ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Candidate essay: Empathy, knowing the district key for Brown in congressional race

By Kathleen Brown
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JhF1n_0iyFIRer00

I’m Kathleen Brown, and I am running to represent you in Washington, D.C. When I say “you,” I mean everyone in Texas District 13. As an attorney, I have represented people for the last 20-plus years. I’ve represented the downtrodden, the abused, the neglected. I’ve represented the underdog when bullies were trying to take advantage.

What makes me an even better choice? Empathy. I was raised poor. I was abused and neglected as a child. As a woman, I have been repeatedly and mistakenly considered the underdog. Through hard work and passion, I have become a respected lawyer in North Texas, and I’m anxious to represent even more people by becoming the congressional representative for District 13.

Comments / 0

Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy