ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NY1

Queens councilwoman encourages voters to flip their ballot

Queens Councilwoman Nantasha Williams joined “In Focus” to discuss this year’s midterm elections. But first, she explained her new pay transparency law that went into effect this week. It requires New York City employers to disclose a pay range, salary or hourly wage on all job postings.
QUEENS, NY
norwoodnews.org

Elections 2022: Jessica Altagracia Woolford Runs on Working Families Party Ticket in General Election

The following story was first published on June 26, 2022, by Norwood News ahead of the June 2022 Democratic Primary for Assembly District 81, when Jessica Altagracia Woolford ran, ultimately unsuccessfully, in that primary race against incumbent assemblyman, Jeffrey Dinowitz (A.D. 81). Altagracia Woolford is currently running for office in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8 on the Working Families Party ticket, once again, in Assembly District 81.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Racial Justice Leaders at Medgar Evers College Lay Out Why Brooklyn’s Black Youth Vote is so ‘Urgent’

Lurie Daniel Favors gets it. She understands why some young Black New Yorkers might not be prioritizing voting in this year’s midterm elections. But that isn’t stopping the head of the Center for Law and Social Justice at Medgar Evers College from pleading for those young people to get to the polls on election day, which is coming up on Nov. 8 — with at least 21 friends and family members, she jokes — to push in a “moment of urgency” in New York and across the nation.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Governor candidate Lee Zeldin joins Bronx residents at community church

Bronx residents gathered at a community church in Crotona Park to meet with Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. Officials at the event say that many of the Bronx residents present are former Democrats who are crossing party lines for the first time due to crime. “We have to change, we...
BRONX, NY
Gothamist

Battle for the Bronx: Why turnout could be a challenge for Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at an event in the Bronx about lending to women- and minority-led businesses The borough has historically been a campaign stop for Democrats courting Latino and Black voters, but those same constituents have been disproportionately affected by pocketbook and public safety issues that Republicans have seized on. [ more › ]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

NYC becomes battleground as Hochul works to toughen Blue Wall: ‘It’s all turnout’

As the Manhattan skyline twinkled through the windows behind her and a jazz band played “Forgot About Dre,” Gov. Hochul sized up a room in Brooklyn filled with power brokers and offered a swaggering forecast. Hochul, a former upstate congresswoman whose modest lead in polls of the governor’s race has caused extensive Democratic handwringing, said she was used to getting knocked down. But come ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

After hammering bail reform for a year, Eric Adams hits the campaign trail

Amid a surprisingly close gubernatorial race and more than half a dozen consequential congressional districts up for grabs, national Democratic figures including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are flocking to New York to stump for Gov. Kathy Hochul, including in districts where other Democrats are hoping to hang on to or flip competitive seats. New York City Mayor Eric Adams is there too, sometimes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Zeldin rallies with Tulsi Gabbard in NY governor's race

Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin on Saturday dashed across the Hudson Valley as he sought to harness the enthusiasm of his rallies into votes on Election Day. "The reality is New Yorkers are hitting their breaking point," Zeldin said at a rally in Orange County at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center. "They feel that their wallet, their safety, their freedom is under attack."
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Gothamist

NYC migrant crisis highlights long standing homeless shelter issues

A group of unhoused, recently-arrived migrant people sit under the FDR, waiting for a mobile soup kitchen. The food offered within the homeless shelter system, they say, is inedible. A recent influx of asylum seekers in the city’s shelter system underscores complaints residents have had for years over inadequate food and safety concerns inside of shelters. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
floridianpress.com

Bryon Donalds Addresses NYC Crime Ahead of Midterms

During an appearance on Laura Ingraham’s show, The Ingraham Angle on Fox News, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) gave his thoughts on the rising crime in New York City, and what is causing the citywide misconduct in the first place. As someone that grew up in Brooklyn, Donalds shared personal stories about the streets he walked that are now dealing with crime.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Remembering Father Louis Gigante

A statue of Father Louis Gigante is across the street from St. Athanasius, the parish where he served the community for decades and a symbol of his legacy. Gigante served the parish for 40 years, but he also delved into politics. He was elected as a Democratic district leader —...
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy