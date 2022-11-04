Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
350,000+ people voted in Bexar County during early voting. See list of busiest, slowest polling locations
A total of 358,188 people casted their ballots in Bexar County during early elections. On Friday, the 12th and final day of early voting, 48,624 people made their way to the county’s 51 early voting locations. By comparison, 420,191 votes were cast during the early vote of 2018. With...
KENS 5
Low voter turnout leading to questions in Texas
TEXAS, USA — Early voter turnout in Texas was far below what many folks expected heading into the midterms. Turnout in Bexar County, for instance, was down about 20% from 2018. And despite both parties devoting a great deal of attention to South Texas, the Hidalgo County Elections Administrator...
seguintoday.com
Seguin ISD District 7 candidates campaign for votes in Tuesday’s election
(Seguin) – The only set of candidates campaigning for a seat on the Seguin ISD Board of Trustees is looking to help you decide who to choose. Today, the Seguin Daily News takes a look at the three candidates seeking the District 7 seat on the Seguin ISD school board.
KSAT 12
Bexar County District Attorney election results for Texas midterms on Nov. 8, 2022
Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on Nov. 8, 2022. Election Day votes will come in later in the night. Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2022 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.
fox7austin.com
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
KSAT 12
All election results in Texas, San Antonio area for general midterm election on Nov. 8, 2022
Get more election results on KSAT’s homepage and the Vote 2022 page. Be the first to know by downloading our news app or signing up for breaking news email alerts. Texas Governor (Abbott vs O’Rourke) Texas Lieutenant Governor (Patrick vs Collier) Texas Attorney General (Paxton vs Garza) Bexar...
KSAT 12
Censure, no-confidence vote on Mario Bravo after investigation of angry confrontation
San Antonio – The San Antonio City Council will decide on Nov. 10 whether to censure District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo and issue a vote of “no confidence” over his angry confrontation with District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval. The city contracted New Braunfels attorney Natalie Rougeux to...
KSAT 12
Leading SA: UTSA political science department head, Professor Jon Taylor, discusses Election Day
SAN ANTONIO – Early voting is over — and Election Day is Tuesday. However, many still have questions about what is on the ballot. Professor Jon Taylor, the political science department head at the University of Texas San Antonio, joined Leading SA to explain what’s happened and the possible outcomes.
San Antonio Councilman Mario Bravo faces censuring next week
Bravo also faces a vote of no confidence.
'No regrets': A conversation with Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff
What comes next for Nelson Wolff? He's still figuring that out.
KENS 5
Slight chance of severe storms in Bexar County
There is a slight chance of severe storms in Bexar County. If storms develop, they will be severe.
Hill Country photo contest winners announced
The Hill Country Alliance (HCA) announced Wednesday it had selected the winners of a photo contest recording the beauty of the area.
Downtown reimagined: New Braunfels to invest $44M in Castell Avenue
The design plan for the civic plaza illustrates a lively park on Castell Avenue for outdoor events. (Rendering courtesy Kimley-Horn) The city of New Braunfels has set its sights on redesigning South Castell Avenue to create a more walkable and usable space for the community. An estimated $44 million streetscape design project has been proposed to revamp the area and include a park adjacent to the civic center.
Savvy San Antonio political operator Trish DeBerry may have become her own worst enemy
While long perceived as a moderate and a disciplined political operator, DeBerry has emerged as a wild card in the campaign for Bexar County judge.
A GOP Official Is Allegedly Knocking on Doors to Tell People They Can’t Vote
Voters in Texas are facing an onslaught of voter intimidation tactics in the lead-up to the midterm elections next week—and in at least one instance the intimidation is allegedly being carried out by a prominent member of the local Republican Party. Last week, a woman in Austin reported an...
1 dead, 1 injured after police shooting in Hays County
A man has died after a police shooting incident in Dripping Springs, according to Hays County officials.
11 standout spots in San Antonio to satisfy your nachos cravings
From iconic eateries to lesser-known spots.
KSAT 12
San Antonio offices, services that will be open, closed on Veterans Day
SAN ANTONIO – Several city, county and state government offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Below is a list of openings and closings around the San Antonio area to keep you updated on what to expect when you head out. Open. Police...
Gonzales Inquirer
Former Gonzales Little League board member Almaguer charged with theft
A former Gonzales Little League board member has been arrested and charged with theft for the alleged embezzlement and misuse of organizational funds first reported last year. A Gonzales County grand jury has indicted Jennifer Condel Almaguer, 44, of Gonzales, for theft of more than $30,000 but less than $150,000, a third-degree felony. She was arrested Friday, Nov. 4, on a capias warrant and booked into the Gonzales County Jail. She bonded out Friday afternoon on a $10,000 surety bond.
MySanAntonio
9 unique bars in San Antonio worth running up a tab at
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Whether you’re looking to have cocktails among a stunning setting, a glass of wine inside a swanky speakeasy or craft beers on a stool at a quintessential dive bar, San Antonio has your back. There’s no shortage of...
