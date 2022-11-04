ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

My Father’s Dragon review – sweet-natured animated Netflix adventure

By Benjamin Lee
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y6DJf_0iyFI5ZM00
A still from My Father’s Dragon. The strangeness of the plot gives the film the breathless quality of a fever dream.

There’s a simple, earnest charm to Irish director Nora Twomey’s transporting adaptation of 1948 kids book My Father’s Dragon, a welcome diversion from the poppy smugness that wears down so many animated films today. For all of Netflix’s many faults, the streamer’s versatility within the cartoon sphere has helped to elevate and distinguish them from studio rivals, where too often each new offering feels one and the same, tonally and visually. It’s allowed for smaller, less brash, films to peek through, each with its own unbranded personality and aesthetic and here’s a persuasive example of how that idiosyncrasy can work so very well.

It hails from Cartoon Saloon, the Kilkenny-based mini-studio that’s quietly insisted itself as a real industry force with Twomey’s previous three films – The Secret of Kells, The Breadwinner and Wolfwalkers – all breaking into the best animated feature race at the Oscars, nestled alongside the big boys. My Father’s Dragon is a less elevated, more kiddy adventure than those but one that still feels like much-needed fresh air.

Ruth Stiles Gannett’s adored source material frames the tale as a bedtime story being told by a narrator (Mary Kay Place) about her father, Elmer (Jacob Tremblay) when he was a boy. Forced by the Great Depression out of their local small-town store to the big city of Nevergreen, Elmer and his mother (Golshifteh Farahani) struggle to make ends meet. After an argument one day, Elmer runs away and follows a stray cat (Whoopi Goldberg) who suggests an unlikely proposition. If Elmer takes a journey to a magical island on the back of a whale (Judy Greer), he can find a dragon who will be able to help him make money back in the city. He agrees and after a stop for tangerines in the middle of the ocean, he makes it there to find a sinking island, a trapped dragon (Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo) and a cult of animals led by a gorilla (Ian McShane).

The strangeness of the plot gives the film the breathless quality of a fever dream, which can feel a little too jolting and scattershot at times, and is made that much more surreal by the parade of unlikely celebrity voices that crop up throughout. As well as the aforementioned, we also get Dianne Wiest as a rhinoceros, Alan Cumming as a crocodile, Jackie Earle Haley as a tarsier and Leighton Meester as a tiger (it all makes for unintentionally effective stoner viewing). While the plot can often feel repetitive and at its worst shambolic, the inventive storybook-comes-to-life 2D animation keeps us immersed, gliding us through an unusual and thoughtfully structured world.

Sweet, without being overly sentimental, and timeless lessons about the importance of accepting and admitting fear (something echoed from writer Meg LeFauve’s previous script for Inside Out) and how to balance independence with togetherness are smoothly woven through the chaos of it all and bar two discordant toilet jokes, it all remains refreshingly and unusually old-fashioned. A gentle film aimed at the younger end of young audiences that will also find the approval of those that much older.

  • My Father’s Dragon is now out in cinemas and will be available on Netflix on 4 November

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Clouded Reveries review – ode to otherworldly Irish poet with a scalpel of a pen

To listen to how writer Doireann Ní Ghríofa describes her creative process is to envision a more attentive, synthesising way of perceiving all those little details that makeup a personal history. Staying close to the writer, Ciara Nic Chormaic’s Irish-language documentary draws an intriguing thread between her life experiences and her literary obsessions.
The Guardian

Call Jane review – timely, if occasionally jarring, abortion drama

Brisk, upbeat and brimming with positivity, Call Jane is both emphatically timely – it deals with an undercover band of women in the late 60s and the early 70s who provided safe abortions outside the law – and tonally somewhat jarring. The directorial debut of Phyllis Nagy (previously best known as the screenwriter of Todd Haynes’s Carol) was presumably conceived as a stirring, factually based period piece. But since the seismic changes in the reproductive rights landscape in the US, it is a subject that takes on an urgency that feels a little at odds with the peppy, upbeat approach of the storytelling. This, of course, is hardly the fault of the film-makers, or of this entertaining, if not exactly heavyweight, movie.
Deadline

Robin Hood To Get French Touch In New Feature From Gaumont, Albertine Productions

France’s Gaumont and Albertine Productions have announced they are developing a French feature film version of Robin Hood. Ludovic Bernard, whose credits include feature The Climb and episodes of hit series Lupin, which Gaumont produced for Netflix, will direct. He will also co-write the screenplay with Julien Lambroschini, whose credits include Melanie Laurent’s Breathe, and male synchronized swim team comedy Sink Or Swim. Gaumont CEO Sidonie Dumas is producing for Gaumont, which will also handle French distribution and international sales, with Matthieu Tarot at Albertine Productions. “Robin des Bois’ ambition is immense. Robin is a brigand with a big heart: he is Saxon, he...
The Guardian

National insurance tax cut: what it means for you

Budgets are like buses these days. You wait ages for one to come along then two arrive at once, making it harder to keep track of your tax affairs. However, one of the few decisions taken by Kwasi Kwarteng that still stands is his reversal of April’s national insurance rise. The tax cut kicked in on Sunday and it means nearly 30 million people will keep more of their pay next year.
The Guardian

Gambler ‘Mattress Mack’ wins $75m after betting on Astros to win World Series

Famed gambler Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale is a diehard Houston Astros fan but he had even more reason to celebrate when his team won the World Series on Saturday night. McIngvale had placed a number of bets adding up to around $10m on the Astros to take the World Series, which meant he netted $75m when Houston closed out the championship with victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park.
HOUSTON, TX
The Guardian

White women have been voting against their (reproductive) interests for years

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. ‘The elephant in the room is white and female’. There are only a few days left until the US midterm elections and, if a new poll is to be believed, white women might help contribute to a red wave. The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that white suburban women have “significantly shifted” their support from Democrats to Republicans amid “rising concerns over the economy and inflation”. The Journal found that white suburban women “now favor Republicans for Congress by 15 percentage points, moving 27 percentage points away from Democrats since the Journal‘s August poll”.
The Guardian

Low drummer and vocalist Mimi Parker dies aged 55

Mimi Parker, drummer, vocalist and songwriter for the Minnesota indie band Low, has died, her husband and bandmate Alan Sparhawk has said. Parker was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2020. She was 55 years old, the band’s management confirmed. The band shared the news on social media. “Friends,...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Guardian

‘I’m changing and I don’t think society helps at all’: Christine and the Queens’ journey to becoming Redcar

There are some musicians who seem made for, and by, their work, who make music that lives through them, from their toes to the tip of their quivering quiff. Redcar, formerly known as Chris, also known as Christine and the Queens, and born Héloïse Letissier (a name he still occasionally uses), is one of those. Pure, intimate vocals, exceptional songwriting, a gift for theatrics and a dancing ability that moves from Michael Jackson to West Side Story via Cabaret’s MC has taken Christine and the Queens from French-speaking niche outsider to the mainstream. Singles Tilted (2014), from debut album Chaleur Humaine, and Girlfriend (from Chris, 2018) are the most well-known tracks, though true fans have enjoyed more outre offerings, such as the video for 5 Dollars, where we watch our hero(ine) donning bondage gear before putting on a man’s suit.
The Independent

Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33

American celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, known for her appearance on the reality TV competition Face Off, has died.In a public obituary, Chantal’s family said she had passed away on 31 October from an “accidental drug overdose” in Milford, Michigan.Aside from her appearance on the Syfymakeup competition, Chantal – whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst – also worked as the lead makeup artist for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, which won Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021.“Alaina loved deeply, with all of her heart,” her family wrote in the statement.“Her...
MILFORD, MI
The Guardian

Mary, Queen of Scoffs: jailed monarch ate only the best, papers reveal

She was executed as a Roman Catholic threat to the English throne, but during her long years of imprisonment by her Protestant cousin, Elizabeth I, Mary, Queen of Scots was still treated as a queen, previously unpublished documents reveal. The British Library has acquired official financial accounts for the 1580s...
The Guardian

The Guardian

495K+
Followers
113K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy