Modern Warfare 2 campaign Easter egg could hint at the next Warzone map
Modern Warfare 2 players have found an Easter egg in the game’s campaign that could be a major hint of what Warzone 2.0’s next map will be. Now that Modern Warfare 2 has been out for over a week, players have had the chance to explore both the multiplayer and singleplayer modes.
Ramattra confirmed as next Tank hero in Overwatch 2: Release date, abilities, more
Ramattra may be a familiar name to experienced Overwatch 2 players but the Null Sector leader is now stepping into the spotlight for all to see, as the character joins in Season 2 as the game’s latest Tank. From early intel on the Omnic’s abilities to a rundown on their lore, here’s what we know.
Modern Warfare 2 players question Infinity Ward after confusing Ghost perk discovery
Modern Warfare 2 players have hit out and questioned Infinity Ward after revelations that the Ghost perk doesn’t work how it was intended. The Ghost perk has been a long-time staple of Call of Duty. With the ability to be able to hide from your enemies’ minimap, even with a UAV active, it’s arguably one of the most annoying perks in the game alongside the likes of Last Stand.
Overwatch 2 devs have long-term plan to combat queue times following Ramattra’s launch
Lengthy queue times for certain roles in Overwatch 2 can certainly be a point of frustration, much like it was for DPS players in the original game, but rest assured Blizzard has a long-term plan to help balance things out. Regardless of whether you opt for Damage, Support, or Tank...
Secret Seer nerf removes his Recon class in Apex Legends Season 15
Seer has been hit with a secret nerf in Apex Legends Season 15, completely removing his class Passive with no mention of the change in the Eclipse patch. While Apex Legends Season 15 may have introduced the Broken Moon map, Catalyst, and the long-awaited gifting feature, it didn’t include any Legend balance changes.
Marvel Snap progression explained: Upgrade cards, Collection Level, Boosters & more
Upgrading cards is a vital part of progression in Marvel Snap, especially if you want to get hold of the top-tier characters. Here’s how progression works in Marvel Snap and how to upgrade your Deck. Marvel Snap is the latest fast-paced deck builder to hit mobile devices, placing your...
Destiny 2 devs respond as surprising amount of players ignore PS5 upgrade
According to Bungie, far too many PS5 owners still play the PS4 version of Destiny 2 instead of using the PS5 upgrade. The PlayStation 5’s rather confusing user interface caused a lot of problems when the console originally launched. For one, players had trouble identifying whether they were booting up the PS4 or PS5 version of cross-gen titles.
Activision u-turn on Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition after owners call it a “scam”
Call of Duty players were left frustrated after discovering that not all copies of the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition came with Double XP tokens — but now Activision and Infinity Ward have rolled back their initial rules and will be providing all Vault Edition owners with 10 hours of Double XP tokens.
JGOD explains why Modern Warfare 2 patch notes have him “nervous” for Warzone 2
Warzone gun guru JGOD has explained why the latest Modern Warfare 2 patch notes have him nervous for Warzone 2 due to the lack of description. Just a week after launch, developers Infinity Ward have rolled out the first of many updates for Modern Warfare 2 — fixing numerous performance issues and patching several game-breaking bugs.
Wild Rift Kayn champion guide: release date, abilities, more
Kayn was teased for Wild Rift patch 3.5, and is an assassin jungler who walks through walls. To help inform players of the upcoming champion, here is everything to know regarding Wild Rift Kayn. This champion practices lethal shadow magic, and battles to achieve his destiny. He hopes to one...
Pokemon Scarlet or Violet: Which has the best exclusive Pokemon?
Some of the biggest factors players take into consideration when buying a new Pokemon game is the version exclusive monsters, and here is every Pokemon exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Since the release of Pokemon Red & Blue in 1996, players have been faced with a tough decision: which...
The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me – release date, trailer, & everything we know
The Devil in Me is the next chapter in The Dark Pictures Anthology, here’s everything we know about our next meeting with The Curator. Following in the footsteps of the Man of Medan, Little Hope, and House of Ashes, The Devil in Me will be the fourth and final installment of season one in The Dark Pictures Anthology. However, more are planned in Season 2. The game will be a survival horror narrative adventure where the player guides several characters through a perilous horror story.
How to unlock Blue Dot Reticles in Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2 features a nearly unparalleled level of weapon customization but not everyone is ready to give up the classics. If you’re looking to unlock the Blue Dot sight in Modern Warfare 2, this is what you need to know. Reticle customization has been a big part of...
How to get Roaming Form Gimmighoul in Pokémon Go
The Pokemon Company revealed the new Ghost-type Gimmighoul following teasers found in Pokemon Go. Here’s how players can get Gimmighoul’s Roaming Form in their game. After the recent Dratini Community Day Classic event ended, Pokemon Go trainers were treated to golden Pokestops that gave out mysterious coins when spun.
Apex Legends Heirloom glitch unlocks rare items for free in Season 15
Apex Legends fans have uncovered a new connectivity bug that lets players equip and use unowned Heirlooms in-game. With updates bringing brand-new content regularly, bugs and glitches aren’t exactly uncommon in Apex Legends, or in the battle royale genre as a whole. While many bugs are just infuriating to...
Octordle answers today: Daily Octordle hints for today’s game (November 6)
If you’re trying to decipher the answers for today’s game in Octordle and need a little help, we’ve got you covered with hints and clues for game #286 on November 6, 2022. If you find games like Wordle, Nerdle, Dordle, or even Quordle to be too easy...
GTA Online player sparks debate for doing Heists alone on two computers
A GTA Online player who does Heists alone on two computers sparked debate about the need for solo Heist missions. The ability to go it alone in Grand Theft Auto Online’s Heist-centric content is a rarity. As it stands, the Cayo Perico Heist serves as the only reliable option for players who don’t have teammates or hate depending on random strangers.
Modern Warfare 2 $60k BoomTV ProSim Invitational: Streams, schedule, teams
Modern Warfare 2’s competitive environment is still finding its feet, and the latest tournament from BoomTV is the biggest so far. Here’s everything you need to know about the MW2 ProSim Invitational, including streams, format, schedule and more. Ahead of the fourth Call of Duty League season, Modern...
Shroud says he would rather play Battlefield than Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 received harsh criticism after a rocky launch, and shroud boldly claimed Battlefield 2042 is a better game. Game-breaking bugs, UI backlash, and missing features marred Modern Warfare 2’s highly anticipated launch. After only three days, Dr Disrespect uninstalled the game (for one day), and even longtime CoD supporters such as OpTic Scump questioned MW2’s design choices.
Valorant PBE to test changes to Cypher and Fade
Riot Games is looking to test changes to two Agents on the Valorant PBE, according to the game’s community lead Jeff Landa. As Valorant deepens its roster of Agents, some have been sinking to the bottom of the pick rate ladder and others have risen to the top. Cypher is an Agent in Valorant that has seen his pick rate taper off as time has gone on and is one of the agents that will see changes in the PBE.
