ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Florida man accused of trying to kill 86-year-old mother

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43bybs_0iyFEfUf00

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of attempting to kill his 86-year-old mother by placing a pillow over her face, authorities said.

Christopher Jerome Asmar, 54, of Pensacola, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of aggravated battery on a person 65 years of age or older and two counts of attempted homicide, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

A caregiver who works in the home told police she had recently noticed “unexplained bruises” on the victim, who is suffering from dementia, WKRG-TV reported. The caregiver said the bruises would appear in the morning after the caregivers left, according to the television station.

According to an arrest affidavit, the caregiver left the home at about 7:30 p.m. CDT on Wednesday and parked her vehicle down the street where she could not be seen, WEAR-TV reported. The woman then walked back to the home and into the backyard, and said she could hear Asmar yelling obscenities at her mother, according to the television station.

According to the report, the caregiver then looked through the window and saw Asmar allegedly strike his mother with a pillow as she was lying on the couch, WEAR reported. Asmar then allegedly placed the pillow over his mother’s face and put his entire weight on it.

The caregiver then called police, WKRG reported.

The arrest affidavit stated that police entered the home and found the victim lying on the couch and Asmar in his bedroom, according to the television station.

According to the affidavit, the victim was “visibly overwhelmed and disoriented,” and “extremely dazed and confused.”

On Tuesday, the caregiver set up a video camera in the living room of the home to be sure the victim was not falling off the couch where she slept, WKRG reported.

Officers who later viewed the video footage said they could see Asmar striking his mother multiple times. In a second video, Asmar could be heard saying, “You wake up too much longer, I’ll suffocate you myself,” the television station reported.

“No one likes to consider the fact that family members could be abusing the elders in their life,” Josh Newby, a spokesperson with the Council on Aging of West Florida, told WALA-TV. “But 1 in 10 seniors will experience financial, physical, or sexual abuse in their lives. It’s a heartbreaking statistic.

“They knew what to look for. They knew the next steps to take,” Newby added. “I wouldn’t have done anything differently. The caregivers very realistically saved this woman’s life and I give them all the praise.”

Asmar is set to appear in Escambia County court on Friday for his first appearance, WEAR reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
niceville.com

Niceville woman charged with felony murder

NICEVILLE, Fla. — A Niceville area woman has been charged with felony murder following a fatal shooting at her home on Adams Street Saturday evening, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Susan Cole, 58, called 9-1-1 around 8:30 p.m....
NICEVILLE, FL
utv44.com

Suspect identified in deadly Pensacola shooting

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: Pensacola Police have identified the suspect in Friday night's shooting as 38-year-old Leonte Demetrius Wright. Wright is facing seven charges including attempted Homicide, possessing a firearm by a felon, and carrying concealed firearm. Wright is being held on a $119,500 dollar bond. ORIGINAL: Officers...
MOBILE, AL
Alabama Now

Former Alabama cop convicted of exposing himself to women at gas station

A former Alabama police leader was convicted Friday of exposing himself to two women, a TV station reported. Danny Bell, who was fired from the Daphne Police Department where he worked as a captain on a 2014 charge of domestic violence, was accused of indecent exposure after two women identified him as the person who exposed himself to them at a Daphne convenience store, WKRG-TV reported.
DAPHNE, AL
WEAR

2 rescued after cigarette causes fire at Escambia County home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Multiple units responded to a structure fire in Escambia County Sunday morning. Units were dispatched to the 1300 block of Jasma Lane in response to a fire. Escambia County Fire officials told WEAR News that the fire was caused by a lit cigarette that fell out...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WPMI

Mobile Police: Masked carjacker takes mother's vehicle from teen

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 7:27 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of the 100 block of North Florida Street, in reference to a carjacking complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 17-year-old male victim was sitting in...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

And again: Box truck crashes into Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A box truck was ripped open after crashing into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m. at the bridge located at N 17th Ave. The box truck became lodged under the bridge. The aftermath showed the truck's roof completely destroyed and the truck...
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Armed Theodore cocaine dealer sentenced to five years in prison

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Theodore man was sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to possess cocaine with intent to distribute it. According to court documents, Marcus Maurice Dryer, 45, was arrested by Mobile narcotics detectives on January 25, 2022. That day, detectives executed a search warrant at Dryer’s residence in Theodore and recovered, among other things, two kilograms of cocaine, 345 grams of marijuana,
THEODORE, AL
OBA

Woman dies on pool deck at Orange Beach condo

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – A woman was found dead on the pool deck of a condominium east of the Perdido Pass bridge in Orange Beach on Nov. 3. “Orange Beach Police and Fire Medics responded to the 29000 block of Perdido Beach Boulevard for a possible death,” a release from the Orange Beach Police Department said. “On arrival, an adult white female was found deceased.”
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Truck identified in deadly hit and run in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a hit and run that occurred Tuesday morning. WKRG News 5 reported Tuesday a 53-year-old woman was hit and killed in a pedestrian crash on U.S. Hwy. 29. FHP said they are looking for a newer model either Chevrolet or […]
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Deceased tourist found floating in Gulf

DESTIN, Fla — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says Sunday afternoon a 60-year-old woman who was visiting the area was found floating in the Gulf of Mexico. She was found near the Shirah Beach access point in Destin. The sheriff’s office says she had last been seen entering...
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile woman sentenced for embezzling from construction company

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman who worked as a payroll manager for a local construction company used her access to the business’s finances to steal more than a quarter million dollars, according the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Alabama. Elisabeth Dawn Williams, 45, plead guilty and was sentenced to 30 […]
MOBILE, AL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
131K+
Followers
138K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy