Lurie Daniel Favors gets it. She understands why some young Black New Yorkers might not be prioritizing voting in this year’s midterm elections. But that isn’t stopping the head of the Center for Law and Social Justice at Medgar Evers College from pleading for those young people to get to the polls on election day, which is coming up on Nov. 8 — with at least 21 friends and family members, she jokes — to push in a “moment of urgency” in New York and across the nation.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO