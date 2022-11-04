Candidate essay: Empathy, knowing the district key for Brown in congressional race

I’m Kathleen Brown, and I am running to represent you in Washington, D.C. When I say “you,” I mean everyone in Texas District 13. As an attorney, I have represented people for the last 20-plus years. I’ve represented the downtrodden, the abused, the neglected. I’ve represented the underdog when bullies were trying to take advantage.

What makes me an even better choice? Empathy. I was raised poor. I was abused and neglected as a child. As a woman, I have been repeatedly and mistakenly considered the underdog. Through hard work and passion, I have become a respected lawyer in North Texas, and I’m anxious to represent even more people by becoming the congressional representative for District 13.