-solver who seeks sensible solutions to the challenges Americans face.

My top priority is making the United States energy independent. The actual cost of squandering America’s energy independence is on full display from Putin’s criminal invasion of Ukraine to the depletion of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. From a geopolitical standpoint, losing our energy independence has put us in a very risky position with bad actors in the world. We must regain our energy independence so that we can protect the national security interests of the United States and our allies.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden’s ‘energy policy’ is nothing but election-year politics

President Biden’s energy policy is underwhelming, costly and dangerous. Since January 2021, gas prices have been rising, even before Russia invaded Ukraine, because of Biden’s efforts to halt U.S. oil and natural gas production and his unsuccessful efforts to beg and plead with OPEC, and our adversaries, to increase oil production. While Biden’s #putinpricehike hashtag…
TEXAS STATE
Denton Record-Chronicle

Allred stresses congressional wins in District 32 reelection bid

I did not take the normal route to Congress. I was raised by a single mom who was a public school teacher, graduated from Dallas ISD, played football at Baylor and in the NFL, became a civil rights lawyer and worked for President Barack Obama, all before being elected to serve the community where I was born and raised in Congress. My path was not typical, but I believe my story reflects what makes North Texas great.
TEXAS STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Conspiracy theorists urge voting as late as possible on Election Day to ‘stop the steal’

A close ally of Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has a plan that she claims will help win him the election and prevent voter fraud: She wants voters to cast their ballots “as late in the day as possible” on Election Day.  Conspiracy theorist Toni Shuppe, who has ties to QAnon and who is […] The post Conspiracy theorists urge voting as late as possible on Election Day to ‘stop the steal’ appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia refuses to comment on ‘US talks with top Putin aides’

Russia declined to comment on whether Washington’s top security official held undisclosed talks with the Kremlin about avoiding further escalation in the Ukraine war. According to a Wall Street Journal report, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke to aides of President Vladimir Putin in the hope of reducing the risk that the war in Ukraine spills over into other countries or escalates into a nuclear conflict.
WASHINGTON STATE
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy