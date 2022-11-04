ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

gotowncrier.com

Central Chamber, Hispanic Chamber To Host Farm City Luncheon Nov. 16 At Fairgrounds

The Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beach County, in collaboration with the Western Palm Beach County Farm Bureau, will host the annual Farm City Luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 11:15 a.m. The luncheon is presented by Baptist Health South Florida and will take place at the South Florida Fairgrounds Expo Center West.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Val Demings campaigns in Delray Beach before Election Day

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It’s the last Friday before Election Day. You can bet, right now, Florida candidates are not going into “weekend mode.” They are working back to back events and they want visibility. Registered Republicans in Florida outnumber Democrats, but if Democrats come...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Talk Media

Parents: Marjory Stoneman High School Boundary Proposals Disproportionately Affect Black and Lower-Income Students

A parent speaks out about boundary changes affecting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students. Outraged parents packed Coral Springs Middle School, expressing concern over redistricting proposals for Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Due to overcrowding at MSD, on Oct 3, Broward County Public Schools held a presentation encouraging residents to submit proposals....
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
gotowncrier.com

Blueways Plan Encourages Rec Use Of Wellington’s Waterways

The Village of Wellington is working on a plan that would open up its waterways to more residents for recreational activities. This so-called Blueways Master Plan was presented to the Planning, Zoning & Adjustment Board on Wednesday, Oct. 19 and the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Both boards gave it their stamp of approval.
WELLINGTON, FL
gotowncrier.com

RPB Mayor: County Should Build Affordable Housing Units

While Palm Beach County voters will decide the fate of a $200 million bond issue designed to bring about more affordable housing on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Royal Palm Beach Mayor Fred Pinto believes that the county should take a different direction on the issue — get into the affordable housing market, directly building and maintaining rental communities.
southfloridaweekend.com

Things to do this South Florida Weekend: November 4-6

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - Halloween is over and we’re starting to prep for the next major holiday of the season, Thanksgiving! But what do we do in between the two festivities? Ignore the feeling of the holiday “lull” and check out one of these awesome events happening in our neck of the woods over the next few days. Enjoy your South Florida Weekend!
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Air conditioning replacement program offered by county

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County homeowners can receive help in replacing their home's HVAC system. The crisis Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning Replacement Program is working to assist low-income homeowners in need of replacing their home’s HVAC system, with assistance of up to $15,000.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
floridaweekly.com

Rendezvous to sparkle at Jupiter Lighthouse

Get set to party in paradise. Rendezvous at the Light will be back in full force Nov. 19. The waterfront fundraiser benefits the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum. The Loxahatchee River Historical Society board of directors, staff and volunteers host the annual signature event each November, which officially marks the beginning the holiday season for Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum as well as new and returning cultural programs.
JUPITER, FL
gotowncrier.com

Tuttle Requests Streamlined Approvals From RPB Officials

The Royal Palm Beach Village Council heard a request from developer Brian Tuttle on Thursday, Oct. 20 that the village create an expedited approval process for the Main Street portion of his Tuttle Royale project. Speaking during time for public comment on non-agenda items, Tuttle brought with him a team...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Planet Fitness catches fire in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a Planet Fitness in Royal Palm Beach. Firefighters said they were dispatched at around 4:55 p.m. on Thursday afternoon to the Planet Fitness off of Southern Blvd and N State Rd. 7. Dispatchers told first responders that fire was coming from the roof.
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL

