postnewsgroup.com
Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland
Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
300-vehicle sideshow disrupted by Vallejo police
Police say there were about 300 vehicles involved in a sideshow on Saturday night, according to the Vallejo Police Department.
Juvenile stabbed during large brawl in San Francisco Fillmore District
SAN FRANCISCO -- A brawl among a group of high school students in San Francisco resulted in a teenage girl getting stabbed, police said Friday.The incident happened Thursday at around 11:44 a.m. in the area of Fillmore Street and O'Farrell Street. San Francisco police said officers responded to a report of a large group of juveniles involved in a physical altercation.On the way, officers were notified that someone had been stabbed and when they arrived they found a juvenile victim suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said.The victim is an 11th grader whose aunt told KPIX 5 it was a group of her classmates that attacked her niece.Officers rendered aid and medics arrived to take the victim to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police said the investigation was still active and the department would additional information when it becomes available. Anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
sfstandard.com
Bill Gene Hobbs Made Headlines as an Alleged Serial Stalker. Who Is He Really?
Dozens of women have come forward to accuse a tattoo-covered 34-year-old man named Bill Gene Hobbs of grabbing, following and harassing them on the streets of San Francisco. As the district attorney’s case against Hobbs has grown his notoriety, so have criticisms about leniency on crime in the city, largely overlooking the role of the state’s broken mental health system that fails to provide rehabilitation.
Lawyer in Troy McAlister case 'extremely disturbed' by Brooke Jenkins
"When prosecutors use information for personal or political reasons, it destroys all trust that the prosecutor can carry out their public duties in an unbiased and ethical manner."
Graphic photos show injuries to 7-Eleven employee who survived deadly attack
Caution: This story contains graphic photos that some viewers might find disturbing. SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A victim who survived a deadly attack at a 7-Eleven store in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley has shared photos of their injuries with KRON4. The victim, an employee at the store where the attack took place, is seen bandaged, […]
Police: Man buried car in wealthy Bay Area enclave for insurance fraud
Years before a former homeowner in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave attempted to sink his $1.2 million yacht in an insurance fraud scheme, police say they believe he buried a car in his backyard before reporting it missing and filing an insurance claim. The Atherton Police Department on Thursday said that Johnny Bocktune Lew, the man who built the sprawling 9,144-square-foot mansion at 351 Stockbridge Ave. that sold for $15,000,000 in March 2020, "possibly buried" a 1991 Mercedes-Benz 500SL "for insurance fraud purposes." ...
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: The mini-skirted ‘crazy lady’ of Throckmorton
Yeller: The oft-star of the Mill Valley cop log – the “crazy lady” of Throckmorton — was at it again on Nov. 1, disturbing the peace by hitting store windows with a stick, kicking over trash cans and yelling wild things at shocked passersby. The woman was described as being in her 50s and wearing a mini skirt, neither of which is a crime in Mill Valley. Gone when the police arrived.
Mill Valley police shut down large party of rowdy juveniles; deputy hurt
MILL VALLEY -- The Mill Valley police department shut down a party of 100 to 200 young people and advised nearby storefronts to close early on Saturday evening.Police responded to reports of a large party where juveniles were yelling, drinking and throwing bottles on Ashford Avenue.Police said they noticed over 100 young people in the area, many in the CVS parking lot on E. Blithedale Avenue.After driving around the area, police said they began detaining and citing young people for possessing alcohol and released them to their parents. Police said people began entering CVS and throwing bottles at officers.CVS, along with a nearby Safeway and Whole Foods, were advised to close early as more juveniles began moving towards the storefronts.Crowd members continued to jump on a police car and throw things at officers, said police.An officer from Marin County Sheriff's Department was hit in the head by a can and sustained minor injuries, according to the police department.Officers cited a juvenile for driving recklessly near Bay Front Park, and cited another for hosting the party.Investigators said they will continue to review footage, scan license plates and arrest other suspects in the incident.
KTVU FOX 2
Another person killed in Oakland as OPD teams up with U.S. Marshals to address gun violence
OAKLAND, Calif. - A shooting in Oakland left one person dead Friday afternoon, as the police chief says all hands are on deck to address gun violence. Oakland police said one person was shot and killed just after 3 o'clock on 81st Avenue. There is no information yet on a possible suspect, but we know OPD is now taking a different approach to these investigations with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.
Longtime Bay Area caregiver makes difficult decision as husband's Alzheimer's condition worsens
"It was heartbreaking," she said. After 10 years of caregiving for her husband with Alzheimer's, one woman shares her story on the couple's difficult path with the brain disease.
postnewsgroup.com
Former Marin County Probation Dept. Chief Mike Daly Reflects on Work in New Film
As part of their drug awareness programming, the San Rafael Elks 1108 showed a film about former Marin County Chief Probation Officer Mike Daly at their hall at 1312 Mission Ave. on Oct. 18, 2022. In the wide-ranging interview conducted by Jeffrey Schaub, a news anchor and reporter for KCBS,...
Driver of stolen vehicle crashes, arrested after car chase in Peninsula
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person was arrested after a stolen vehicle was involved in a car chase, the South San Francisco Police Department (SSFPD) announced in a Facebook post on Saturday. The driver of the stolen vehicle crashed into several parked cars on the 100 block of Avalon Drive Friday night. The […]
Hawaii travel booker pays Bay Area victims restitution, could avoid jail time
Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office says Wong paid the more than $147,000 in restitution "at the last minute."
NBC Bay Area
Redwood City Crash Leaves 2 Children Without Parents, Family Says
The deadly car crash Friday night in Redwood City left two young girls without parents, family members tell NBC Bay Area. Redwood City Police say the crash happened along El Camino Real at the intersection with Finger Avenue. Police confirmed two people died in this crash which involved a total of seven people in two separate cars.
Three girls reported missing in Antioch in one week
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a third girl who went missing this week in Antioch, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department on Sunday. Police say Hailey Brown is 5’6” and weighs about 120 pounds. She is described as having black hair and brown […]
Older woman apparently gets lost at San Jose Airport, resulting in brief security incident
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — There was a brief security incident Friday at Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport after an older female passenger apparently turned backwards and returned to the terminal by accident. The incident was reported at 12:11 p.m. and the individual was briefly detained by security. Initial reports had mischaracterized the […]
2 arrested for car thefts in American Canyon
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) – The American Canyon Police Department recovered two stolen vehicles within a span of two hours on Thursday, the ACPD announced on Facebook Friday. At approximately 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, the ACPD was alerted to a stolen 2006 silver Chevrolet 4×4 pickup truck that had entered city limits. The vehicle was […]
2 women robbed by armed suspect in Menlo Park
MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN)– Two women were robbed by an armed suspect in Menlo Park on Wednesday evening, according to police. The robbery was reported around 7:15 p.m. near the railroad tracks at Bayfront Expressway, also known as state Highway 84. Officers found the two women, ages 35 and 39, who reported being approached from […]
NBC reports stunning new details of Paul Pelosi attack then scrubs it from online
In a now deleted NBC report, alleged new details were revealed about the night Paul Pelosi was attacked by David DePape. Per the report, police were seemingly unaware they had been dispatched to a high profile-priority call when they arrived at the Pelosi’s.
