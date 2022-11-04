Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant Doesn’t Hold Back About Kyrie Irving Suspension
The Brooklyn Nets announced that they have suspended NBA star Kyrie Irving for at least five games following his failure to disavow antisemitism. The suspension could last longer than that as the organization wants to see him take more steps beyond just the apology that he issued on Instagram a few hours after his suspension was announced.
Kevin Durant trade: 4 teams that must go all in on blockbuster deal after Kyrie Irving’s suspension
As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to rebuild their roster, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may appear on the trading block once again. Keep in mind that the Brooklyn Nets are in shambles. They simply haven’t looked good on the court, and they’ve been an even more comedic circus of blunders off the court. Kevin Durant won’t say it, but he’d be better off out. Here we will look at the four teams that must go all in on a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade after Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
thecomeback.com
Kevin Durant discusses Kyrie Irving, immediately clarifies what he said
The Brooklyn Nets have been so dysfunctional recently that they make the Jets and the Knicks look like model franchises. After Kyrie Irving was finally suspended, he finally apologized for promoting (a term that Irving disputes) an antisemitic film. During Friday’s shootaround, Kevin Durant talked about what all that has...
Boston Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Opens Up About His Players’ Reactions to Ime Udoka Possibly Joining the Nets
Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla wants his players to express their feelings. The post Boston Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Opens Up About His Players’ Reactions to Ime Udoka Possibly Joining the Nets appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Celtics’ Marcus Smart on Ime Udoka reportedly headed to Brooklyn: ‘It makes no sense’
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart expressed surprise and disappointment that suspended head coach Ime Udoka will reportedly be hired by the Brooklyn Nets.
Jalen Rose issues public apology for major misstep on Celtics coach Ime Udoka’s affair scandal
The Boston Celtics never named the woman that was involved in an alleged affair with head coach Ime Udoka. Initially, this did not sit well with ESPN broadcaster Jalen Rose, who himself demanded that the woman’s name be made public. Rose has now realized the error in his ways,...
Nike Suspends Relationship With Kyrie Irving, Cancels Kyrie 8 Launch
Kyrie Irving is putting on a masterclass when it comes to fumbling bags.
In first public comments, LeBron James says Kyrie Irving 'caused some harm' by sharing posts
"I don't condone any hate to any kind. To any race," James said on Friday night.
Kevin Durant's business partner Rich Kleiman says he and the Nets superstar want to own and operate an NBA team
Rich Kleiman and Kevin Durant, who are involved in sports ownership in soccer and pickleball through their company 35 Ventures, have their eyes set on the NBA one day.
numberfire.com
Jaylen Brown (illness) available Friday for Boston
Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown will play Friday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Brown is dealing with a non-COVID illness. He was downgraded to questionable to play, but less than 10 minutes later, the team has decided he is in fact clear to take the court. Our...
Joe Mazzulla’s Status With Celtics Hasn’t Change Despite Ime Udoka Reports
Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla seemingly won’t have to look over his shoulder for the time being with Ime Udoka reportedly on the verge of becoming the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. Despite it being expected that the suspended coach will leave the Celtics in...
Knicks allow most 3-pointers in a game in franchise history, allow Celtics to set their own record
The Knicks allowed 27 3-pointers by the Boston Celtics on Saturday night, the most they’ve ever allowed in a single game in franchise history.
SkySports
LeBron James condemns Kyrie Irving for posting antisemitic material: 'What he said was harmful to a lot of people'
NBA superstar LeBron James has condemned Kyrie Irving for publishing antisemitic posts on social media. The Brooklyn Nets have suspended Irving for at least five games without pay and Nike have suspended their relationship with the player. Irving only belatedly apologised for sharing an antisemitic documentary. Irving apologises for antisemitic...
Three Boston Celtics alumni among league's biggest one-season salary drops
The Boston Celtics have long been a team that star players near the twilight of their respective careers often have signed up with. Whether to be associated with the storied franchise, or to capitalize on the strength of the team at the time, Boston has been a place with open doors for veterans looking to have played out their careers in green and white.
CJ McCollum Strongly Condemns Anti-Semitism Amid Kyrie Irving Controversy
The veteran Pelicans star also outlined that it was vital that Kyrie Irving issued an apology.
The Boston Celtics are already playing Al Horford too many minutes
The plan, as far as we know it to be, was for veteran Boston Celtics big man Al Horford to rest as much as humanly possible during the 2022-23 regular season to keep the Florida alum as fresh as possible for the 2023 NBA playoffs. But injuries to key frontcourt...
Celtics injury update: Al Horford OUT vs. New York Knicks (11/5)
In what seems to be keeping with a plan to get veteran Boston Celtics big man Al Horford rest to keep him fresh for the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the Florida alumnus will sit tonight in the Celtics’ road tilt against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Officially...
Yardbarker
Watch: Bill Belichick watching last night's Celtics win with Brad Stevens
6 time Super Bowl champion New Englad Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was a guest of Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens last night at the TD Garden. Not sure what else to mention about this, as the ESPN crew already covered all the corny jokes. Belichick brought some good luck as the Celtics defeated the Bulls 123-119.
Bulls at Celtics: Boston takes the wind out of Chicago, wins 123-119 at TD Garden
The Chicago Bulls came to TD Garden with the knowledge that they were going to get the best of the Boston Celtics, especially after beating them in Chicago on Oct. 24. But knowing is not enough, with the Celtics getting their comeuppance at home with a much-needed 123-119 victory despite 46 points from DeMar DeRozan thanks to amazing games from superstar small forward Jayson Tatum (36 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists), star shooting guard Jaylen Brown (16 points, 5 boards), and veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon (25 points) providing a huge punch for the Celtics off of the bench.
