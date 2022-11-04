Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekendBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot serverBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
secretmiami.com
Gulfstream Park’s Dazzling Holiday Light Show Returns Next Weekend
Get ready to ring in the season as Gulfstream Park Village flips the switch on their holiday happenings! The annual Symphony in Lights is right around the corner, bringing an illuminating start to the Hallandale plaza with more than 250,000 LED lights synced up to the sounds of holiday favorites and popular music you know and love.
Feast of Little Italy takes over Abacoa Town Center this weekend
This weekend, Florida’s largest Italian Festival returns to Abacoa Town Center in Jupiter. Parking is free and the entertainment selection is vast.
miamilaker.com
Vicky Bakery celebrates 50 years of sweetness
What began 50 years ago as an American dream has grown to a family-run business built on pastelitos and croquetas, among other classic Cuban baked goods. Vicky Bakery opened in southeast Hialeah in 1972, at 860 SE 8th St. Since then, the business has expanded and, with franchises too, grown...
macaronikid.com
Aquarium After Dark Returns to the St. Lucie Aquarium
Not everything goes to sleep when the lights go out. The Smithsonian Marine Ecosystems Exhibit at the St. Lucie County Aquarium is excited to welcome back its popular seasonal event Aquarium After Dark, which returns Wednesday, November 16, 2022. As darkness descends upon the aquariums, attendees are invited to immerse...
floridaweekly.com
Rendezvous to sparkle at Jupiter Lighthouse
Get set to party in paradise. Rendezvous at the Light will be back in full force Nov. 19. The waterfront fundraiser benefits the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum. The Loxahatchee River Historical Society board of directors, staff and volunteers host the annual signature event each November, which officially marks the beginning the holiday season for Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum as well as new and returning cultural programs.
LagoonFest returns to West Palm Beach waterfront
The free festival hopes to educate the public about the beauty of the Lake Worth Lagoon both above and below the water.
WPBF News 25
Riviera Beach business named to Oprah's 'Favorite Things' list for 2022
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A local company launched during the pandemic earned a spot on Oprah’s “Favorite Things” list for 2022. Aaron and Julie Menitoff ran a successful catering business in the Wellington area since 2004, but when the pandemic hit, their business came to a halt.
Tanger Outlets Palm Beach Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend
Tanger Outlets Palm Beach is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Adidas, Columbia Factory Store and Banana Republic Factory – are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
Food Editor: What I’m craving, loving, ordering. Plus pizza obsessions + a new high tea
A fresh month has rolled in with new bites to savor, restaurant events to explore and food news to know about. But first, a cup of tea and a bit of time travel. Time travel is the essence of the new high tea service at Proper Grit in downtown West Palm Beach. The new daily afternoon event at The Ben hotel’s main restaurant pays homage to the adventurous, pioneer-era author Byrd Spilman Dewey, whose Lake Worth shore-side estate the Ben Trovato inspired the hotel’s name.
gotowncrier.com
Academy For Nursing Hosts First In-Person Graduation Since Pandemic Began
Graduates from the Academy for Nursing and Health Occupations in West Palm Beach walked across the stage on Thursday, Sept. 22. It was a moment the school has waited to experience for more than two years. This was the first in-person graduation since the pandemic began, and spirits were high with pride and excitement.
gotowncrier.com
Wellington Zoners Reject Request To Allow Home On Small Little Ranches Parcel
Wellington’s Planning, Zoning & Adjustment Board on Wednesday, Oct. 19 rejected a request from a property owner seeking to build a home on a small parcel currently designated as open space in the Palm Beach Little Ranches equestrian community. At issue was a request by property owner Neil Winer...
luxury-houses.net
A Lakefront Chateau in Boca Raton Set on A Special Expansive Lot with Endless Long Lake Views Listed for $3.3 Million
9179 Redonda Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9179 Redonda Drive, Boca Raton, Florida is a custom lakefront Chateau in the prestigious Sanctuary section of The Oaks set on a special expansive lot with endless long lake views. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9179 Redonda Drive, please contact Brian Bahn (Phone: 561-213-4227) & Lisa Hindin (Phone: 561-843-1146) at Lang Realty/BR for full support and perfect service.
southfloridaweekend.com
Things to do this South Florida Weekend: November 4-6
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - Halloween is over and we’re starting to prep for the next major holiday of the season, Thanksgiving! But what do we do in between the two festivities? Ignore the feeling of the holiday “lull” and check out one of these awesome events happening in our neck of the woods over the next few days. Enjoy your South Florida Weekend!
thecoastalstar.com
Delray Beach: Late-night club decides to open at Delray Market, not Atlantic Crossing
Bounce Sporting Club has abandoned its game plan to open in downtown Delray Beach at Atlantic Crossing, where neighbors opposed the late-night crowd the club sought to serve. The sports bar/nightclub is going into Delray Beach Market instead, four blocks to the west. The market is inside the city’s Entertainment District, where staying open until 2 a.m. on weekends does not require special City Commission approval.
Eddie's picks: 3 best things to do this weekend in Palm Beach County
The season is seriously getting underway, with several noteworthy festivals and events happening this weekend. The Van, Surf & Skate Expo 2022 Whether you've been surfing since you were a...
‘Yes! That’s so good!’: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop opens in Fort Lauderdale
When “Good Morning America” went on a quest for “the best desserts in the country” a couple of months ago, they made a stop at one of South Florida’s revered sweet spots, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop in Wynwood. There, correspondent Will Reeve filled his face so full of guava berry pie that he could barely choke out his review: “Yes!” Reeve exclaimed to the camera, with a fist pump. “That’s so ...
cw34.com
Water rescue in Jensen Beach, 3 children hospitalized
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three children were caught in a rip current on Saturday. One was able to get out on their own and the other two were rescued by Martin County Fire Rescue and a bystander. All three were taken to the local hospital.
gotowncrier.com
Landowner Submits Plan For Homes On Polo West Golf Course
If the owner of the long-unused Polo West Golf Course gets his way, the 150-acre parcel of land will one day be the site of up to 125 new homes. Wellington Equestrian Estates LLC last month submitted a comprehensive plan map amendment to the Village of Wellington asking to modify the land use of the existing Polo West Golf Course from Open Space Recreation to Residential C, which would allow between one and three dwelling units per acre.
Restaurant news: 2 Fort Lauderdale restaurants close; Sushi Lab brings omakase to Pompano Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up has begun slinging Detroit-style pies out of its new brick-and-mortar in Delray ...
'Don't Come Here,' catchy Treasure Coast tourism campaign tells visitors
This year, Florida has seen a 20% increase in visitors compared to last year. With the tourist season fast approaching, one area is trying to attract more people by telling them to stay away.
