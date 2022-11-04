ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

What the papers say – November 4

By PA Reporter
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XPYXH_0iyFE9Wm00
What the papers say – November 4 (PA) (PA Archive)

The papers are led by worsening economic predictions and rate rises.

The i, The Independent and Daily Express fronts feature fears of the UK’s longest recession.

The Bank of England’s rate rise is covered by The Times, Financial Times and Metro, with the latter commenting: “This will hurt.”

The Daily Telegraph leads on a report that the Chancellor will launch a capital gains tax.

An inquiry into the Manchester Arena bombing is front page of The Guardian, Daily Mail and Daily Mirror.

The Sun reports a luxury cruise ship for the partners of English football players is en route to Qatar for the World Cup.

And the Daily Star says police fear “an army of gimps could be on the loose”.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing

Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
The Independent

How Rishi Sunak made his wealth

It is a day of historic firsts for Rishi Sunak, who beat Penny Mordaunt in the race to become the new Conservative Party leader and by extension the next prime minister.Mr Sunak will become the UK’s first ever Hindu to hold the highest office in the land after meeting King Charles, who will ask him to form a government.He will also be one of the richest politicians to enter No 10 Downing Street. According to the Sunday Times Rich List Mr Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, are worth £730 million.Mr Sunak, the MP for Richmond (Yorkshire), served as...
BBC

Living in Downing Street: Rishi Sunak and family move back in

The new prime minister and his family will be returning to live in the flat above No 10, Downing Street has said. Rishi Sunak, along with his wife and two daughters, stayed in the flat when he was chancellor to Boris Johnson. Many PMs of recent years - especially those...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak could be forced out in six months, says Labour as ‘fuming’ Tories cancel membership OLD

Incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak could be forced out as Conservative leader by disgruntled Boris Johnson loyalists within six months, according to Labour.It comes as some Tory supporters have cancelled their memberships after Mr Sunak was named as Liz Truss’s successor, with one saying they felt the party had been “destroyed from within”.While some grassroots Tories felt “delighted” by the news, others said the move has left them “fuming” that members were not able to vote for candidates to take over at No 10.Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said Johnson supporters in the Commons would continue the “chaos”...
The Independent

China lashes out at UK over trade talks in Taiwan

China has lashed out at the UK for sending trade minister Greg Hands to talks in Taiwan, insisting that “official contacts” with the self-governing island republic must cease.Mr Hands is kicking off a two-day visit on Monday with discussions aimed at “boosting trade” and promoting UK expertise in hydrogen and offshore wind.He is due to meet President Tsai Ing-wen and co-host the UK-Taiwan 25th annual Trade Talks in Taipei during the trip.But China – which claims Taiwan as its own territory and has threatened to annex the island by force – has urged Britain to back off.Beijing has sought to...
The Independent

Argentina introduces better exchange rate for tourists that will help holiday money go further

Argentina’s government has introduced a new regulation for exchange rates, meaning tourists using credit and debit cards will get more pesos for their money than previously.In the past, poor exchange rates for card users have meant it is better value to bring large amounts of foreign currency and change it informally via unofficial traders (known as the “Dolar Blue”).Tourists using this method have historically got up to twice as many pesos per pound or dollar than they would have by using their foreign debit or credit card, for which the exchange rate is based on the official one used by...
Fox Business

Harvard economist warns US headed for 'significant' recession

Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff issued a dire warning about the U.S. economy one day after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell maintained a hawkish stance. "You really have to look at the world, which is in bad shape," the economics professor told "Mornings with Maria" on Thursday. "So it's very hard for the United States to resist that. I worry that not only we're going to get a mild recession, I think the chances that we've got a significant recession are really pretty high."
The Independent

Prospect of British-Egyptian writer’s death in jail ‘terrifying’, says Crown star

The possibility that a British-Egyptian pro-democracy activist on hunger strike could die while the Cop27 summit takes place in Sharm El-Sheikh is “a terrifying prospect”, a friend and star of The Crown has said.Actor Khalid Abdalla likened detained writer Alaa Abd El-Fattah to suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst, saying he represents the “progressive fight in Egypt”.Abdalla, who plays Dodi Fayed in The Crown, said he wanted to be on the “right side of history” in speaking up for his friend.Right now we’re facing the possibility of his death in the coming days before Cop27 ends. It’s a terrifying prospectActor Khalid AbdallaThe activist...
The Independent

Arrests after Just Stop Oil protesters target MI5 and Home Office OLD

Just Stop Oil activists have sprayed orange paint over London’s MI5 building and fire extinguishers outside the Home Office.The climate protesters have also covered News UK’s headquarters and the Bank of England with paint in a wave of action in central London on Monday morning.The group said the buildings were chosen to represent the pillars that support and maintain the power of the fossil fuel economy.Just Stop Oil has vowed to protest every day this month in a call for an end to all new oil and gas licenses. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukScotland Yard...
The Independent

The Independent

909K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy