alaskapublic.org
Snow storm closes Anchorage schools, slows morning traffic
An overnight snow storm closed Anchorage schools on Thursday and slowed morning traffic. Anchorage School District officials announced the school closure shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday citing the weather’s impacts on its strained bus system. The district also canceled all after-school activities. The National Weather Service warned of slippery...
alaskasnewssource.com
It was a bazaar Saturday in Anchorage
Scattered power outages remain but overall improving conditions heading into Sunday. The day's headlines from Alaska's News Source. Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Eagle River. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:25 PM AKDT. Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in...
alaskasnewssource.com
Up to 2 feet of snow fall across parts of Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nearly two feet of snow have fallen across Southcentral Alaska over the last 24 to 36 hours, as the system is finally winding down. While we’ll see some additional snow, the greatest accumulation will occur along the Anchorage and Eagle River hillsides. The snow will...
alaskasnewssource.com
High winds cause power outages in portions of the Matanuska Valley
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - 7:45 p.m. Update: Matanuska Electric Association reported 554 customers without power in Eagle River proper. This was down from the 1322 customers that were without power earlier on Saturday as strong wind gusts as high as 60 mph blew through the region. Crews were assigned earlier in the afternoon, and continue to work on restoring power. Winds will continue to gradually subside overnight into mid-day Sunday. Please read and see the latest forecast discussion and video from the Alaska’s Weather Source team.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Eagle River
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man has been taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a pedestrian collision in Eagle River, according to an Anchorage Police Department online report. Shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the North Eagle River Loop Road intersection and Eagle River Loop Spur.
alaskasnewssource.com
Winter weather returns to Southcentral and Southeast Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light snow is falling across Southcentral this morning, as the storm that impacted Southwest Alaska Monday moves into the region. The extent of the storm is still being felt across the state, where many areas remain under a multitude of warnings and advisories. The greatest impacts from the current storm will be felt in Southcentral and Southeast Alaska through the end of the week.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage schools cancel classes due to snow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District canceled classes Thursday morning due to significant snowfall in the Anchorage Bowl, as well as all after-school activities. Alaska Pacific University officials also announced that their campus will be closed Thursday, and that all students should check the school’s Blackboard site for...
alaskasnewssource.com
Northwood Elementary is an Anchorage school proposed for closure
New treatment facility in Wasilla turns a mother’s heartbreak into hope. A picture of Dylan petting his Rottweiler, Nas hangs on the main wall of the living room. A decal of the Dylan’s Place logo sits to the left of it, surrounded by a quote Dylan had tattooed on his body: ‘Every Saint Has a Past, Every Sinner Has a Future.’
territorysupply.com
10 Best Hikes Near Anchorage, Alaska for an Epic Day in Nature
Bounded by the Cook Inlet to the west and the Chugach mountains to the east, you don’t need to venture far beyond Anchorage’s city limits for an epic hike. As the state’s largest city, Anchorage offers a convenient home base for exploring the natural beauty found in southcentral Alaska. From snowy peaks, lush river valleys, and impressive glaciers, the wilderness that surrounds Anchorage is unrivaled. Wildlife viewing opportunities are also limitless around the city, where it’s often possible to spot bears, moose, bald eagles, and more!
radiokenai.com
Widespread Snow Event For South Central Tuesday Into Wednesday
According to the National Weather Service in Anchorage, a low pressure system will move in from the west Tuesday, bringing a front that will lift from southwest to northeast over Southcentral beginning Tuesday night. Snow is expected to spread in over the Kenai Peninsula beginning Tuesday night. Snow will then...
akbizmag.com
$68.7M for Port of Alaska Shoreline Improvement
The Municipality of Anchorage has a $68.7 million grant from the US Department of Transportation to permanently fix the north end of the city-owned Port of Alaska. The money will be used to reconfigure and realign the shoreline within the area north of the existing general cargo terminals as well as for the demolition of a sheet pile wall, removal of approximately 1.3 million cubic yards of material, and construction of a shoreline revetment of armor rock.
alaskasnewssource.com
Former Alaska Gov. Bill Sheffield dies at 94
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s fifth governor Bill Sheffield died Friday. He was 94 years old. Sheffield battled aging and dementia and died at his home in Anchorage, according to John Pugh, a close friend of the family. Sheffield was a Democrat, and served as governor from 1982 to 1986, when Alaska’s economy was booming from the explosion of oil field development on the North Slope.
alaskasnewssource.com
Bicyclist killed in collision with vehicle near Tudor Road
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A bicyclist has been killed in a collision near Tudor Road on Tuesday afternoon, according to Anchorage police. According to a community alert, an adult male riding a bicycle on the northbound onramp of the Seward Highway at the Tudor Road intersection was struck by a person driving a Subaru Legacy traveling in the same direction.
How many have voted so far in Alaska? About 22% of expected election turnout
On Friday, the mid-afternoon line to vote at Anchorage’s Gambell Street polling location stretched out the door and into the sunny, chilly day. Voters had to wait a good half hour to get to a ballot. As of Saturday, 62,847 Alaskans had already voted in the Nov. 8, 2022...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man dubbed ‘hero’ after helping alert neighbors of life-threatening fire
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A fire that burned a Northeast Anchorage apartment complex Sunday afternoon left multiple people displaced, with hundreds of thousands of dollars of personal property lost, according to prosecutors involved with the case against the man accused of lighting the blaze. In the days since the inferno,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Palmer water tower’s successful GoFundMe gets matched by MTA
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough has come a long way in recovering from the unforgettable windstorm that kicked off the new year. The debris has been cleaned up and powerlines have been restored, but the Christmas lights on the Palmer water tower have yet to be replaced. In...
alaskasnewssource.com
New treatment facility in Wasilla turns a mother’s heartbreak into hope
At just over 300 students, the Anchorage school district considers Northwood elementary at 69% capacity. But Northwood principal, Elizabeth Hornbuckle said her school is growing, which is why she never expected it to make the list. Alaska Avalanche Workshop held at...
kinyradio.com
Anchorage schools will close on Election Day in response to elections officials’ request
(Alaska Beacon) - Anchorage schools will be closed on Election Day, with students working from home because of a request from the Alaska Division of Elections, officials from both agencies said this week. Gail Fenumiai, director of the elections division, said the request was not related to security concerns. Elections...
Two pivotal East Anchorage races could determine control of Alaska House
In East Anchorage, there are two races for the Alaska House of Representatives that feature two candidates – a Democrat and a Republican – and no incumbents. Both were relatively close in the August primary. And both could determine which caucus controls the House when the legislative session begins in January in Juneau. In House […] The post Two pivotal East Anchorage races could determine control of Alaska House appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskalandmine.com
Review: Alaska Daily, Season One – Episode 5: “I Have No Idea What You’re Talking About, Eileen”
(Warning: this article contains spoilers about Season One of ABC’s Alaska Daily) Alaska Daily’s newest breakout star is a ferret. The show opens with reporter Claire cheerily walking into the newsroom clutching a clear backpack. Inside the backpack is her son’s ferret, Harry Hairy Potter. She’s taking it to her son’s school for show-and-tell after lunch. Five bucks Hairy disapparates before the second commercial break.
