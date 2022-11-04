ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

seguintoday.com

Candidates seek votes in Seguin City Council District 8 race

(Seguin) — Local candidates are continuing to campaign for your vote. Today, Seguin Radio KWED and the Seguin Daily News hears from the trio of candidates vying for the Seguin City Council District 8 seat. Looking to replace longtime councilman Mark Herbold who no longer can run due to...
SEGUIN, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Early Voting Turnout in Comal County Reaches 40.9% versus 31% Statewide

Some 40.9% of registered Comal County voters cast ballots in the Nov. 8 General Election as of Friday, when early voting ended. On Nov. 4 (Friday) 5,687 residents headed to the polls. According to other unofficial election data posted to the official, online Elections Results/Data – the Texas Secretary of...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
KENS 5

Low voter turnout leading to questions in Texas

TEXAS, USA — Early voter turnout in Texas was far below what many folks expected heading into the midterms. Turnout in Bexar County, for instance, was down about 20% from 2018. And despite both parties devoting a great deal of attention to South Texas, the Hidalgo County Elections Administrator...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Former Gonzales Little League board member Almaguer charged with theft

A former Gonzales Little League board member has been arrested and charged with theft for the alleged embezzlement and misuse of organizational funds first reported last year. A Gonzales County grand jury has indicted Jennifer Condel Almaguer, 44, of Gonzales, for theft of more than $30,000 but less than $150,000, a third-degree felony. She was arrested Friday, Nov. 4, on a capias warrant and booked into the Gonzales County Jail. She bonded out Friday afternoon on a $10,000 surety bond.
mycanyonlake.com

Canyon Lake Prepares to Honor Its Veterans

Friday is Veterans Day. File image. Several events are planned in Canyon Lake this week to honor U.S. military veterans, especially the 14,000 who live in Comal County. Comal County commissioners Thursday voted to turn the bell atop the county’s historic courthouse tower green Monday in honor of Operation Greenlight Nov. 7-13.
CANYON LAKE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Downtown reimagined: New Braunfels to invest $44M in Castell Avenue

The design plan for the civic plaza illustrates a lively park on Castell Avenue for outdoor events. (Rendering courtesy Kimley-Horn) The city of New Braunfels has set its sights on redesigning South Castell Avenue to create a more walkable and usable space for the community. An estimated $44 million streetscape design project has been proposed to revamp the area and include a park adjacent to the civic center.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Elite Daily

She Turned Her Quinceañera Into A Get Out The Vote Party

Cocooned in a puff of sparkling blue tulle, Eulogia Rodriguez, 14, sits on the floor of her San Antonio home, reaching over her ornate ball gown to tighten the laces on her scuffed Air Force 1s. It’s not quite her birthday (that’s still a few weeks out), but Eulogia is preparing to celebrate turning 15 with a quinceañera, a Latine tradition that honors a girl’s transition from “childhood” into “womanhood.” She and 14 other girls are using this powerful milestone moment to encourage young Latine voters to make their voices heard at the polls — especially considering the upcoming midterm elections.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Former Netflix executive Kevin Bar joins Hill Country Studios as chief operations officer

Hill Country Studios added former Netflix executive Kevin Bar and virtual production company VISION to its team. (Courtesy Foley Design) Hill Country Studios announced Nov. 1 it has recruited former Netflix executive Kevin Bar as its new chief operations officer. Bar has more than 15 years of experience in the film and television industry, including overseeing development and operations for Netflix at studios throughout North America.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Braunfels Utilities to reinitiate late fees and disconnects for nonpayment of bills

NBU customers experiencing financial hardship are recommended to contact the utility company and set up a payment plan or seek financial assistance. (Community Impact staff) New Braunfels Utilities suspended late fees and disconnections for residential customers Aug. 8 due to high utility costs over the summer. During the Oct. 25 NBU board of trustees meeting, the board reviewed reports of past-due accounts and considered when to reinstate late fees and disconnections for nonpayment, according to NBU officials.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

