gotowncrier.com
Central Chamber, Hispanic Chamber To Host Farm City Luncheon Nov. 16 At Fairgrounds
The Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beach County, in collaboration with the Western Palm Beach County Farm Bureau, will host the annual Farm City Luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 11:15 a.m. The luncheon is presented by Baptist Health South Florida and will take place at the South Florida Fairgrounds Expo Center West.
cw34.com
Val Demings campaigns in Delray Beach before Election Day
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It’s the last Friday before Election Day. You can bet, right now, Florida candidates are not going into “weekend mode.” They are working back to back events and they want visibility. Registered Republicans in Florida outnumber Democrats, but if Democrats come...
Parents: Marjory Stoneman High School Boundary Proposals Disproportionately Affect Black and Lower-Income Students
A parent speaks out about boundary changes affecting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students. Outraged parents packed Coral Springs Middle School, expressing concern over redistricting proposals for Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Due to overcrowding at MSD, on Oct 3, Broward County Public Schools held a presentation encouraging residents to submit proposals....
gotowncrier.com
Academy For Nursing Hosts First In-Person Graduation Since Pandemic Began
Graduates from the Academy for Nursing and Health Occupations in West Palm Beach walked across the stage on Thursday, Sept. 22. It was a moment the school has waited to experience for more than two years. This was the first in-person graduation since the pandemic began, and spirits were high with pride and excitement.
gotowncrier.com
Blueways Plan Encourages Rec Use Of Wellington’s Waterways
The Village of Wellington is working on a plan that would open up its waterways to more residents for recreational activities. This so-called Blueways Master Plan was presented to the Planning, Zoning & Adjustment Board on Wednesday, Oct. 19 and the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Both boards gave it their stamp of approval.
gotowncrier.com
Lox Council Takes Aggressive Stance Regarding Border With Royal Palm
The Loxahatchee Groves Town Council asked its manager and attorney Tuesday, Nov. 1 to get more aggressive regarding the town’s southeastern border with the Village of Royal Palm Beach, perhaps even exploring the idea of getting property owners there to de-annex from the village and annex into the town.
WSVN-TV
Local religious leaders band together to condemn rising cases of antisemitism
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community is rising against hate, citing antisemitism has become a very real and troubling trend. According to a recent study, Florida alone has had a 71% increase in antisemitic incidents in the past two years. In North Miami, religious leaders of different...
LagoonFest returns to West Palm Beach waterfront
The free festival hopes to educate the public about the beauty of the Lake Worth Lagoon both above and below the water.
Woman accused of double voting in Fla., Alaska in multiple election years
A Loxahatchee woman is accused of voting in Florida and Alaska during multiple election years. Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, is facing third-degree felony charges.
gotowncrier.com
RPB Mayor: County Should Build Affordable Housing Units
While Palm Beach County voters will decide the fate of a $200 million bond issue designed to bring about more affordable housing on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Royal Palm Beach Mayor Fred Pinto believes that the county should take a different direction on the issue — get into the affordable housing market, directly building and maintaining rental communities.
southfloridaweekend.com
Things to do this South Florida Weekend: November 4-6
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - Halloween is over and we’re starting to prep for the next major holiday of the season, Thanksgiving! But what do we do in between the two festivities? Ignore the feeling of the holiday “lull” and check out one of these awesome events happening in our neck of the woods over the next few days. Enjoy your South Florida Weekend!
cw34.com
Air conditioning replacement program offered by county
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County homeowners can receive help in replacing their home's HVAC system. The crisis Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning Replacement Program is working to assist low-income homeowners in need of replacing their home’s HVAC system, with assistance of up to $15,000.
floridaweekly.com
Rendezvous to sparkle at Jupiter Lighthouse
Get set to party in paradise. Rendezvous at the Light will be back in full force Nov. 19. The waterfront fundraiser benefits the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum. The Loxahatchee River Historical Society board of directors, staff and volunteers host the annual signature event each November, which officially marks the beginning the holiday season for Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum as well as new and returning cultural programs.
gotowncrier.com
Tuttle Requests Streamlined Approvals From RPB Officials
The Royal Palm Beach Village Council heard a request from developer Brian Tuttle on Thursday, Oct. 20 that the village create an expedited approval process for the Main Street portion of his Tuttle Royale project. Speaking during time for public comment on non-agenda items, Tuttle brought with him a team...
Florida woman arrested for voting in multiple states
A Loxahatchee woman was arrested for voting in both Florida and Alaska in the 2020 federal and state primaries
WPBF News 25
Rent continues to rise in South Florida despite decreasing in other parts of country
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Click the video player above for your WPBF 25 News To Go Headlines. A new study by Florida Atlantic University finds that rent prices are going down in many parts of the country, but not Florida. One hundred markets were measured as part of that...
cw34.com
Planet Fitness catches fire in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a Planet Fitness in Royal Palm Beach. Firefighters said they were dispatched at around 4:55 p.m. on Thursday afternoon to the Planet Fitness off of Southern Blvd and N State Rd. 7. Dispatchers told first responders that fire was coming from the roof.
Eddie's picks: 3 best things to do this weekend in Palm Beach County
The season is seriously getting underway, with several noteworthy festivals and events happening this weekend. The Van, Surf & Skate Expo 2022 Whether you've been surfing since you were a...
Florida woman arrested for ‘double voting,’ FDLE says
Inspectors with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's Election Crime Unit announced Friday the arrest of a 55-year-old Florida woman for casting more than one ballot in an election.
Feast of Little Italy takes over Abacoa Town Center this weekend
This weekend, Florida’s largest Italian Festival returns to Abacoa Town Center in Jupiter. Parking is free and the entertainment selection is vast.
