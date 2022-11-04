Read full article on original website
seguintoday.com
Seguin ISD District 7 candidates campaign for votes in Tuesday’s election
(Seguin) – The only set of candidates campaigning for a seat on the Seguin ISD Board of Trustees is looking to help you decide who to choose. Today, the Seguin Daily News takes a look at the three candidates seeking the District 7 seat on the Seguin ISD school board.
mycanyonlake.com
Early Voting Turnout in Comal County Reaches 40.9% versus 31% Statewide
Some 40.9% of registered Comal County voters cast ballots in the Nov. 8 General Election as of Friday, when early voting ended. On Nov. 4 (Friday) 5,687 residents headed to the polls. According to other unofficial election data posted to the official, online Elections Results/Data – the Texas Secretary of...
KSAT 12
Bexar County District Clerk election results for Texas midterms on Nov. 8, 2022
Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on Nov. 8, 2022. Election Day votes will come in later in the night. Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2022 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.
Early voting turnout in Travis, Williamson and Hays counties down compared to 2018
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting for the Nov. 8 midterm elections wrapped up on Friday and turnout was down when compared to the 2018 midterm elections. Acrding to the Texas Secretary of State's Office, a total of 327,195 voters cast ballots during the early voting period in Travis County. That amounts to nearly 37% of registered voters.
KSAT 12
350,000+ people voted in Bexar County during early voting. See list of busiest, slowest polling locations
A total of 358,188 people casted their ballots in Bexar County during early elections. On Friday, the 12th and final day of early voting, 48,624 people made their way to the county’s 51 early voting locations. By comparison, 420,191 votes were cast during the early vote of 2018. With...
mycanyonlake.com
Go Vote: Polls Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 25 Vote Centers Across Comal County
Polling locations for the Nov. 8th General Election will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 25 polling locations across Comal County. Residents can vote at any Vote Center. Voters are not limited to only voting in the precinct where they are registered to vote. Six of the...
KENS 5
Low voter turnout leading to questions in Texas
TEXAS, USA — Early voter turnout in Texas was far below what many folks expected heading into the midterms. Turnout in Bexar County, for instance, was down about 20% from 2018. And despite both parties devoting a great deal of attention to South Texas, the Hidalgo County Elections Administrator...
fox7austin.com
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
Gonzales Inquirer
Former Gonzales Little League board member Almaguer charged with theft
A former Gonzales Little League board member has been arrested and charged with theft for the alleged embezzlement and misuse of organizational funds first reported last year. A Gonzales County grand jury has indicted Jennifer Condel Almaguer, 44, of Gonzales, for theft of more than $30,000 but less than $150,000, a third-degree felony. She was arrested Friday, Nov. 4, on a capias warrant and booked into the Gonzales County Jail. She bonded out Friday afternoon on a $10,000 surety bond.
foxsanantonio.com
Seguin ISD looks to bond proposal for help with major expansion, improvements
SEGUIN, Texas - A bond proposal that is on the November ballot could give Seguin schools a green light for some much-needed expansion. Seguin Independent School District (SISD) is proposing a bond that would include a $.02 property tax increase per month, which will allow the district to move forward with many proposed projects. Some of those projects are a new $54 million elementary school in McQueeney, a new $8.9 million high school agricultural science facility, a new$7.5 million baseball/softball complex, as well as other additions, renovations, and much more.
KSAT 12
Leading SA: UTSA political science department head, Professor Jon Taylor, discusses Election Day
SAN ANTONIO – Early voting is over — and Election Day is Tuesday. However, many still have questions about what is on the ballot. Professor Jon Taylor, the political science department head at the University of Texas San Antonio, joined Leading SA to explain what’s happened and the possible outcomes.
mycanyonlake.com
Canyon Lake Prepares to Honor Its Veterans
Friday is Veterans Day. File image. Several events are planned in Canyon Lake this week to honor U.S. military veterans, especially the 14,000 who live in Comal County. Comal County commissioners Thursday voted to turn the bell atop the county’s historic courthouse tower green Monday in honor of Operation Greenlight Nov. 7-13.
Which Central Texas schools are closed on Election Day?
Election Day is this Tuesday, and a handful of Central Texas school districts have canceled classes for the day.
Hill Country photo contest winners announced
The Hill Country Alliance (HCA) announced Wednesday it had selected the winners of a photo contest recording the beauty of the area.
Harris Bay planning 1,000-unit, mixed-use development in San Antonio's fast-growing Tobin Hill
The project would add to the flurry of housing developments underway in Tobin Hill, making it the hottest submarket in central San Antonio.
San Antonio political science experts believe Texas Governor race is closer than polls show
SAN ANTONIO — A new poll shows governor Greg Abbott is leading Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The University of Houston poll released one week before Election Day shows Abbott leading by 13 percentage points. However, two political science professors believe the lead is not as large as it appears.
fox7austin.com
Turnin' Texan: Texas State Capitol
Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow is continuing her journey to "Turn Texan" and this time, meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe is along for the ride. The duo both take their first tours ever of the Texas State Capitol, guided by Rick Bronson with the State Preservation Board.
Traffic pattern change coming soon to Oak Hill construction project
The Oak Hill Parkway construction project has been going on for a year, and there will soon be a traffic pattern change that could really add to delays in an already very busy corridor.
siliconhillsnews.com
Argo AI Shuts Down Robo Taxis in Austin and Lays Off 78 Employees
Argo AI, the self-driving startup that launched Robo taxies in Austin, is laying off 78 employees in Austin. The company filed a report with the Texas Workforce Commission, reporting 68 employees would be laid off at Argo’s 7th Street location and 10 employees at its Congress location. Argo AI had engineering and development operations and fleet operations in Austin, according to its website.
Changes coming to South Point Apartments after nonprofit shows up, Kens 5 asks questions
SAN ANTONIO — Tenants at the South Point Apartments said they have asked for repairs multiple times with no results. Eventually, they reached out to the Texas Organizing Project a few months ago after seeing that nonprofit get involved with another San Antonio apartment complex. Tenants worked with the...
