NY1
Queens councilwoman encourages voters to flip their ballot
Queens Councilwoman Nantasha Williams joined “In Focus” to discuss this year’s midterm elections. But first, she explained her new pay transparency law that went into effect this week. It requires New York City employers to disclose a pay range, salary or hourly wage on all job postings.
norwoodnews.org
Elections 2022: Jessica Altagracia Woolford Runs on Working Families Party Ticket in General Election
The following story was first published on June 26, 2022, by Norwood News ahead of the June 2022 Democratic Primary for Assembly District 81, when Jessica Altagracia Woolford ran, ultimately unsuccessfully, in that primary race against incumbent assemblyman, Jeffrey Dinowitz (A.D. 81). Altagracia Woolford is currently running for office in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8 on the Working Families Party ticket, once again, in Assembly District 81.
bkreader.com
Racial Justice Leaders at Medgar Evers College Lay Out Why Brooklyn’s Black Youth Vote is so ‘Urgent’
Lurie Daniel Favors gets it. She understands why some young Black New Yorkers might not be prioritizing voting in this year’s midterm elections. But that isn’t stopping the head of the Center for Law and Social Justice at Medgar Evers College from pleading for those young people to get to the polls on election day, which is coming up on Nov. 8 — with at least 21 friends and family members, she jokes — to push in a “moment of urgency” in New York and across the nation.
thebronxfreepress.com
Racial Justice on the Ballot Now Justicia Racial en la Papeleta Ahora
Latinos are the largest minority voting bloc in the country. About 20% of the entire United States population is Latino American, and in New York City alone, we make up almost 30% of the city’s population. We have the power to shape the future of our city and our...
News 12
Governor candidate Lee Zeldin joins Bronx residents at community church
Bronx residents gathered at a community church in Crotona Park to meet with Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. Officials at the event say that many of the Bronx residents present are former Democrats who are crossing party lines for the first time due to crime. “We have to change, we...
Battle for the Bronx: Why turnout could be a challenge for Hochul
Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at an event in the Bronx about lending to women- and minority-led businesses The borough has historically been a campaign stop for Democrats courting Latino and Black voters, but those same constituents have been disproportionately affected by pocketbook and public safety issues that Republicans have seized on. [ more › ]
Bill Clinton provides last-minute support to Hochul
Zeldin has hammered on the state's crime issues and high cost of living, making him the party's most competitive candidate for governor in years.
At NYC school with sharpest drop in math scores, high poverty, crowded classrooms and a recent gun scare
Medgar Evers College Preparatory School in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Medgar Evers College Preparatory School in Crown Heights serves as an extreme example of the pandemic-era challenges facing students and educators. [ more › ]
NYC becomes battleground as Hochul works to toughen Blue Wall: ‘It’s all turnout’
As the Manhattan skyline twinkled through the windows behind her and a jazz band played “Forgot About Dre,” Gov. Hochul sized up a room in Brooklyn filled with power brokers and offered a swaggering forecast. Hochul, a former upstate congresswoman whose modest lead in polls of the governor’s race has caused extensive Democratic handwringing, said she was used to getting knocked down. But come ...
Democrats denounce race-baiting campaign mailers as ‘hateful and divisive’
The campaign ad is a remnant of our country’s oppressive, segregated past, one lawmaker said. The post Democrats denounce race-baiting campaign mailers as ‘hateful and divisive’ appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Rev. Calvin Butts remembered, celebrated during homegoing ceremony
The stirring riff of the grand piano and inspiring vocals that permeated the heart were all part of the homegoing ceremony that Butts envisioned for himself.
cityandstateny.com
After hammering bail reform for a year, Eric Adams hits the campaign trail
Amid a surprisingly close gubernatorial race and more than half a dozen consequential congressional districts up for grabs, national Democratic figures including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are flocking to New York to stump for Gov. Kathy Hochul, including in districts where other Democrats are hoping to hang on to or flip competitive seats. New York City Mayor Eric Adams is there too, sometimes.
nystateofpolitics.com
Zeldin rallies with Tulsi Gabbard in NY governor's race
Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin on Saturday dashed across the Hudson Valley as he sought to harness the enthusiasm of his rallies into votes on Election Day. "The reality is New Yorkers are hitting their breaking point," Zeldin said at a rally in Orange County at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center. "They feel that their wallet, their safety, their freedom is under attack."
NYC migrant crisis highlights long standing homeless shelter issues
A group of unhoused, recently-arrived migrant people sit under the FDR, waiting for a mobile soup kitchen. The food offered within the homeless shelter system, they say, is inedible. A recent influx of asylum seekers in the city’s shelter system underscores complaints residents have had for years over inadequate food and safety concerns inside of shelters. [ more › ]
NY1
Voter registration data shows Republican enrollment is up on Staten Island
The Staten Island GOP is certain the borough will turn out big for them after a massive South Shore rally this week for Rep. Lee Zeldin — the Republican nominee for governor — Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and others on their ticket. “And are we ready to defeat Max...
floridianpress.com
Bryon Donalds Addresses NYC Crime Ahead of Midterms
During an appearance on Laura Ingraham’s show, The Ingraham Angle on Fox News, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) gave his thoughts on the rising crime in New York City, and what is causing the citywide misconduct in the first place. As someone that grew up in Brooklyn, Donalds shared personal stories about the streets he walked that are now dealing with crime.
Bomb scare leads to closure of Manhattan early voting site
The NYPD warned the New York City Board of Elections of a bomb scare at an early voting site at M555 Central Park East High School on the corner of Madison Avenue and East 106th Street in East Harlem on Sunday.
Controversy brewing at Westchester school district over assignment based on book addressing racism
The assignment is part of a larger divide between parents: the hiring of an employee for diversity, equity and inclusion.
Bomb scare temporarily shutters early voting site in Manhattan
Police say the bomb threat came in at 10:32 a.m. Sunday. The building was subsequently cleared out before authorities provided the all-clear at 12:41 p.m., cops say. [ more › ]
NY1
Remembering Father Louis Gigante
A statue of Father Louis Gigante is across the street from St. Athanasius, the parish where he served the community for decades and a symbol of his legacy. Gigante served the parish for 40 years, but he also delved into politics. He was elected as a Democratic district leader —...
