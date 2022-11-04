SEGUIN, Texas - A bond proposal that is on the November ballot could give Seguin schools a green light for some much-needed expansion. Seguin Independent School District (SISD) is proposing a bond that would include a $.02 property tax increase per month, which will allow the district to move forward with many proposed projects. Some of those projects are a new $54 million elementary school in McQueeney, a new $8.9 million high school agricultural science facility, a new$7.5 million baseball/softball complex, as well as other additions, renovations, and much more.

