Philadelphia, NY

ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant trade: 4 teams that must go all in on blockbuster deal after Kyrie Irving’s suspension

As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to rebuild their roster, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may appear on the trading block once again. Keep in mind that the Brooklyn Nets are in shambles. They simply haven’t looked good on the court, and they’ve been an even more comedic circus of blunders off the court. Kevin Durant won’t say it, but he’d be better off out. Here we will look at the four teams that must go all in on a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade after Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

Kevin Durant discusses Kyrie Irving, immediately clarifies what he said

The Brooklyn Nets have been so dysfunctional recently that they make the Jets and the Knicks look like model franchises. After Kyrie Irving was finally suspended, he finally apologized for promoting (a term that Irving disputes) an antisemitic film. During Friday’s shootaround, Kevin Durant talked about what all that has...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Jaylen Brown (illness) available Friday for Boston

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown will play Friday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Brown is dealing with a non-COVID illness. He was downgraded to questionable to play, but less than 10 minutes later, the team has decided he is in fact clear to take the court. Our...
BOSTON, MA
SkySports

LeBron James condemns Kyrie Irving for posting antisemitic material: 'What he said was harmful to a lot of people'

NBA superstar LeBron James has condemned Kyrie Irving for publishing antisemitic posts on social media. The Brooklyn Nets have suspended Irving for at least five games without pay and Nike have suspended their relationship with the player. Irving only belatedly apologised for sharing an antisemitic documentary. Irving apologises for antisemitic...
CLEVELAND, NY
Yardbarker

Watch: Bill Belichick watching last night's Celtics win with Brad Stevens

6 time Super Bowl champion New Englad Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was a guest of Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens last night at the TD Garden. Not sure what else to mention about this, as the ESPN crew already covered all the corny jokes. Belichick brought some good luck as the Celtics defeated the Bulls 123-119.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bulls at Celtics: Boston takes the wind out of Chicago, wins 123-119 at TD Garden

The Chicago Bulls came to TD Garden with the knowledge that they were going to get the best of the Boston Celtics, especially after beating them in Chicago on Oct. 24. But knowing is not enough, with the Celtics getting their comeuppance at home with a much-needed 123-119 victory despite 46 points from DeMar DeRozan thanks to amazing games from superstar small forward Jayson Tatum (36 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists), star shooting guard Jaylen Brown (16 points, 5 boards), and veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon (25 points) providing a huge punch for the Celtics off of the bench.
CHICAGO, IL

